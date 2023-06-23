Keep It Real

God bless Keith Raniere. He is real. So real, he is out there now on social media with a new account – the Real Keith Raniere.

The “Real” Keith Raniere

Perhaps in anticipation of his imminent release from the proofs he offers in his Rule 33 motion, and partly to restore his shattered image, some lucky followers have taken on the joyous task of foraging the plethora of known videos of Raniere to cull elegant soundbites of him speaking profoundly and otherwise making social media-friendly statements to post on a new social media account: “The Real Keith Raniere.”

The Real Keith Raniere has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and the hyper-inflated views and followers [plus AI comments bloviated] TikTok of the honest slave tenders, the Chinese Communist Party.

Instagram: https://www. instagram.com/realkeithraniere

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ realKeithRniere

On Twitter, the REAL ONE follows only one real person, Elon Musk.

Dead Enders’ Revival

Raniere isn’t the only one attempting to make a comeback.

After quieting down on social media these last few months, the leaders of Raniere’s followers have started tweeting frequently these last few days.

Suneel Chakravorty and Eduardo Asunsolo published videos to answer how they got involved in “justice advocacy.”

Was it a question people often ask?

Or was it Raniere’s suggestion to divert attention from the fact that neither have spoken publicly about any injustice other than the supposed one wrought against Raniere?

https://twitter.com/suneelchakra/status/1670912678989004804?s=20

https://twitter.com/eduardoasunsolo/status/1670935916926443523?s=20

Eduardo goes so far as to say he will spend the rest of his life fighting for justice.

In fact, Eduardo even tweeted a Martin King quote: “If a man has not found something worth dying for, he is not fit to live.”

Is Eduardo willing to die for Vanguard?

Would he trade places for his master in prison for the next 97 years?

If he would not die, would he consent to take a small beating?

His reputation has taken a beating.

Both Suneel and Eduardo have threads giving tips on freedom and expression, and talk about how AI can be the new enforcer of morality in government and maybe the media.

https://twitter.com/suneelchakra/status/1670939613383335942?s=20

https://twitter.com/eduardoasunsolo/status/1672003886603722752?s=20

Marc Elliot tweeted too, but only old, recycled Dossier Project tweets — about a play called The Crucible – about the Salem Witch trials and a Make Justice Blind video about the goodness of branding women with the master’s real initials.

MK10ARt’s Dossier Project without their leader

As for the Dossier Project, nothing has been heard from the glorious ladies lately. After promising an eager world that something was “cooking up in the kitchen,” the Dossier Project has been silent since April – just days after Nicki Clyne left the group and denounced Raniere.

Helpful Hints from Eduardo

This is as good or better than Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People.

Eduardo Asúnsolo says: Are you looking to express better? Here’s a few tips that may help you: 1. Become used to looking at yourself without shame. If it’s in the mirror or on your phone, become familiar with how you look and sound. No matter how many judgments you have at first, soon enough, it’ll become a comfortable experience. You don’t know what you look like until you take selfies– start with a modest number – about 50 times a day 2. Learn to change your state. If you listen to your voice when you just woke up vs. in the middle of the afternoon, after a little exercise, you’ll notice the latter is much more effective. If you practice bringing this state on command, you’ll express better. 3. Be congruent. If you’re talking about something big, open your arms large and use a big voice. Learn what are the different ways you have to express within your body, and practice using them congruently.



Eduardo says ‘use a big voice.” 4. Eyes, mouth, and head. Learn to observe these 3 parts of human expression. Learn to do different combinations. Watch people’s mouths and see what they do? Is they smilin’ in your face all the time? Then they want to take your place! When you learn to observe people’s ears, you get a sense of what they like to listen to. Study people’s eyes – the mirror of the soul… Look at them real close: So see if you can stop them from mocking the big ideas of Eduardo Asunsolo, and the Real Keith Raniere, you sons of bitches.

