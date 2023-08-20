CT Family Court Cash-for-Kids Is Not Jewish, It’s Non-Discriminatory Corruption

The State of Connecticut charged blogger Paul Boyne with cyberstalking Family Court Judge Jane Grossman and two other judges.

He is in custody in Virginia without bail, awaiting a resolution of extradition to Connecticut. He has a hearing in Virginia State Court in Fairfax County on August 24.

Boyne lives in Virginia and allegedly wrote about bad judges in Connecticut.

The State of Connecticut charged Boyne based on comments he allegedly made on the familycourtcircus.com website, suggesting that people solve their gripes with judges, such as Grossman, through gun violence. By adding a hate crime element, because Boyne blames Jews for CT Family Court problems, and Judge Grossman is Jewish, his alleged speech fits into a particular niche in state law for cyber-stalking hate crime.

It remains to be seen if Boyne’s First Amendment protections extend to his alleged speech on his alleged blog.

FR is convinced that the problems with CT Family Court have nothing to do with judges, lawyers, and therapists being Jewish. FR believes it has everything to do with greed, ambition, power, and lack of checks and balances, leading to a lack of due process.

They sell kids for cash because they can.

Look at the most recent sale of the happiness of the Ambrose teenagers. The child happiness seller is Judge Thomas O’Neill, who is not Jewish.

Alexander Cuda, Ambrose’s new attorney, who conducted the cash-for-kids transaction, may not be Jewish either. He has a last name that, in Italian, means tail.

At Frank Report, we do not incite violence because it is usually the worst way to solve the problem of public corruption.

Robust exercise of the First Amendment, without ever suggesting lawless violence, racism, or anti-Semitism, is better.

FR hopes to warn everyone with a family problem to work it out between themselves if possible and at all costs avoid family court and judges like Grossman or O’Neill and destroy the cash-for-kids-enterprise through lack of business.

You certainly would not go into the den of a rabid animal. Neither should you enter the courtroom of corruption-riddled judges with saliva drooling from their mouths, ready to destroy your life unless you are prepared to buy custody from their agents – the GALs, custody evaluators, and lawyers – all working hand in glove with winks and nods, and everybody knows everyone and what it’s all about.

The best example I ever saw was when Judge Jane Grossman was reselling custody of the Ambrose children in December 2020 after she sold custody of them the first time in April 2020.

The kids had disclosed sexual abuse, and it was so serious that DCF and the hospital forbade the kids from returning to their father, Chris Ambrose.

A frantic Ambrose got his kid-selling team together at midnight — custody evaluator Jessica Biren Caverly, GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz, and his own high-priced, kid-selling attorney Nancy Aldrich to get Judge Grossman out of bed and issue orders to overturn DCF and the New Haven Children’s Hospital — and it did not get done until 2 am.

Even then, DCF would not let the kids go to Papa Ambrose.

But he successfully blocked the mother from being with the kids – something the kids wanted more than anything.

The following day bright and early, Judge Grossman called a special hearing to resell the kids to Ambrose – and ordered them back to him.

If you read the transcripts, the kid sellers – Aldrich, Hurwitz, and Grossman – acted like they were so concerned about the kids — who they were about to arrange to return to their kid-purchasing father, whom the kids alleged abused them – and DCF and the hospital found credible.

In a future post, I will quote from the transcript where they all speak so formally to each other — Attorney Hurwitz, Attorney Aldrich, and Mr. Ambrose – and the terrible mother who took the kids without Judge Grossman’s permission – despite DCF and the hospital’s express instructions that the abused kids should not go with the father and could be released to their mother for simple human decency safety concerns.

Don’t shoot the judges. Expose them for their crimes. Don’t hate them. Hate what they are doing.

Consider what a soulless creature Jane Grossman is.

Consider how devoid of humanity Judge Thomas O’Neill must be. Look at what Judge O’Neill did to Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13, this month as CT Family Court is in the process of reselling those kids a fourth time to the same buyer – their father.

Judge O’Neill took their mother away from them through restraining orders without stopping to think once that maybe, just maybe, he should hear from the teenagers.

You know, to get their take on it. Instead of just hearing the kid-buying father and the cash-for-kids seller, attorney Cuda.

Sure to protect the enterprise, O’Neill had to support the prior rulings of the cash-for-kids king and queen – Judge Gerard Adelman, who sold the kids the third time, and Judge Grossman, who sold them the first two times.

Paul Boyne fought to tell the truth about the CT Family Court racketeering enterprise, but if the charges alleged against him are true, in some ways, he set back the cause by making this about being Jewish and suggesting the people solve the corruption with bullets.

True, FBI agents carry guns loaded with bullets, but they won’t have to use them. No bullets will fly, nor should they.

The judges, lawyers, GALs, AFCs, therapists, and custody evaluators that make up the CT kids-for-cash enterprise will not run. They are not the running kind. When the time comes, they will surrender peacefully,

On September 1, Judge O’Neill is expected to complete the 4th sale of the Ambrose kids. Attorney Cuda has made a motion for contempt against the mother, Karen Riordan, and somehow possibly through the arrest of the mother try to force the three teens back to the father.

Judge O’Neill is in a tough place. He knows he is selling kids-for-cash, but he will have to do it – sell those kids – or not protect his kid-selling cronies, Adelman and Grossman, and the enterprise itself.

The enterprise tapped the newbie judge to take the fall, after wiser and more experienced Family Court Division judges of the Superior Court, judges Eddie Rodriguez and Gladys Nieves, ran from this 4th sale of children tired of being sold.

Stupidly Judge O’Neill stepped in.

He only wanted to be a judge assigned to Commercial Court and help his cronies at Day Pitney, and some over at Shipman & Goodwin, Pullman & Comley or Robinson+Cole and maybe Berchem Moses now and again – with a lustrous and impressive verdict.

And they stuck the ambitious schnook into the middle of the cash-for-kids racket.

They got to have a fall guy. A fall guy in the Ambrose kids’ sale part 4 is part of the price they’re asking for his fast promotion to the Complex Litigation Docket.

When Judge O’Neill feels the heat and tries to tell them over at Family Division they can get along without a fall guy, they’ll say to him, don’t be silly, Tommy boy – you’re taking the fall.

And he will.