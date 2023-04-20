Make Justice Blind Releases Video of India Baking Cookies With DOS Slave to Prove India Was Happy in NXIVM

Eduardo Asunsolo has a series of videos on Make Justice Blind called “Lies About NXIVM People Think Are True.” So far, there are 16 videos in this series, and the most recent one shows a never-before-seen video of India Oxenberg and Nicole, the sex-trafficking victim whose face is blurred, blowing kisses to Keith Raniere. Eduardo alleges this video was sent to Raniere, though Eduardo does not say how he obtained it.
The lie, Eduardo says, is that “India Oxenberg was forced to live in Albany, forced to be friends with Keith and Allison, and forced to be in NXIVM and DOS.”
The truth, according to Eduardo, is that “India Oxenberg lived voluntarily in Albany. She was happier than ever. She was building her own business and she had many friends.”
The proof of this so-called truth is a video of India and Nicole in what looks to be an industrial kitchen baking cookies while they are talking and blowing kisses to the camera. Eduardo says that India sent this video, along with “many” others, to Keith personally.
Transcript of the video:
India: Ready for cookie action?
Nicole: Hi Keith!
India: Hello!
Nicole: *Blows kiss* Wait, we’re baking cookies.
India: I know it’s not… I know it’s not sexy. It’s like the farthest thing from sexy.
Nicole: Lies.
India: A lot better later.
Nicole: *Blows kiss*
There’s no date on this video, so it’s unclear when it was sent to Keith. Frank Report estimates that it was sent sometime between late 2015 to early 2017.
Other “Lies About NXIVM People Think Are True” according to Eduardo, are as follows. Click the link to discover the “truth.”
5 Comments
Eduardo is a creep. He presents as lacking intelligence or empathy.
As a wannabe actor Eduardo listed as his special thespian skills “animal sounds” and “long hair”
That resume is way more embarrassing and proof of “something” than this sicko recording of two blackmailed, unhealthy looking women who were victims of sex abuse that Eduardo shouldn’t even posess let alone use to harass victims of a pedophile cult leader.
Eduardo gives such strong ick.
I think the fact a couple of women taken classes for self improvement send the leader of the business cheesy lovey dovey videos is in itself proof of the mental manipulation, coercive control. It’s like providing a photograph or video of a happy man and wife and saying that it’s lie he beat her behind clothes doors. Edwardo seems to hate women. I hope the woman who donated her womb for nine months gets the fuck out of this relationship and takes his kids with her. What a God awful “man”.
How much is Eduardo getting paid by the Bronfmans?
If the remaining NXIVM supporters have any hope of credibility or relaunching NXIVM, they’ll get rid of Eduardo. He hurts their cause.
I like Janines articles. Very concise, quick reads.
India is NOT a victim. She was full,-blown NXIVM until she was facing possible jail time. Then the tears and personal trauma started. She knew what she was doing all along. There are people who were victimized because if NXIVM, but India ain’t one of them.
BTW, word on the street is Patriot God got a sex-change.
~ Pilgrim