Price of Revenge: Dirty Divorce Tactics of Attorney Gus Dimopoulos in Kassenoff Case

Jonathan Davidoff is an attorney and friend of Catherine Kassenoff. He believes she is deceased and ended her life at a medically assisted suicide facility in Switzerland on May 27.

Davidoff is responding to a guest post written by ‘Miriam,’ a friend of Allan Kassenoff and his girlfriend, a woman FR calls ‘Judith.’

FR has given her this assumed name because she has been the victim of hate mail and doxxing. And though many know her real name, she is not part of the divorce and custody battle, having met Allan after he and Catherine split.

One more commonality. Catherine and Davidoff went up against family law attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus. Gus represented Allan Kassenoff against Catherine, and he represented Davidoff’s wife in his divorce matter.

A Tragic End to a High-Profile Divorce: Catherine’s Death Sheds Light on Allan Kassenoff’s Actions

By Jonathan Davidoff, Esq.

No threats or acts of violence are appropriate

Under no circumstances should anybody threaten or commit any acts of violence to Allan Kassenoff or his girlfriend ‘Judith.’

I hope those threats cease immediately.

The truth should be exposed, and the results of the exposure have ramifications on Allan (deserving) and the children (undeserving).

What Allan is enduring now is his fault, and lies on the shoulders of his attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulos, who took Allan down this ugly path.

Allan Kassenoff chose to fight his wife, and mother of his children, in family court, and he won… sort of…

There is an old saying you must expect to get dirty when you play in the pig pen. Every divorce and custody case is a pig pen when Gus is the lawyer for one of the parents.

This is what Gus likes to do. He creates story lines and plays them out. He hires his attorney friends to play roles as characters in the play.

Gus does not care what the results are as long as they harm his client’s spouse significantly. Even though Gus knows that the results likely will have a detrimental effect on the children, he encourages and promotes this conduct to try to win it at all costs. That is the Gus playbook.

As a client of Gus Dimopoulos, the client ultimately decides to let the play go on or to walk out during the performance and end it.

In Catherine’s case, Allan let the play go on, and he sat on the sidelines and enjoyed his popcorn while watching Catherine and his daughters suffer.

And in this play, it appears the result is the death of Catherine and the loss of a mother.

Miriam, it is true that children are resilient. However, underneath that resilience are significant scars.

Catherine and Allan Kassenoff

The three Kassenoff girls will live forever with the scars.

Yes, even during horrible divorces, children laugh and appear happy.

Sometimes, children put on a good look in public.

That is not evidence that the children have not suffered, nor that the children would not have been better off with two parents who could co-parent through a divorce.

Additionally, who cares if either Allan or Catherine had an affair?

That is irrelevant to determine if a mother or father is or will be a good parent. Additionally, an affair is not a basis or grounds to spend a million or more on divorce to try to get even and destroy the other parent.

Over a year ago, I was told Allan had already spent over $2.5 million on the divorce. I know Gus Dimopoulos’ billing well. I have seen his bills and have seen how he bills his clients.

In this case, there were multiple trials, forensic evaluations, depositions, and significant motion practice. Even the cheapest matrimonial lawyers would have charged over a million dollars for the work performed for Allan in the divorce.

Therefore, I know you are not speaking the truth.

As for Judith, she does not deserve the treatment you have described.



I hope those who have performed those acts stop. However, she was part of Allan’s plan and Gus’s playbook.

What you’ve described is Judith replacing Catherine as the girls’ mother. You have described another one of Gus’s acts in his manuscript.

You have described Allan as the dad and Judith as the replacement mom, and both living with the girls in a little community.

Is there a white picket fence surrounding the house?

Miriam, I did not hear you say that one of the girls walked downstairs and saw Allan and Judith naked having sex.

This was several years ago, at the early stages of the divorce. Again, it doesn’t matter when they met, but discretion and privacy for sexual encounters would be responsible for both.

If not for a friendly judge, who made an initial ruling on Catherine’s emails, Allan would have been found guilty of computer trespass and illegally accessing Catherine’s emails.

Again, a friendly judge, and let’s see who was involved with her judicial campaign.

I end this reply hoping that all will cease the threats, violence, and harassment of both Allan and Judith.

However, do not fool yourself. Allan is not a good person. He did awful things to Catherine and his daughters.

His girlfriend, Judith, is just collateral. She probably didn’t even know she was part of Gus’s performance.