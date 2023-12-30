Lofgren vs. Latino Conservatives: A Clash Over Trans Children’s Gender Rights

But if Lofgren’s performance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing is any indication, she is up to the task of bringing her progressive beliefs to the backwards Latinos who recently found themselves in her district.

Showdown

In May 2016, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Lofgren sharply responded to Gail Heriot of the United States Commission on Civil Rights, following Heriot’s written testimony.

In her testimony, Heriot said in part:

(The federal official) Transgender Guidance is to show that an anatomical male student who ‘identifies’ as female really is a girl in some relevant sense. But at that point we are entering an Alice-in-Wonderland world.

… We are teaching young people a terrible lesson. If I believe that I am a Russian princess, that doesn’t make me a Russian princess, even if my friends and acquaintances are willing to indulge my fantasy. Nor am I a great horned owl just because—as I have been told—I happen to share some personality traits with those feathered creatures….

… sex is binary; one is either male or female, with precious few exceptions.

Lofgren: Now, but I’ll just say this: you know, I don’t usually call out witnesses, but … I’ve got to say, I found this rather offensive, and it says to me that the witness really doesn’t know anything and probably has never met a transgender child who is going through, in almost every case, a very difficult experience finding themselves. …. You know, I think it’s very regrettable that that comment was put into the record, and I think it’s highly offensive. Now, I’d like to ask you a question…

Heriot: Well, could I comment on that, please?

Lofgren: No, it’s just my opinion.

Heriot: I think you’ll find that many people find it very offensive that the Department of Education believes that they can tell schools…

Lofgren: I think you’re a bigot, lady! I think you’re an ignorant bigot! I think you’re an ignorant bigot and anti-gay…

Chairman Steve King: Gentle lady from California will suspend. You’re out of order.

Lofgren: She’s out of order.

Chairman: We do not call names in this committee, and you’ll not be recognized to do that.

Lofgren: Mr. Chairman. It is my time, and I would just like to say that we allow witnesses to say offensive things, but I cannot allow that kind of bigotry to go into the record unchallenged. Now, I don’t want to get into a debate about it.

Heriot: Does that mean you think I am a Russian princess?

Lofgren: I have no idea.

Final Comments

Many commented on Lofgren’s stand on children’s trans rights. One sympathizer who identified with the gender he was assigned at birth commented on the high rate of sterility for trans people. He added that it was too bad that Lofgren’s mother hadn’t transitioned to a man before she conceived Zoe Lofgren.

Zoe Lofgren thought it ridiculous to compare a person identifying as something they are not biologically and can never be – a great horned owl, to a child encouraged by physicians and therapists to have their genitals removed, so they can identify with something they are not biologically but somehow can be – a different sex.