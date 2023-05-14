Fateful First Night When Allison Mack Met Predator Raniere

Why was Allison Mack guilty if she was deceived and brainwashed?
How many knew what was happening and how many were hoodwinked? Sarah Edmondson wrote about blindfolds in her book, Scarred.
Allison’s first meeting with Keith Raniere was November 14, 2006.
Keith was playing volleyball at ABC Sports and Fitness in the late evening with his acolytes.
Sarah Edmondson and Kristin Kreuk first recruited her. Sara Bronfman and Nancy Salzman came to Vancouver to land the big fish Allison Mack – another successful beautiful actress – with perhaps a million fans – star of a hit TV show. They all told her about the glorious one – Keith Alan Raniere, the smartest and most ethical man in the universe. Bar none.
Sara Bronfman, with her bags of cash always ready to waste on the comely and ultimately unlucky young woman, flew the lucky young lady in to meet his highness in a private plane.
Allison enters with Loreta Garza and when the imperial one took a break from his brilliant playing on court, Raniere and her sat on a bench off to the side.
They were not alone. There were a group of Raniere devotees surrounding them.
One of the devotees filmed every precious moment of the glory-filled event. Loreta and Megan sat on the bench near Mack.
Mark Vicente also sat on the bench. The late Jim Del Negro sat on the floor.
Those who watched Raniere stare at him like a captivated audience, listening to each word their sage says.
Keith knew how to read and use body language.
He developed that skill much as he did the techniques of “Neurolinguistic Programming.”
He was a predator. Allison was prey.
Edmondson describes “The Lift” in her book: develop rapport, find out why new recruits are there (what they wanted most to change about themselves) and use that.
Recruiters were to get new recruits to agree that they couldn’t accomplish their goals on their own.
Recruiters were to “turn ‘if’ into ‘how.’” Sarah wrote, “Espians and NXIVM followers weren’t learning as much as they were being “indoctrinated, deceived and brainwashed.”
RANIERE (to Allison): Is art important to you?
MACK: Yes.
RANIERE (quickly): Why?
MACK: Why is art important to me? Because it’s … um … Because I think it’s — Hhmmm. Because so much of who I am is wrapped up in art.
Allison had been looking at Raniere while leaning her head against the wall.
Raniere mirrors Allison, leaning his head against the wall.
RANIERE: Give me an example. I guess I’m not —
MACK: When I go to see a film or a piece of artwork or — something happens to me that is so exciting and wonderful. Blissful. Joyful.
RANIERE: Yeah. We can practice generating an extreme feeling of joy over anything.
MACK: Mmhmm.
RANIERE: There are methods that we have, especially in 2C.
MACK: What is 2C?
RANIERE: It’s, ah — (waves his hand nonchalantly) one of our intensives. It’s — (looking at Del Negro, sitting on the floor) What’s it called, now? Civilizations?
Del Negro: Civilizations and humanity.
RANIERE: Civilizations.
As a note to those who know not of the mysteries, in order to take 2c – an eight day intensive – a student must first take two five-day intensives [2 x $2,160] and a 16-day intensive [$6,000]. The cost of the 2c is $6500. So by the time one entered the doors for 2c, which was only taught in Albany, they had more than $16,000 invested and by the time one left, they got to offer tribute to Raniere at the end of each class day – a required chanting by the whole class formed in a circle where they bow and say “Thank you Vanguard” 34 times in 34 days.
For context, Allison had only taken a Jness weekend before jetting to Albany. It was rare for anyone to meet the glory one before at least taking a 5-day intensive.
At some point in that first meeting, Allison looks defensive. She covers her mouth with the tips of her curled fingers, palm facing inward.
Did Raniere research her weaknesses before he met her to target her vulnerabilities for that conversation?
Keith casually looks up at the ceiling and slows his speech, inviting Allison to imagine with him whatever hypothetical he’s going to describe.
RANIERE (looking up toward the ceiling): What if artistic endeavors were really bogus? What if —
MACK (sleepily): Hhmmm.
Allison smiles a little, following his train of thought. She seems content to be part of the select few to consider such profound possibilities. Two seconds later, it looks like her brain registers Keith’s use of “artistic endeavors” and “bogus” in the same sentence.
Her eyebrows draw closer together. She closes her eyes, still covering her mouth. She seems to brace for whatever’s next.
