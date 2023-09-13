Money Talks in Family Court: How Christopher Ambrose Bought His Kids and Their Futures; And Turned Maternal Love into a Liability

Christopher Ambrose one-upped his kids by going to Family Court before his kith Judge Thomas O’Neill.
The mother had no money. She was a stay-at-home mother, and Ambrose, when he started the divorce proceedings in 2019, snatched every dime out of their accounts. He even took her inheritance for good measure – leaving her penniless and unable to play the game in CT Family Court, which is justice is what justice can buy.
Ambrose outspent the mother 10-1. In CT Family Court, money buys custody and bullshit talks.
Ask the wake of judges — Grossman, Adelman, Moukaswher, or newly-minted O’Neill, called up from hell to roll in the detritus caused by a selfish father’s insane demand to force three teenagers to live with him.
O’Neill was the perfect choice. In court, instead of words, Judge O’Neill emitted shrill, unsettling screeches that sounded like the wailing of tormented children’s souls, sending chills down the spines of all who threaten the parental alienation racket by refusing to force teenagers to live with the man who purchased them.
The racket O’Neill protects is called parental alienation – which is to conspire to hand kids to abusers, then watch how the motions add up, and hearings pile high, billable by the hour.
Though profitable for the cast of family court professionals, it causes havoc in the lives of mothers and children, which drives up the cost to the father.
Ambrose paid a fortune to buy his kids.
Now that his three teenage possessions ran away, he retained the children-snatching family law attorney Alexander Cuda, the leader of the conspiracy of attorneys and judges in the family law section of CT.
A hunched, menacing silhouette, Cuda, with his bald, scabrous head and air of malevolent intent, was a sight in O’Neill’s courtroom. His eyes, like sharp daggers, fixated on the mother whose kids, for Ambrose money, he steals with unemotional detachment.
His voice is not melodious but a harsh, grating sound that serves as a grim herald for any mother or child unfortunate enough to cross his path in Family Court.
The mother, Karen Riordan, represented herself. Every muscle in her body tuned to the safety and well-being of her children. She stood flabbergasted when Judge O’Neill refused to hear from the teenagers about their fate.
Nor would he hear from the psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, who believes Ambrose is a dangerous psychopath, or Private Investigator Manual Gomez, who has evidence he says of Ambrose’s abuse.
It is hard to fathom why any man, other than a psychopath, would wish to force three teens, young adults, to live in his house against their wishes. So much against their wishes, they are runaways.
But Riordan is there like a sitting duck with a boil of hawks – O’Neill, Ambrose, and Cuda –keen-eyed, sharp of talon, and strong beaked, hooked to tear flesh, united in their guttural hiss, “Let Us PREY.”
They are agents of destruction, opportunistic feeders that scan the ground for any sign of vulnerability, which means profit.
Their presence is a stark contrast to the beauty and serenity that the mother and her children bring to the earth and meadow. But the court is no meadow and is less of earth than the sulphury smoke pits of hell.
At the center of the case, with his hunched shoulders and ugly visage, Ambrose seems the incarnation of greed. His beady eyes scan the court, uncaring and unfeeling, interested only in destroying the mother of his children and running their lives.
He has an air of cold calculation, his psychopathy so virulent he seems ready, if need be, to use the law of Family Court profit, like Scott Mangano and Fotis Dulos, to snatch life away.
The courtroom the other day was one of tension. The mother raises her head, her senses alert. For a moment, the world seems to hold its breath as if waiting for some divine intervention to tip the scales and bring the kids back to her.
The beautiful, noble mother versus the ugly menace of a murder of crows – Cuda, Ambrose, and O’Neill – could not be more profound.
The scene tells a tale as old as time, a stark representation of life’s struggle between beauty and harshness, vulnerability and predation, love and indifference.
In Family Court, harshness, predation, indifference, and greed always win.
It is overwhelmingly bleak and terrifying to be a poor mother protecting your children when money tips every scale.
CT Family Court evokes fear, disgust, a sense of endless suffering, and the distant sound of the agonized cries of children, echoing the imbalance of power and money called justice that fails the families it sneeringly pretends to protect.
NJ, CT, NY, and PA are all the same.
Has anyone contacted her or her daughter Lisa Bloom? This mother daughter duo are bad ass attorneys who have made it their mission in life to protect women and children and I’ll bet they could and would sort out this mess. They do a lot of work pro bono and this seems right up their alley of expertise
Just a thought.
I have. No response unfortunately
Frank you are on target. Thanks for believing in Karen and the children. There are many cowards in the state of Connecticut. Karen is not one of them. Karen Riorden you are the mother many children wish they had. We are not optimistic but we support you and your ability to make a difference. Many women have been subject to the situation you are facing. You are noble and should be proud. Your three children are aware of your sacrifice. To All protective Mothers, thank for your bravery and diligence. There has been many battles. The war is not over yet. I’m sorry you have been chosen to endure this. I’m praying for you and your children.
So, after grandpa sent the wild teenagers packing, they must’ve gone straight to the loving arms of the woman they have been begging for years to live with.
Oh, wait.
On what?
How do these teenagers (two of them nearly adults) fall in to the category of wild ?
Is it that their adoptive father encouraged them and let them booze it up, take drugs, vape and have sex with much older partners?
How do you know that grandpa sent them packing?
How do you know where they are headed?
It seems that Connecticut is the land of crooked judges and closeted unhinged gay men, a bad look for any state.
Id leave too.
Grampa sent them to the next leg of the race to freedom. The underground railroad for children enslaved to Connecticut family court system.
The only time these teenagers were wild is when they were with you. Who wouldn’t be with what you put them thru, I’m surprised they handled it as well as they did.
I don’t know how many women in Ct are aware of what the court and Chris Ambrose are trying to do to this mother, but if I lived there I would be standing on the courthouse steps with a sign in protest against the money hungry judge who is presiding over this case. Any mother who loves her children and know the same thing could happen to you should be there.
Unfortunately mom’s will never understand until it happens to them. Connecticut mom’s in the court. Friday we ride at 9am. We have to figure out how to stop this!
First I want to thank you, Frank for not being intimidated by these jerks that call themselves judges and by this freak who thinks he’s a father, God only knows why, and standing up for Karen. He’s tryng so hard to get rid of her one way or another. What could she have done to him for him to have so much hate for her to hurt her thru what he’s doing to her children? He don’t really want the kids, he’s just trying to hurt her, the mother that has nothing against her and nothing but a wonderful mother to her kids, while he’s in California doing only God knows what with his pedophilic friends. But then he has to come home because he couldn’t use his manipulation to keep his job,is that what he’s mad about and taking it out on her and the kids? God bless her and the kids for what they have been thru because of this freak. One day you’ll get what’s coming to you Chris and it can’t be soon enough!!