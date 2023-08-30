Anonymous Website Teases Upcoming Documentary ‘Con Job: United States vs. Raniere’; Claims the Con Was Not Raniere’s

Some person or persons have published a new website called ConJobMovie.com, to promote an upcoming “investigative documentary” called “Con Job: United States vs. Raniere.”

While the documentary is unavailable for viewing, the website informs visitors it is “COMING SOON.”

The website claims the government is the one that did the con job on Raniere.

The website states:

Raniere was convicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes which sent shock waves through the public consciousness, leading to the imprisonment of several prominent individuals associated with the organization.

However, a new documentary reveals claims that the investigation was marred by corruption and misconduct, potentially casting doubt on the fairness of the trial and raising questions about the guilt of those convicted. Join us as we delve into the depths of this intricate case, aiming to uncover the truth that could impact the lives of those entangled in the NXIVM controversy.

A five minute trailer of “Con Job: United States vs. Raniere” is available through the website and on YouTube.

The trailer features Raniere’s forensic experts, who claim the FBI tampered with evidence. It also shows Raniere’s newest attorney, Arthur Aidala, filmed after a visit with his client at USP Tucson.

Also on the website are:

Retired FBI Agent Dr. Rick Kiper’s letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray “detailing historic FBI fraud in a criminal case.”

A “letter to Congress from four former FBI agents requesting an investigation of serious unlawful actions by the FBI and Department of Justice.”

Affidavits from seven of Raniere’s forensic experts, who claim evidence was fabricated while in possession of the FBI.

Audios of Raniere speaking from prison “about astonishing never before heard details of his case.”

A video of attorney Alan Dershowitz on the need to investigate FBI evidence tampering in the Raniere case.

Video testimonials by “former members” who “reveal their experiences in NXVIM and… shed light on the salacious stories that dominated the headlines, unveil the nuances behind misleading statements, and provide insight into the missing facts that have shaped public perception.”

The testimonials come from Michele Hatchette, Angelica Hinojos, her husband Luis Sandoval, Esther Chiappone, Justin Elliot, Brett Diamond, and Megan Hoffman Mills and focus on the media representations of NXIVM and how it did not conform to their own experiences.

The conjobmovie.com website owners keep their identity anonymous but offer the opportunity to contact them by email at: info@conjobmovie.com.

The trailer for the movie has over 35,000 views on YouTube in four days, but there have been no comments, likes or dislikes.

Whether this is the result of buying fake views, the result of advertising, or something else, is unclear. Having a video with tens of thousands of views without a single comment or like is odd.

I provided the first comment:

If the allegations are even partly true, it is a serious matter. Even if Raniere is fully guilty of every crime, it would not justify the FBI’s tampering with evidence. I would like to know the names of the producer and director. Anonymity casts doubts about the veracity of the documentary.

September 15 is the deadline for Raniere’s lawyers to respond to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY’s memorandum in opposition to Raniere’s Rule 33 motion for a new trial.

Raniere based his Rule 33 motion on allegations the FBI tampered with digital evidence during his trial.

After Raniere files his reply, it will be up to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to decide whether to deny or approve Raniere’s motion for a new trial or hold an evidentiary hearing to get more information.

If Judge Garaufis denies Raniere’s motion, he may still appeal it to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. If it is denied there, Raniere can appeal to the US Supreme Court.