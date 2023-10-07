Mia Speaks Out Against Ambrose: ‘He’s Officially Gone Insane!’

On April 22, 2023, 16-year-old Mia left her father, Chris Ambrose’s home.
Her flight from Ambrose occurred nearly three years after Judge Jane Grossman ordered her to leave her mother, Karen Riordan, and live with her father, Chris Ambrose.
Those were hard days for Mia, who said in a letter written earlier this year:
Family Court took my mother from my brothers and my life three years ago. I remember that day. In the morning, I had a normal day at my mom’s, and the next thing I knew, I was saying goodbye to her over text messages with no response because she wasn’t allowed to contact me.
I was 13 when my brothers [and I] were separated from our mom and forced to live with our father….
After I lost my mother… I was depressed… I was self-harming, cutting in eighth grade. I failed my third trimester of 8th grade. When I finally tried to participate in school online during COVID-19, he turned off the Wi-Fi but told the school I was refusing to participate.
I began using food as a comfort for what I was dealing with at my dad’s house. When I lived with my mom, I was athletic. I was in excellent shape. At my mom’s, I did gymnastics every week. But when I was forced to go to my dad’s, I was depressed. I was eating all the time. He chose to enable my eating habits by getting super unhealthy foods. The only food there was what he wanted at the house. I entered high school depressed and was taunted for my weight….
It was constant fear at his home. I would say something wrong, and my father would follow me around and refuse to leave my room or get mad at the simplest things. His anger would go from one to 1000 within a second. It was scary….
My father, who is white, called me a ‘beaner’ because of my Guatemalan heritage. He called me fat. He questioned my gender. He called me a bitch. He would say I’m dumb and a horrible sister to my brothers. One day, he told me to kill myself…
Chris Ambrose has threatened us constantly with the Madison Police, the state police and DCF. He’s told me I’d be put into foster care. He’s told us if we tell the truth, we’d all be in foster care and we’d never see our mom …
While I lived with my dad, he began grabbing my inner thigh when I was on the couch in front of my brothers. I would say not to do that. He would say, ‘Oh, it’s just a joke.’
Then it got to the point where he would grab my butt or my breasts. When I objected, he said, ‘Stop being a baby. It’s just a prank.’
I would walk to the bathroom. The next thing I knew, I was getting grabbed from behind. My father would grab my butt with his hand and squeeze it. I told my father I was uncomfortable with him touching me. He would say, ‘it’s just a joke. You’re being a baby.’
In the car, he would grab my inner thigh, keep his hand there, and squeeze me. I didn’t want him touching me. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. He said I was a crybaby and ridiculous and had no reason to act this way.
I’d say, ‘I do have reason to act this way. You’re touching me when I’m not comfortable with that.’
My room was in the basement at my dad’s house, which had no lock. My father started to come down when I was changing or taking a shower. It happened almost every day.
Sometimes, he would say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ Then he would go into my bathroom for a second, come back out, and try to start a conversation while I was still trying to get dressed.
It happened so often that I yelled and said, ‘How come every time I’m changing or taking a shower, you have to come down?’
He said, ‘I have stuff to do in the basement.’
It got to the point where I would change in a locked bathroom because he would otherwise come in just when I was changing.
So, yes, Ambrose, now, that sterling father, is seeking to have Riordan arrested, and accuses her, without substantiation, of influencing Mia and her brothers not to return to his home.
He cannot understand, after making them so happy, that maybe it was their idea to leave his loving home with his too-free hands and his anger and nasty comments.
Yesterday, Mia, who will be 17 in three months, made a statement to FR. If any readers are offended by expletives than please stop reading here.
By Mia
Chris is goofy as fuck.
He said my mother “moved [us] from state to state, to stay with the [mother’s] friends and relatives.”
Are you kidding me, “moved?” I’m not an object you move. I choose with my own human will to leave because he’s crazy and kept trying to force us back.
He knows damn well if we get forced back it’s not willingly. It will be them dragging me out of the house screaming.
And doesn’t it sound odd a parent had to ORDER an order to PHYSICALLY REMOVE ME FROM THE HOUSE because I won’t go willingly?
