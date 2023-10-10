Social Media Celebrity Robbie Harvey Demands Investigation into Ambrose’s Alleged Abuse

In a series of videos, social media influencer Robbie Harvey exposed allegations of abuse against former Law & Order producer Chris Ambrose.

On September 28, 2023, Harvey released a TikTok video highlighting the claims of Ambrose’s children and their appeals for help.

Two days ago, Harvey followed up with another video, focusing on the custody evaluation, which resulted in Ambrose being awarded full custody despite serious accusations of child abuse.

Harvey’s latest video goes beyond revealing the alleged misconduct. He uses his significant online influence – boasting over 3 million followers – to call for action, urging his followers to contact the Connecticut Attorney General, William Tong, and demand an investigation into the claims of sexual and psychological abuse made against Chris Ambrose by his children.

Here are edited excerpts from a transcript of the video:

Robbie Harvey

I need you to watch this whole video, because I’m going to need your help at the end. As you saw on a video I showed last week, these children make awful accusations about their father.

Mia Ambrose

Yeah, touched me on my **** before and my ***** before

Sawyer Ambrose

Like he was touching me on my…

Private Investigator Manuel Gomez

Can you demonstrate to me what he was doing to you?

Sawyer Ambrose

He was like…

Manuel Gomez

Alright, and how often was he doing it?

Sawyer Ambrose

A lot.

Robbie Harvey

And as a result of those accusations, the children are now on the run, and in hiding. Their father is a former producer on shows like Law and Order and CSI New Orleans.

But how does a man with accusations like this being thrown at him by his own children get full custody? Well, if you read the custody evaluator’s report, written by Dr. Jessica Caverly, it’s very positive for Chris Ambrose.

Ambrose spent most of his time in Hollywood while working on big time shows. But when he was ousted out of Hollywood for allegedly plagiarizing other shows, he returned to Connecticut, where his family was, and once he came back, he filed for divorce.

Let’s break down the custody evaluator’s report.

Dr. Caverly says in the report that the children’s mother often told the children details about the divorce that they never should have known.

She also says the mother made several accusations about Ambrose, like cheating on her, tracking her with GPS, but never provided evidence.

Dr. Caverly also says she spoke with the children’s school, saying the school told her the mother was a problem quite often.

The report also says that the mother consistently went against the court-ordered parenting plan. And according to Caverly, the mother kept the children out of much-needed therapy.

And with a report like that, it makes sense why Chris Ambrose got custody of these children, until…

Dr. Bandy Lee

I happen to be involved in evaluating the mother of the children in the Ambrose case. And the report by the Family Court Appointed evaluator is the worst I have seen in my career. In fact, it looked fraudulent. And at least four other medical professionals have said so.

Robbie Harvey

That’s Dr. Bandy Lee, one of the world’s top forensic psychiatrists. She taught at Yale for 17 years, and now she’s at Columbia and Harvard.

Dr. Bandy Lee

The report gives a veneer of being professional, being over 100 pages in length, but it was essentially devoid of content. What it revealed was that the evaluator had almost no expert knowledge, no evidence, no science, and no clinically relevant analysis.

Robbie Harvey

Dr. Lee is familiar with this case. She has read word for word the evaluator’s report, and Dr. Lee basically says it’s all bogus.

Dr. Bandy Lee

It seems she made a career out of fixing cases for the courts by churning out fraudulent reports. Even the United Nations has cited the use of poorly trained and unqualified, so-called experts in family courts as a global crisis that is endangering women and children.

Robbie Harvey

And take a look at this letter from Dr. Margaret Coffey. Her patient was the mother of the children. The doctor tells Caverly, the custody evaluator, that the mother has dangerous food allergies.

Caverly, according to the doctor, says the mother is a liar. The doctor was appalled that the evaluator would make such a claim.

[It’s absurd for anyone to suggest someone with severe food allergies is lying about them. It’s highly irresponsible to make such claims without solid evidence, and could lead to dangerous consequences if followed through]

Dr. Robin Lynch, a psychologist who also reviewed the custody evaluator’s report, criticizes the report, but also writes, “The children are possibly in grave risk [with the father].”

It’s not just professionals speaking up, it’s parents speaking up, who had Caverly in their case.

In an interview in March 2022, with Michael Volpe, two parents spoke up. And they didn’t have nice things to say about Dr. Caverly.

Rory Doyle

She dismisses objective medical records, definitive research data, and provides a fraudulent, opinion-based narrative. She lies under oath. She is a complete danger to children and family.

Harvey

But why? Why would Caverly do this? Well, allegedly, Caverly was paid over $10,000 by Chris Ambrose. And if you count her fees to testify and her prep time, the amount is much higher. I reached out to Dr. Caverly and asked her if she would like to respond to these allegations. She did not return my message. So now with the evidence you have seen, we have to ask ourselves this. Are the children lying?

Manuel Gomez

The kids are not brainwashed in any shape or form. The kids are very intelligent. They have video recorded this evidence.

Harvey

That’s Manuel Gomez. He’s a former Desert Storm veteran, an army intelligence officer who served multiple times in Afghanistan. Now he’s a private investigator.

Gomez

[Speaking to Sawyer, referring to his father, Ambrose] How often was he [molesting the child]?

Sawyer

A lot.

Gomez

Did you tell him to stop?

Sawyer

Mh hm.

Gomez

And what did he say when you told him to stop?

Sawyer

He didn’t say anything. He just kept on doing it.

Harvey

Manuel Gomez is so good at what he does that he won an Emmy Award for his work for the documentary, “Crime and Punishment.”

Gomez

In all these cases and thousands of people I have met and encountered, I never have met one as manipulating as Christopher Ambrose. He is truly a Leonardo da Vinci of liars. He manipulates everything. I don’t think there’s anything that comes out of this man’s mouth that’s ever the truth. Other than the word ‘hello’.’

Harvey

According to Gomez, multiple professionals and the children themselves, this appears to be a dangerous situation.

By the way, I’ve reached out to Chris Ambrose multiple times, asking if he would like to respond to the allegations made by the children.

He did not return any of my messages.

And so here is where I need your help. I believe there is enough evidence right now for the attorney general to launch an investigation. The children and professionals say they are in danger.

Whether the allegations are true or not is up to investigators. But we need officials to investigate.

Here is the phone number to the attorney general and, in fairness, they may not even know what’s going on.

So let’s make sure they know.