Anonymous Website Teases Upcoming Documentary ‘Con Job: United States vs. Raniere’; Claims the Con Was Not Raniere’s

Some person or persons have published a new website called ConJobMovie.com, to promote an upcoming “investigative documentary” called “Con Job: United States vs. Raniere.”
While the documentary is unavailable for viewing, the website informs visitors it is “COMING SOON.”
The website claims the government is the one that did the con job on Raniere.
The website states:
Raniere was convicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes which sent shock waves through the public consciousness, leading to the imprisonment of several prominent individuals associated with the organization.
However, a new documentary reveals claims that the investigation was marred by corruption and misconduct, potentially casting doubt on the fairness of the trial and raising questions about the guilt of those convicted. Join us as we delve into the depths of this intricate case, aiming to uncover the truth that could impact the lives of those entangled in the NXIVM controversy.
A five minute trailer of “Con Job: United States vs. Raniere” is available through the website and on YouTube.
The trailer features Raniere’s forensic experts, who claim the FBI tampered with evidence. It also shows Raniere’s newest attorney, Arthur Aidala, filmed after a visit with his client at USP Tucson.
Also on the website are:
Retired FBI Agent Dr. Rick Kiper’s letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray “detailing historic FBI fraud in a criminal case.”
A “letter to Congress from four former FBI agents requesting an investigation of serious unlawful actions by the FBI and Department of Justice.”
Affidavits from seven of Raniere’s forensic experts, who claim evidence was fabricated while in possession of the FBI.
Audios of Raniere speaking from prison “about astonishing never before heard details of his case.”
A video of attorney Alan Dershowitz on the need to investigate FBI evidence tampering in the Raniere case.
Video testimonials by “former members” who “reveal their experiences in NXVIM and… shed light on the salacious stories that dominated the headlines, unveil the nuances behind misleading statements, and provide insight into the missing facts that have shaped public perception.”
The testimonials come from Michele Hatchette, Angelica Hinojos, her husband Luis Sandoval, Esther Chiappone, Justin Elliot, Brett Diamond, and Megan Hoffman Mills and focus on the media representations of NXIVM and how it did not conform to their own experiences.
The conjobmovie.com website owners keep their identity anonymous but offer the opportunity to contact them by email at: info@conjobmovie.com.
The trailer for the movie has over 35,000 views on YouTube in four days, but there have been no comments, likes or dislikes.
Whether this is the result of buying fake views, the result of advertising, or something else, is unclear. Having a video with tens of thousands of views without a single comment or like is odd.
I provided the first comment:
If the allegations are even partly true, it is a serious matter. Even if Raniere is fully guilty of every crime, it would not justify the FBI’s tampering with evidence. I would like to know the names of the producer and director. Anonymity casts doubts about the veracity of the documentary.
September 15 is the deadline for Raniere’s lawyers to respond to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY’s memorandum in opposition to Raniere’s Rule 33 motion for a new trial.
Raniere based his Rule 33 motion on allegations the FBI tampered with digital evidence during his trial.
After Raniere files his reply, it will be up to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to decide whether to deny or approve Raniere’s motion for a new trial or hold an evidentiary hearing to get more information.
If Judge Garaufis denies Raniere’s motion, he may still appeal it to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. If it is denied there, Raniere can appeal to the US Supreme Court.
15 Comments
The whole thing can’t be con job, can it? Too many victims have come forward. I don’t doubt there could be tampering. But won’t that come down to Camillas word against Raniere’s? I mean, the other charges weren’t tampered with. There’s a paper trail. Am I missing something? Wrong was done here.
RE The Website & the Future:
When will the ugly toady and web host named Suneel – make his grand appearance – announcing previously unknown evidence or undiscovered DATA – vindicating his master Vanguard. Will Suneel’s melodrama be equal to my own verbosity!
***
Who is this Megan Hoffman Mill? She is unknown to longtime readers. Could it be Frank has been obfuscating her presence as part of a yet uncovered diabolical plan.
Frank’s machinations are far scarier and darker, than the late publisher Al Goldstein or
Bernie ‘Commie’ Sanders because Frank is intelligent and non-Jewish.