Isn’t that disgusting he wants to do this? He’s threatened me time and time again that by me speaking out I’m “ruining my future.” How does me telling the truth about all the shit he did ruin my future???
When he came up to the house recently this fucker said I never drove his car for “midnight joy rides” and I was never an “alcoholic.”
You wanna tell that to my friends and hospital Chris? He’s a dumb fuck who thinks he can get away with acting like this because he pays off idiots like fucking Jocelyn [Hurwitz, the GAL]. That bitch never talked to me, tf [the fuck] you making choices for ME? I’m 16. I can make my own choice and my own mind.
Sorry for my language. I was silenced for three years and now I’m able to use the media to voice my anger. I have every right to be angry the courts messed up. They won’t silence me.
I guarantee if I’m forced back to his house I will be sent away and locked up. They already threatened me once: “your dad’s or you get locked up in a locked down facility in Middletown.”
They can threaten me all they want. I’ve dealt with it just fine. I’m still fighting and will continue to. No one’s brainwashing me. I haven’t seen my mother in three years. How is that even possible? Generally, are they so dumb they actually wanna believe it’s possible I was brainwashed by someone I HAVENT SEEN IN THREE FUCKING YEARS?
I genuinely don’t know what to say. He’s actually lost it. Generally he’s officially gone insane.
20 Comments
Honey he’s always been insane, some of the most intelligent people have been pedophiles or physcos. You just keep telling your story bc a lot of people are listening. You are smart, you are strong, you are beautiful and you are loved. I am your biggest supporter, well besides your sweet mom. Love you all
♥️♥️
So proud of these children and their strong resilient mother. This should not happen to anyone. The family court system is SO broken! To allow this father that is clearly unraveling in front of the country is sad and disgusting. More disgusting are the GREEDY evaluators, attorneys, GAL’s, Judges, DCF, police offers, etc… that are responsible for making this happen. To do this to families, especially children. For what??? Fancy cars and expensive vacations. These are children for god sake. They seem to forget they took a took an oath!! They should be helping families to work together not divide. I look forward to the day when all these lying POS are held accountable for their actions and are put behind bars. Let them sit in a jail cell and see how it feels to be taken away from their families. I hope it was worth it!!
So proud of these children and their strong resilient mother. This should not happen to anyone. The family court system is SO broken! To allow this father that is clearly unraveling in front of the country is sad and disgusting. More disgusting are the GREEDY evaluators, attorneys, GAL’s, Judges, DCF, police offers, etc… that are responsible for making this happen. To do this to families, especially children. For what??? Fancy cars and expensive vacations. These are children for god sake. They seem to forget they took a took an oath!! They should be helping families to work together not divide. I look forward to the day when all these lying POS are held accountable for their actions and are put behind bars. Let them sit in a jail cell and see how it feels to be taken away from their families. I hope it was worth it!!
I love it!! You keep telling your story to anyone that will listen. You are strong, you are intelligent and you are loved. No teenager should have to go thru what you and your brothers have been put thru by Chrisass. Don’t forget you have a lot of people on your side and I am one of your biggest supporters, anyway I can help, i will. Love you all.♥️
Such a sad experience for that 13 year old girl. Cruel and unjust.
But she’s found her voice and sits in her truth. So proud of Mia, Matthew and sawyer.
They are genuine and true. ❤️
Such a sad experience for that 13 year old girl. Cruel and unjust.
But she’s found her voice and sits in her truth. So proud of Mia, Matthew and sawyer.
They are genuine and true. ❤️
Love that they’re voicing their opinions. Strong, brave and determined to live a healthy life. They have civil rights and are demanding they be protected. No child should live in fear and discomfort with someone they do not like or trust. That’s enough cause to live elsewhere.
Three years of being forced is more than enough. They’re done with his games.
Most people act and think crazy ways for all kinds of reasons at different times in our lives. His kind of crazy at this point seems to be trying to protect his reputation. It would help if he would start with an apology.
He should also allow you three teenagers to register for high school there ASAP. It’s October already and your high school years are far more important than anyone’s reputation.