RANIERE: What if art was just an excuse for those who (turning his head quickly to look directly at Allison Mack) couldn’t do?
Allison raises her eyebrows, her eyes open wide for a second. She relaxes her face, back to the dreamier mode to deliver her next line.
MACK: And it is sometimes.
She blinks her eyes quickly a few times, smiles a quick friendly smile. She knew she was being filmed. She knew how much that conversation could threaten her entire career. As she said: so much of who she was was “wrapped up in art.”
Keith knew a young woman in Hollywood would feel inadequate, no matter how accomplished she was. Why was Allison so thrown? Did the New York prosecutors consider the brainwashing, the deceit, and the manipulation when considering the charges?
A few minutes later. Allison faces Raniere, leaning her head against the wall. She’s not covering her mouth anymore. Looking slightly hesitant, she seems willing to believe whatever he says.
Was Allison deceived, or was she a willing participant in her career’s demise? And, what about Pam?
RANIERE: The most excitement that you’ve ever felt is yours to have all the time. Independent of art.
[He is setting her up even then to quit her acting career.]
MACK (nodding): Hhm—hmm.
RANIERE: The bad news is you sort of have to divorce yourself from the thought that it comes from the art.
MACK (nods in submission)
RANIERE: If you feel that art is necessary for that, that’s almost a self-condemnation.
Allison nods. She lowers her head and hides her face. She begins to cry. How old was she there? She was 23 years old.
RANIERE: Why is this emotional for you?
MACK (crying, waves at person filming): Hi.
RANIERE: It’s okay. She comes in close.
MACK (laughing, wiping her tears): I know, right? I should be used to this. It’s what I do for a living… (answering Raniere’s question): Hhmmm. Because it’s pointing at something I’ve never thought about. And part of me is kind of freaked out about accepting this. I’m used to that self-condemnation. (laughs, reassures Keith) I’m comfortable with that.
A few minutes later. Allison gathers her thoughts. She explains what she thinks just happened. She had no idea what just happened.
MACK: If I let go of that belief, that it’s not the art that’s giving me this feeling — it’s me that’s giving me this feeling — then I have to trust that I will be capable of giving myself that feeling. And I don’t necessarily trust that right now.
Raniere nods compassionately. He leans his head toward the wall, looking at Allison with caring eyes as though she’s all that matters at that moment.
MACK (hyperventilating): And so that’s scary, because I want that feeling.
Scientologists had lists of Hollywood celebrities to recruit into their ranks. The Dalai Lama wrote the foreword for Raniere’s book.
Tom O’Neill wrote a magazine article about the Dalai Lama, Hollywood and influence.
I hope Allison can read Sarah’s book. Writing about recruiting new people to join the group, Sarah wrote, “To me, building trust with someone new was everything. To our founders, building trust was just a ploy. In fact, the entire company was just leveraging trust.”
What was ESP/NXIVM, exactly – and how many purposes did it serve?
16 Comments
Tom’s article:
https://trmoblog.files.wordpress.com/2013/05/hollywood-goes-tibet.pdf
Britannica: “Peter Thiel, in full Peter Andreas Thiel, (born October 11, 1967, Frankfurt am Main, West Germany), German American entrepreneur and business executive who helped found PayPal, an e-commerce company, and Palantir Technologies, a software firm involved in data analysis. He also invested in several notable ventures, including Facebook … Etc.
… In 1998 Thiel and several others cofounded Confinity, which was designed to handle payments between Palm Pilots. The following year it merged with Elon Musk’s X.com, and PayPal was created, with Thiel becoming its CEO and chairman. Designed to create “a new world currency,” the e-commerce company specialized in Internet money transfers. PayPal proved hugely successful, aided by its use on the online marketplace eBay. In 2002 eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion. The transaction made Thiel a multimillionaire, and he subsequently invested in a number of start-ups, notably Facebook (2004), an online social networking service. He also established the hedge fund Clarium Capital Management.”
Maybe it matters somehow that Peter Thiel invited Tom O’Neill, Bret Easton Ellis and a few others to a dinner party. If the dinner party was at the house the Bronfmans built, the house is all windows and maybe all ears, too.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfXOIAcjzx4/?igshid=NDBlY2NjN2I%3D
“Sarah Edmondson and Kristin Kreuk first recruited Mack. Sara Bronfman and Nancy Salzman came to Vancouver to land the big fish Allison Mack – a successful beautiful actress and star of a hit TV show. Sara Bronfman flew the lucky young lady in to meet his highness in a private plane.”
