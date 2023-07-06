The Last Six DOS Women Reemerge with New Website: The Dossier Project Dot Love

And then there were six…
After Samantha LeBaron and Nicki Clyne left the Dossier Project, there were only six women out of the original 105 in the DOS sorority.
When Clyne left, making an announcement on Frank Report, she closed down the website, thedossierproject.com.
For a short time, the remaining six women posted on social media and released a couple of videos on a new YouTube channel. But they had no website and were, for all intents and purposes, dormant.
Then came glad tidings
Today, they have retaken their place on the World Wide Web with a brand new website: The DossierProject.LOVE
They celebrated the launch with a new video called “Friendship is the REALship: Part 1.”
The six women who stick to it are:
Michele Hatchette
Linda Chung
Danielle Roberts
Leah Mottishaw
Sahajo Haertel
Angelica Hinojos
In a previous video, Michele Hatchette said she was “very excited about a lot of the things that we’re cooking up in the kitchen for the Dossier Project in this new season.” This new website appears to be the appetizer. At present, it is just one page, but it promises updates and a “library of information.”
Ladies and Gentleman, For Your Delectation…
DOS. NXIVM. RANIERE.
OUR STORIES.
OUR VOICES.
A record of our experiences in the DOS sorority, NXIVM community and the trial of Raniere v. USA.
A spade is a spade. We oppose all forms of oppression, bullying and hate.
We are six women who were part of the DOS sorority and the NXIVM community. We created this website to tell our stories about DOS, NXIVM and the trial of Raniere v. USA in our own words.
The mainstream story detailing the sorority, the community and Keith Raniere (and his trial) has been told by many who weren’t there. Or it has been told by people who have motives for telling a particular version of the truth. The common narrative is riddled with scandal, celebrities and sensation and has successfully garnered a lot of clicks, profiting some at the expense of others.
In the midst of this, our stories, our names and our images have been used against our will for others’ gain. We are holding this space for telling our stories using our own voices.
THIS SITE WILL SERVE AS OUR LIBRARY OF INFORMATION.
WE WILL ADD TO IT OVER TIME SO PLEASE CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES OR FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
Thank you for visiting 💗
