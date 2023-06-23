The Real Real Keith Raniere Now on Twitter, Instagram and China’s TikTok

Keep It Real
God bless Keith Raniere. He is real. So real, he is out there now on social media with a new account – the Real Keith Raniere.
The “Real” Keith Raniere
Perhaps in anticipation of his imminent release from the proofs he offers in his Rule 33 motion, and partly to restore his shattered image, some lucky followers have taken on the joyous task of foraging the plethora of known videos of Raniere to cull elegant soundbites of him speaking profoundly and otherwise making social media-friendly statements to post on a new social media account: “The Real Keith Raniere.”
Instagram: https://www.
On Twitter, the REAL ONE follows only one real person, Elon Musk.
The importance of #justice in civilization pic.twitter.com/SiXlhwHHs1— Keith Raniere (@realKeithRniere) June 23, 2023
Dead Enders’ Revival
Raniere isn’t the only one attempting to make a comeback.
After quieting down on social media these last few months, the leaders of Raniere’s followers have started tweeting frequently these last few days.
Suneel Chakravorty and Eduardo Asunsolo published videos to answer how they got involved in “justice advocacy.”
Was it a question people often ask?
Or was it Raniere’s suggestion to divert attention from the fact that neither have spoken publicly about any injustice other than the supposed one wrought against Raniere?
https://twitter.com/suneelchakra/status/1670912678989004804?s=20
https://twitter.com/eduardoasunsolo/status/1670935916926443523?s=20
Eduardo goes so far as to say he will spend the rest of his life fighting for justice.
In fact, Eduardo even tweeted a Martin King quote: “If a man has not found something worth dying for, he is not fit to live.”
Is Eduardo willing to die for Vanguard?
Would he trade places for his master in prison for the next 97 years?
If he would not die, would he consent to take a small beating?
His reputation has taken a beating.
Both Suneel and Eduardo have threads giving tips on freedom and expression, and talk about how AI can be the new enforcer of morality in government and maybe the media.
https://twitter.com/suneelchakra/status/1670939613383335942?s=20
https://twitter.com/eduardoasunsolo/status/1672003886603722752?s=20
Marc Elliot tweeted too, but only old, recycled Dossier Project tweets — about a play called The Crucible – about the Salem Witch trials and a Make Justice Blind video about the goodness of branding women with the master’s real initials.
MK10ARt’s Dossier Project without their leader
As for the Dossier Project, nothing has been heard from the glorious ladies lately. After promising an eager world that something was “cooking up in the kitchen,” the Dossier Project has been silent since April – just days after Nicki Clyne left the group and denounced Raniere.
Helpful Hints from Eduardo
This is as good or better than Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People.
Eduardo Asúnsolo says:
Eduardo says ‘use a big voice.”
Add Comment