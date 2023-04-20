Make Justice Blind Releases Video of India Baking Cookies With DOS Slave to Prove India Was Happy in NXIVM

Eduardo Asunsolo has a series of videos on Make Justice Blind called “Lies About NXIVM People Think Are True.” So far, there are 16 videos in this series, and the most recent one shows a never-before-seen video of India Oxenberg and Nicole, the sex-trafficking victim whose face is blurred, blowing kisses to Keith Raniere. Eduardo alleges this video was sent to Raniere, though Eduardo does not say how he obtained it.

The lie, Eduardo says, is that “India Oxenberg was forced to live in Albany, forced to be friends with Keith and Allison, and forced to be in NXIVM and DOS.”

Lies about #NXIVM that people think are true. Pt. 16. India Oxenberg pic.twitter.com/vdE7wTcWYe — Make Justice Blind (@MakeJustBlind) April 20, 2023

The truth, according to Eduardo, is that “India Oxenberg lived voluntarily in Albany. She was happier than ever. She was building her own business and she had many friends.”

The proof of this so-called truth is a video of India and Nicole in what looks to be an industrial kitchen baking cookies while they are talking and blowing kisses to the camera. Eduardo says that India sent this video, along with “many” others, to Keith personally.

Transcript of the video:

India: Ready for cookie action?

Nicole: Hi Keith!

India: Hello!

Nicole: *Blows kiss* Wait, we’re baking cookies.

India: I know it’s not… I know it’s not sexy. It’s like the farthest thing from sexy.

Nicole: Lies.

India: A lot better later.

Nicole: *Blows kiss*

There’s no date on this video, so it’s unclear when it was sent to Keith. Frank Report estimates that it was sent sometime between late 2015 to early 2017.

