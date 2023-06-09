More of the Twisted World of Keith Raniere: Deception, Betrayal, Secret Relationships and Pam Cafritz

William T. Brando, who has been a reader of Frank Report since 2016, before the revelation of DOS, posed some questions about Keith Raniere and Pam Cafritz. One could write a whole book on this subject, but here are a few random observations.

William T. Brando: Pam Cafritz was a partner of Keith Raniere since the Consumer Buy-Line era – 1990s, along with Karen Unterreiner. Raniere seemed able to sell his partners on his having multiple relationships. Or at least able to select partners that he would be able to sell on it.

The relationship with Karen over time seemed to be essentially business only, while the relationship with Pam remained more intimate. Perhaps because Pam had family money that supported Raniere, while Karen did not?

Karen and Pam Cafritz

FR: Karen Unterreiner was Raniere’s longest relationship – 40 years – ending only after Raniere was indicted in 2018. The two met in college when Unterreiner was 17. Unterreiner said she believed their relationship was exclusive, even after Raniere met Cafritz and started to spend time with the former DC socialite.

Raniere told Karen and others that Pam was lesbian.

According to Unterreiner, Raniere lied to her about not being with other women, but Cafritz was not only aware of, she supported and facilitated Raniere’s prolific predatory habits.

One of the ugliest stories about Pam is that she facilitated luring 12 year old Rhiannon to hers and Raniere’s townhouse to “walk her dog.” Rhiannon later said Raniere groomed her and then had sex with her approximately 60 times when she was 12-13.

Raniere says Rhiannon is lying and was part of a conspiracy to frame him. She was willing to testify at his 2018 trial to describe for the jury what he did to her under penalty of perjury 28 years earlier. The judge ruled her testimony would be too prejudicial and did not allow her to appear.

It’s possible Raniere kept Cafritz close because of her wealth. She got a monthly stipend from her family of more than $20,000 per month, which she dedicated to Raniere’s service.

She also kept a slender form, as per Raniere’s tastes. If she went too often to the refrigerator, her mentor-lover would “oink” to remind her of her porcine habits.

Pam and Raniere also lived with Mariana, the eldest of three Mexican sisters. Raniere was in a three-way relationship with Mariana and Pam. They lived for a time at 2 Flintlock, while Karen lived at 3 Flintlock, and Kristin Keeffe with her son lived at 1 Flintlock.

Keith shared a bedroom with Karen and shared a bedroom next door with Mariana and Pam. Later Keith, Mariana and Pam moved to 21 Oregon Trail – a home owned by Rosa Laura Junco.

Toni Natalie

Brando: Toni Natalie was another legacy relationship from the Consumer Buyline era. Does our host know anything about the Karen-Pam-Toni dynamics, or was Toni gone before he started consulting for NXIVM?

FR: The three were simultaneously in Raniere’s orbit, but it’s unclear what the dynamic was. Natalie claimed, like many women, that Raniere lied about the exclusivity of their relationship. However, she seems to have known about Pam, since she had intimate photos of Raniere with Pam. Her claim that she owned the copyright suggests she was present and took the photos.

Keith Raniere and Toni Natalie

Bouchey

Brando: My understanding is that Barbara Bouchey was an early NXIVM student that Raniere found attractive and/or malleable, and was a romantic partner. Does our host have thoughts on whether Pam and Barbara knew about Raniere’s other relationships ? (Bouchey was one of the NXIVM Nine early defectors. Which resulted in Raniere launching a lawsuit siege against her).

Above: Keith with Barbara [l] and Nancy [r]

Below Barbara

FR: Bouchey claims that Raniere lied to her about having other relationships. She later found out about three women, but Raniere explained he did not want to sleep with them, but did so only as a sacrifice to help these poor women grow.

Later she found out that he was sleeping with a dozen or more NXIVM women and this (and other things) eventually led to her exit in 2009.

On the other hand, Cafritz definitely knew, and was largely responsible for normalizing Raniere’s behavior.

Mariana

Brando: Later in the NXIVM era, Mariana came on the scene, and shared a townhouse with Pam, where Raniere was free to drop in and expect sexual service.

FR: There were three Mexican sisters who came on the scene around 2003, essentially served up to Raniere by their parents. The oldest, Mariana, has a child with Raniere and actually lived with Raniere and Cafritz — first in a townhouse, and later in a five-bedroom home owned by Rosa Laura Junco. Camila lived in her own (secret) townhouse, where Raniere would drop in and expect service. The middle sister went back to Mexico after staying in her room for nearly two year’s in her family’s townhouse.

Camila

Keith also shared a bedroom with Mariana’s youngest sister Camila in a townhouse he secretly rented for her – to keep his relationship secret, especially from Mariana.

Keith would slip over to Camila’s condo by taking the back route, cutting through some grass land and over a small hill. In this way, he could avoid being seen on Flintlock, so as not to avoid being spotted by Allison, Karen, Monica and other members of Nxivm.

At Camila’s, his stays were generally sort, lasting about an hour, which was generally all that was needed to satisfy his needs. Camila alleged that Raniere became intimate with her when she was 15.

Daniela

The middle sister of the three Mexican sisters, Daniela went into her bedroom at her family’s condo when she was in her early 20s and remained almost two years because Raniere decreed she had an “ethical breach.”

While Raniere claimed her breach was her lying, stealing, sneaking about and other foul deeds, Daniela testified it was because she kissed another man, and jealous Raniere wanted her to be faithful only to him.

Such was the hold Raniere had on the family that the parents participated in Daniela’s long shut-in and brought her food three times daily.

Both Daniela and Camila left Raniere finally realizing his perfidious nature. But Mariana remains and lives in Mexico with Raniere’s youngest son – now almost six. Clare Bronfman put $500,000 aside for her and the child in a trust.

JNESS

Brando: It is also established that Pam and Mariana are credited by Raniere with “inventing” the JNESS program. JNESS was a women’s group that was nominally independent of the ESP program. But female ESP students were recruited for JNESS, and JNESS students were recruited for ESP.

JNESS curriculum was cleverly disguised misogyny, clearly dictated by Raniere. It was the precursor to DOS. But, DOS was not invented until after Pam Cafritz’s death from cancer. That is when Allison Mack seems to have taken over from Pam as the Senior Consort.

So after this long introduction, what are the thoughts and speculations of our host on whether Pam Cafritz was a stabilizing influence that kept JNESS from mutating into DOS?

FR: It is likely that the JNESS curriculum was the precursor to DOS, in addition to the ESP, and Society of Protectors’ (SOP) curriculum, which promoted strict, if not silly, practices of penance, discipline, and character and taught that women were spoiled “princesses” who knew nothing of the “real world” that men endured and that women were like “fleas” – always ready to leave one man/host and hop to another if the new host’s conditions were better.

It is interesting that Cafritz is credited as inventing the JNESS program, when it was very clearly Raniere’s brainchild, facilitated and implemented by Nancy Salzman.

Cafritz was responsible, however, for gathering women together and signing them up for “JNESS Weekends” — the 3-day long introductory workshop that preceded becoming a JNESS member.

Cafritz passed away on November 7, 2016. DOS began to take form in May 2015, more than a year before Cafritz’s death. However, her battle with renal cancer was long and drawn out, so it’s possible that Cafritz being out of commission, and Mariana being her caretaker, gave Raniere more freedom to tend to his budding “slaves” without raising suspicion.

It is unlikely that Cafritz, Unterreiner, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Mariana and others of the “old guard” knew about DOS before FR broke the story about its branded slaves in June 2017 — two years after its inception.