My question: Why hadn’t Bronfman and Salzman tried this move on Kreuk? She was a bigger fish, a more beautiful actress and the bigger star on their TV show. So why wasn’t the shy Kreuk flown to meet his highness?
My guess: Nxivm felt Mack was eager to get out from the shadow of the prettier Kreuk so might eagerly do anything to be Vanguard’s star.
Tom is “chaoscharlesmanson“ on Instagram: “Not sure what to make of the Dalai Lama kiss controversy, but I’m kind of proud of my reporting on Steven Seagal’s purchase of his “tulku” title (reincarnated holy man) all the way back in ’98. I think it holds up. (link to full story in bio)”
So can someone explain in simple understandable terms why Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vincente are suing Allison Mack? What did she do to them? It would be easier to understand if she was suing them.
Volleyball is a cult. It’s a stupid game and people who play it are more likely to be in a cult.
I know it’s selfish of me to say, but I want my Allie Mack back. Not the cultist, the actress I was a fan of and close in years to. The cult one needs to marinate in her actions. I think the soiling of this very public symbol of beauty, youth and purity was a good example for what happens when you succumb to these cult people. Cults are great, if you want to throw your life away metaphorically or actually. Otherwise, they are just a social waste of time.
You skipped what comes next in this video: she tells Raniere to “pop her cherry”. Even Raniere looks surprised by this blunt remark and eventually gives some evasive answer. But I bet his mind was racing and thinking how easy it would be to bed this young attractive woman.
Yes. Yes indeed.
Who is the predator, and who the prey in this little scene?
She’s flirting with him. First photo: she’s touching his arm. Then she’s putting fingers in her mouth to suck. That’s real goddam subtle, no? Her sucking on a lollipop might have been more effective, given Raniere’s proclivities.
Yeah. “Pop my cherry”, she said, removing all doubt. “Oh my,” was all dumbass could think to say, standing there in his oh so suave headband.
She’s the spider, he’s the fly.
“… The women were required to dutifully record everything they ate, and cheating beyond 800 calories per day was punishable. Nobody in NXIVM circles seemed to call it what it was: starvation …
… In Albany, Clare Bronfman paid for a vegetarian chef at a clubhouse called Apropos, where the menu embodied the restraint of Keith’s teachings. Women who ate there would find it easy to keep their meals under 200 calories …“
https://www.vice.com/en/article/9kmmja/i-followed-the-nxivm-sex-cult-diet-for-a-week
I love Janie’s writing. Breaking down the NLP/Body-language of Pimp Mack and Vanturd is something I never did with this clip.
Although, Allison became a predator herself. She learned from a pro. She loved it. She loved the power. She stalked, groomed then eventually led her prey into the lions den known as DOS. Women were coaxed into believing the “Seduction Assignments” would feed them more power. All this being, most of the DOS women were not victims,they WILLINGLY gave collateral. It’s not like the collateral was obtained via secret recording or anything illegal.
“Why was Allison Mack guilty if she was deceived and brainwashed?“
“… Abstract
Brainwashing is used to describe an abrupt, induced attitudinal change. Methods used to induce this change include:
✅ isolation;
✅ monopolization;
✅ debilitation;
✅ exhaustion;
❓drugs; (The mandatory Nxivm diet of 800 calories or less per day served the same purpose.)
✅ torture;
✅ enforcement of routine; and,
✅ hypnosis
Although brainwashing can produce profound alterations in character, values, and disposition, it cannot easily be accommodated by such current criminal defenses as mental incapacity, automatism, or coercion. A justification for making brainwashing an excusing condition can be found in each of three major approaches to excusing criminal liability: (1) that punishment should be withheld where it is incapable of having a deterrent effect, (2) that a moral license to punish should not extend to cases where the defendant’s actions could not be regarded as voluntary, and (3) that excusing conditions are those that preclude an inference from the act to the actor’s character. Although several criticisms might be advanced against the proposed defense, psychological evidence exists to establish beyond doubt the brainwashing phenomenon and its causal link with illegal acts. There are valid moral arguments that brainwashing should afford an excuse to all crimes. They are based on the idea that a person acting when brainwashed is not properly regarded as the same person who reverts to normal behavior after deprogramming. …”
https://www.ojp.gov/ncjrs/virtual-library/abstracts/brainwashing-criminal-law-defence
Here’s the short version…
Keith wanted to take all of the fun, magic and art out of these people’s lives.