These folks remind me of cleaning carpets after the smelly tenants move out.
Ice-nine just watched the trailer. Ice-nine says, “EXPLOSIVE.” “WOW.” and “WOW AGAIN”.
They’ve got FBI agents holding flashlights!!! Hands grabbing prison bars!!! Coders typing really hard stuff!!!
So just out of curiosity, in this documentary do we get to see the full iStock video clips they purchased $9.90, or is that just in the trailer?
https://www.istockphoto.com/search/2/film?family=creative&phrase=FBI%20agents
https://www.istockphoto.com/search/2/film?family=creative&phrase=typing%20code
https://www.istockphoto.com/search/2/film?family=creative&phrase=prisoners%20grabbing%20bars
Can’t wait for the sequel.
Ice-nine,
Stop it! I’m crying laughing over here! My wife just asked “what the fuck is so funny!?”
They might be able to pull off the website and movie for under $10!
I’m going to make a documentary about a documentary based on a documentary I seen on the internet about a guy who thought about a documentary that made a documentary about a documentary
A documentary about how not to spend almost a decade in club fed over your stinky sometimes boyfriend’s cult shenanigans (and still spends your money on desperate documentaries in the hopes of securing HIS freedom lol)
I smell a Suneel
As it turns out, the REAL story isn’t about how New York AG offices allowed ESP/NXIVM to exist for twenty years! 🤡
“Well, that’s what I’m wondering. Was there something going on behind the scenes that by you’re testifying would have exposed the big picture that they didn’t want to expose? And what I’m wondering is – – the stuff that happened in LA when they actually had evidence against him and didn’t charge him and they kept releasing him and releasing him.”
I love that their website was built on a free WordPress site by amateurs that don’t know how to edit the favicon LOL ( it’s that little icon thingy on the browser tab that currently has the WordPress logo). So I’m sure the documentary itself has a high production value.
Do you think they’ll include that footage we saw in Vow 2 where they get all riled up, put on their suits, and jet out of the house to storm Moira’s office and make her sign an affidavit, only to arrive in Manhattan and find out she wasn’t there that day? Cuz they really got her good 😂😂😂
Ice-nine,
You are right!! Lol. What a bunch of knuckleheads! WORDPRESS!?!?!?? Even I use a paid service for my half-pint website, I sorta have just to protect the domain URL.
They went all out with embedded YouTube videos. They are SOOOOO savvy.
I will guess the “documentary” is existing video spliced together using some sort of entry-level, amateur video editing app.
Suneel, if you had anything to do with this, I’d omit this from you resume/reel.
Pilgrim
At the 1:06 minute mark, Serious Narrator Voice says, “Friends betrayed friends”.
We see a photo of Lauren Salzman in a comfy room of close “friends” directly opposite Nicki Clyne. Nicki is the “friend” sitting all the way to the right (of course) soon to betray them all.
Dun-dun-dun-duunnnn.
Whoever else is in that photo completes the foreshadowing to direct the viewer toward the goal of the production.
So, which individuals would produce that film, placing that particular photo right after such a sharp accusation as if to say, “Nicki Clyne betrayed her friends!” “Everyone hate on Nicki Clyne!”
Once we hear the narration and see the stills, interviews, documents and the whatever else, the slant will be obvious.
The film will target “suppressives” along with the government “culprits” who are probably associates and/or stooges of the filmmakers who pulled off the “government tampering” as quickly as clothes were stripped off of those precious young women in Mr. Raniere’s dungeon right before the whipping and the paddling began.
… “A promise to deliver higher consciousness. …” … A con job movie to con the public to take the focus off of the human experiments done on clueless cattle …
Lighthouse International Group teased multiple documentaries, both by themselves and a known trickster on Twitter.
None have come to fruition. Lighthouse International Group were shut down by the UK Government in the UK High Court on 28th March 2023 in the public-interest.
The announcement of a documentary is the reaction of a narcissistic-injury – the need to exert control by a Cult in the decline.
I doubt any “documentary” will come to light.