If he can’t understand how important a peaceful, safe, happy and normal environment is for learning high-school-level material, I hope the new judge already understands that. I hope she allows you and your brothers to stay together and to live with your peaceful, safe and happy family members. Enough is enough.
I love it!! You keep telling your story to anyone that will listen. You are strong, you are intelligent and you are loved. No teenager should have to go thru what Chrisass has put you and your brothers thru. Remember you have a lot of people on your side, and you are loved..I am so proud of you.♥️♥️
Anytime the kids are suddenly removed and no-contact ordered, you know it’s child trafficking. This father purchased that outcome. Guaranteed he paid every court appointed person involved in the case. Guaranteed.
Ambrose- tell the public otherwise. Show your ex-wife’s payments to the court appointed vendors.
Anytime the kids are suddenly removed and no-contact ordered, you know it’s child trafficking. This father purchased that outcome. Guaranteed he paid every court appointed person involved in the case. Guaranteed.
Ambrose- tell the public otherwise. Show your ex-wife’s payments to the court appointed vendors.
Sounds like a tragedy for these kids. Depression, self harm, overweight- there’s no reason to take a mother out if the lives of kids.
This is the family court racket and I bet they did threaten her with being locked up. That’s what CT family court is known to do with kids that don’t comply- especially smart ones who see their game and will speak against it.
They need to stay in NY and be protected.
This guy is just like Woody Allen. The parental alienation weapon of choice for abusers. In the best interest of the gal who never sees or knows the kids!
Thank you Frank Parlato- these are crimes against humanity but difficult for the public to believe what’s happening under the guise of justice in family court.
Best thing is to let these kids start anew in NY. It seems they’re in good hands. No kids would want to start a new school at their ages unless they had good reason not to return.
Courts get it wrong. I hope those in power fix the past by protecting you now. You’re all safe and happy.
There’s no reason to force you from where you are. You shouldn’t have to “prove” what each of you feels and believes occurred.
Dude- it’s over. Leave your kids alone. Maybe someday they’ll want you in their lives but forcing their return is s only hurting any chance of that happening.
It seems you have difficulty accepting the truth. People would respect you more if you let those kids be.
Mia.. you are beautiful. And don’t let anyone EVER make you think you are not!! You are loved.. you are special.. you are somebody!! 💛💛
I love it You keep telling your story to anyone who will listen. Your strong your intelligent your loved. You’ve been thru too much for any teenage girl and your still fighting, that takes guts and you’ve got em Baby Girl. Remember you have a lot of people on your side and we’re gonna see it thru. Love you♥️♥️
I’ve read his filings and this guy is a convincing writer. Too bad he plagiarized and lost his career.
Once fired he used his JD from NYU to use parental alienation so he wouldn’t be stuck with alimony and child support.
Ambrose created a character and assigned that to his wife. He’s been script writing through the courts to persuade them – truth and evidence isn’t required in family court. It’s whoever tells the convincing story and who has the money. Ambrose has both.
The kids aren’t lying. We’re going to find out this guy is a unique breed on an abuser and criminality is there as well. The kids are honest. No kids put themselves through this without cause.
Mia- you and your brothers are being heard. Social media is the only way and you’ve got one of the best investigators on your case!
Frank will bring all his deception to the public. Proud young women like you exist. Keep telling your truth and your brothers as well.
The courts won’t have you physically removed. That makes no sense and no father should threaten that.
How come the older 2 aren’t seeking emancipation from their father?! I feel like there’s a lot missing. Again, I’d it wise for Frank to be reporting on this when he clearly has a conflict
Why don’t you just get emancipated? Then you can live with whoever you want.
You may not have seen her in person, but it’s apparent that she was talking to you all this time and you were also communicating with Frank as you have admitted and reading the Frank report so that they could poison you more and more against your father and try to make your mother look like a victim, when the fact is she just didn’t go to court and do the things she was supposed to do. She also hired creepy criminal black ops investigators right at the beginning to try to do illegal things.
I wish Chris would just turn himself in for his crimes, or even better, just end it. If he repents, maybe he can go to Purgatory with Father Harry (another family kiddy-diddler) and seek eternal salvation. He’s already caused so much pain and suffering on this earth, and he must be stopped.