Women particularly, Keith wanted not to be thriving but just surviving….barely.
But it’s really all those little creative florishes and pleasures that make life bearable. And sex. And romance.
And living an artful life is the key to all of that.
You CAN live and work on the minimum amount of sleep and the most tasteless food, but why would you? By choice? Your whole life? Everyday?
Why wouldn’t you want to add the sprinkle of glitter and the extra garlic to everything? At least sometimes…
Live a juicy life. Not a dry artless one
Anyone who thinks art isn’t necessary to humanity is a moron and potentially evil.
Everything about being human is connected to innovation and creativity. Problems solving. Imagination. Even science is an art at its highest level
Art is a reflection of our shared humanity. It is a palatable way to teach people universal truths. It can inspire. It can be aspirational. The creation of more potent art is a quest that keeps many a person alive, engaged, and constantly bettering themselves and their uniquely human skill set. It’s a way to connect with your unique fingerprints all over it.
The desire to express oneself creatively is as old as the human species.
Art evokes both the future and the past working as a thread to connect us to our ancestors as well as our future children and their children.
Whether it is a solitary experience of gazing at an ancient vase or painting in the museum from a quiet place, or sitting in a theater roaring with laughter amongst your fellow human kind, art is everything.
Creating is so human. Sure, orher species create too. But not like us.
Art is an entertaining way to teach children about the world. That is part of the reason there is a lasting thirst for children’s books. Even before children can understand the words they can also look at the pictures. Lullabies sooth babies by putting emotion into song.you are safe, you are loved. Rest little one. And as an adult, who hasn’t gotten through a particularly difficult time by listening to music?
Oh music. One of the most sacred arts of all. Very few people hate music. And to be able to write the songs that make the whole world sing? It’s pretty close to being divine on Earth.
You don’t have to be a professionally trained creative. No one has to be a Rembrandt to be an artist
it’s also the mother who decorates the birthday cake for her child. It’s smoothing the creases out of the bed you just put fresh sheets on and placing the pillows just right so it looks appealing to your partner when they come home weary from a hard day working.
Art is planning a beautiful garden in the winter when you might feel hopeless so that your neighbors see a glorious explosion of color and smell the sweet scent of spring as they walk by your home in the future months. Art is cooking a beautiful meal that looks and smells as good as it tastes and setting the table beautifully
Art is picking a bouquet of those flowers and making sure it looks just perfect before you present it to your wife and then take a photo of her so she can see how beautiful she looks on your 50th anniversary.
Art Is Everything. It is everywhere. It is integral to being human. And it is in a very small act of daily living as much as it is in the paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
Thank you for coming to my mother’s day Ted(dy) Talk.
I understand if you did not stay for the whole speech it’s pretty long.
Wishing you all the best on the day we celebrate maternity and maternal figures in our lives. God bless you all.
And keep making things. Big. Small. Never stop creating and never stop appreciating the art in others.
Keith, hopefully you’re making a keychain in prison right now. Maybe then you will come to understand creativity and art in 100 years
That’s beautiful, 10:48.
I hope Allison reads your comment.
She was a beautiful 23-year-old who seems to have once believed in beautiful things when she met Keith Raniere on November 14, 2006. She said her idea of art was “so exciting and wonderful. Blissful. Joyful.”
Marina Abromovich produces extremely dark “art”.
Does anyone know if Allison promoted Abromovich’s “art” before joining Nxivm?
Does anyone happen to know what might have prompted Allison to post a photo of Ambromovich on social media about six years later on April 20, 2018? If she was trying to get others to follow Abromovich and her “art”, why did Allison do that?
https://i.redd.it/sqkwgnbn3st01.png
When I first watched the clip of that on YouTube it was shocking. When one is already aware of the ultimate outcome of that first encounter. Mack is almost Bambiesque, the eyes, her physicality, and Raniere is Jafar with a penchant for group blow jobs. You can see him admiring Mack’s gums, and not her malleable mind.
She’s a baddie though. Participate in branding and enslaving, no one’s gonna like you. No more acting. Her worst fear encapsulated, the boos, except these boos are silent, and emitted through the eyes who look upon her. Don’t know how she can help herself, hope she has a good support system.
How can you trust your own judgment, your own instincts, when you fuck up so royally and publically.