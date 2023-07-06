The Last Six DOS Women Reemerge with New Website: The Dossier Project Dot Love

After Samantha LeBaron and Nicki Clyne left the Dossier Project, there were only six women out of the original 105 in the DOS sorority.

When Clyne left, making an announcement on Frank Report, she closed down the website, thedossierproject.com.

For a short time, the remaining six women posted on social media and released a couple of videos on a new YouTube channel. But they had no website and were, for all intents and purposes, dormant.

Then came glad tidings

Today, they have retaken their place on the World Wide Web with a brand new website: The DossierProject.LOVE

They celebrated the launch with a new video called “Friendship is the REALship: Part 1.”

The six women who stick to it are:

Michele Hatchette

Linda Chung

Danielle Roberts

Leah Mottishaw

Sahajo Haertel

Angelica Hinojos