Paladino: Cuomo Should Be Forced to Resign for His Incompetence

Carl Paladino, a wealthy Western New York developer, and lawyer, ran on the Republican line against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2010 and lost. However, Paladino emerged as a champion to much of rural and conservative upstate New York where he handily beat Cuomo in numerous counties.

New York City however easily offset the plurality Paladino achieved upstate and chose the governor for the state, [as they usually do].

There are really two distinct regions in New York State – New York City and the rest of the state. The rest of the state is largely conservative and Republican, with the exception of Democrat strongholds in Buffalo and Rochester [but even their suburbs are often Republican].

Paladino is an avid Trump supporter with a wide following of conservatives. He can draw crowds not entirely unlike Trump.

He released this op-ed today about the state’s lockdown and about the man he ran against who some are canonizing as Saint Andrew Cuomo based on his televised briefings on his handling of the virus.

Today, Cuomo has decreed that Western New York – which includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls can start the first phase of reopening tomorrow, a limited opening that permits some construction, manufacturing and certain retail formerly deemed by his fiat as “non-essential” to open and provide curbside service only.

This is not necessarily a local story, since it speaks to “the freedom versus safety” issue inherent in this pandemic and government’s handling of it. Here we have a genuine conservative, perhaps in his own local world as controversial as Trump, giving his view of governance and the rights of people during times of crisis and peril.

By Carl Paladino

I have spoken with many concerned businessmen over the past three weeks. They have asked me to help organize a rally, maybe Tuesday or Wednesday, at the Ellicott Square lobby at noon, to bring hundreds of small business owners together, and have a couple of speakers outline their thoughts on the matter to see if there is a willingness to declare and then open for business on a specific day, defying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s illegal and unconstitutional lockdown and/or bring a lawsuit.

An attorney has researched the legality of the lockdown. Cuomo’s emergency directive can only be made once every 30 days to maintain the status quo on an urgent issue while allowing time to be considered by the legislature. The law says that no “suspension or directive shall be made for a period in excess of 20 days, provided, however, that upon reconsideration of all relevant facts and circumstances, the governor may ‘extend the suspension’ for additional periods to exceed thirty days each.” He can extend suspensions, but not new directives, which is what the shutdown is and it’s over 50 days old.

The dictatorial Cuomo can only reissue the 30-day directive with the consent of the legislature. The lame NY legislature passed a law giving Cuomo the power to make laws which, in and of itself, is unconstitutional. It cannot delegate its power to legislate. There is an excellent case for a lawsuit for an injunction in Niagara County, where the judges are much brighter, [than Erie County] however it will take a great deal of time and money, estimated at $100,000. Trump announced today we will have a vaccine by Fall.

An ICU nurse with the Catholic hospitals says that they were ordered to admit virtually all patients as COVIDs, regardless of testing or the real cause of their malady.

ECMC says their hospital is nearly empty and they are laying off staff.

At Kaleida an admissions officer has confirmed that the majority of COVID admissions last week were from nursing homes and not from the general population. The spike was caused by Cuomo’s order that nursing homes had to hold on to their COVID patients and not send them to hospitals. He reversed the order last week. Statistical metrics do not in fact justify the continued lockdown of the general population.

Certainly, a phase in of business activity should have begun weeks ago. People are not stupid. They understand the need for masks, gloves and social distancing. They don’t need liberals standing over them. Many small businesses are choking and need relief. The economy is circling the drain. Opening car washes, gyms, dance studios, hair salons, museums, and even restaurants, etc., all with safeguards would be appropriate.

Remember, it is in the genetic makeup of insecure and cowardly liberals and progressives to desire power over others. They want to micromanage the lives of the people.

Andrew Cuomo is a perfect petri dish specimen of a pathological, insecure, power hungry bully with no remorse for his mistaken policy to hold COVID patients in nursing homes. NY has had 325,000 cases and 26,282 deaths statewide and the horrific death of 5300 nursing home patients. Florida has 2 Million more people than NY. Florida had 40,000 cases and 1670 deaths with only 414 of the deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo should be forced to resign for his incompetence. Except for NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro have you heard one legislator or elected official call for it?

Giving Kathy Hochul, on the other hand, the power to make decisions for reopening Western New York is just dumb. She doesn’t have the business background or medical comprehension to make that decision. She’s assigned to do the dirty work for the Albany swamp liberal establishment hell bent on keeping us in lockdown at least until election day to try to defeat Trump.

Update: Paladino has apparently organized a protest:

Gather in Niagara Square at 1pm. – It’s supposed to be nearly 70 degrees and sunny. – INVITE YOUR FRIENDS!

It went from “flatten the curve” to “find a cure”… IT’S TIME TO OPEN!

This is NOT a Trump Rally, this is NOT a Biden Rally or a Democrats VS Republicans. This is ONE VOICE – ONE MASSIVE PROTEST – All parties, all businesses, all New Yorkers.

This is a protest to support one another, to support your local businesses and no matter what party you’r in… let the leaders of New York know, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! We have the right to be heard!

Businesses are drowning. Landlords are struggling. Unemployment is skyrocketing.The leaders of NYS have let his go on long enough.

–Why can you go into Walmart and buy a TV, but can’t go into your local electronics store?

–Why can you order photos from the Photo Center, but can’t support your local photographer?

–Why is it okay for hundreds of people in Home Depot, but not okay for 2 people in a barber shop?

THIS IS NOT RIGHT!

This is a PEACEFUL PROTEST but come and make noise! Bring signs, be loud… but please… DO NOT be disrespectful of the city and the property that us taxpayers pay for… and yes, you LEGALLY have the right to peaceful protest!

Be smart, be responsible!

