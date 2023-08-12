Psychiatric Diagnosis and Custody Battle: Judge Grossman Suspected of Mental Illness as Battle Looms Over Forced Return of Teens to Ambrose

Mental Health of the Mother

In addition to convincing Judge O’Neill that the teens’ wish to live with their mother is the result of her coercive control, Ambrose says Riordan is mentally ill.

This assessment is based on the opinion of psychologist Jessica Biren Caverly. Ambrose paid Caverly more than $12,000 to do a neutral custody evaluation report in 2020 to determine who should have custody. Caverly determined Riordan “appeared” to have a personality disorder, though she could not specify which type it was.

To be fair to Caverly, there was no way to know what Riordan’s mental illness was, or if she had any, since Caverly was not Riordan’s therapist, and therefore she could not obtain informed consent to diagnose her.

Nevertheless, the appearance of a personality disorder observed by Caverely was sufficient for Family Court Judge Jane Grossman to diagnose from the bench that Riordan had bipolar disorder.

Ironically, bipolar disorder is the mental illness that many litigants who have come before her say is a condition Judge Grossman herself suffers from.

Judge Grossman, appearing also to suffer from anti-social disorder [sociopathic subtype, secondary psychopathy], ruthlessly ordered the immediate removal of the children – at that time 13, 13, and 9 – out of their home with their mother – their primary attachment figure their entire lives.

Imagine you are the children of Karen Riordan and absentee father Chris Ambrose. After living your life with your mother, some person in black robes, with schizoaffective disorder, who never met you, or your siblings, decides you are leaving your happy home and living with a mean and callous stranger named Ambrose – and what’s worse – you cannot even speak to your mother – the person who raised you all your life! This kind of cruelty is par for the course in family court.

The children woke up in their mother’s home on April 24, 2020. By evening, they were shockingly at their father’s home and told they could not speak to their mother.

In December 2020, after eight months with their father, a CT Family Court Family Relations Counselor, Allison Kaas Esq. determined that Ambrose was a high-risk abuser.

It took significant legal work from Ambrose’s attorney to get the dissocial Judge Grossman to ignore this dangerous finding.

In January 2021, DCF took custody from Ambrose.

Again, Ambrose’s attorney made strenuous efforts to defeat the children’s claims of abuse, and avoid forensic testing of the children, and Ambrose regained custody of his unhappy children.

The kids lost contact with their mother for three years, as Ambrose moved them to his rural house and kept them free of her and all her family and friends with whom the kids grew up – grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Ambrose maintains that the brainwashing the mother did was so severe that even after three years of constant one-on-one control, he could not deprogram their minds.

On April 22, 2023, Mia ran from her father to her mother’s home.

While Judge Thomas ‘Steal’ O’Neill claims Karen Riordan [r] coercively controls her son, Matthew, the 16-year-old is physically too big to be forced by Riordan to leave his father – or for that matter force him to return to him.