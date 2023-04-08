Debate: Suneel ‘Over the Top’ in Support of Vanguard?

In a recent Twitter exchange with critics, Suneel Chakravorty asked people to “look into [the Keith Raniere case] critically and debunk at least some of it.”

Frank Report wrote about the exchange.

In response to the story, some FR readers debated whether Suneel’s continued devotion to Raniere was a bit excessive, or as one reader wrote, “over the top.”

As readers know, Suneel didn’t meet Raniere until after he was convicted when he began to visit him at the Metropolitan Detention Center, as he awaited sentencing.

Before the grand Vanguard’;s arrest, Suneel was a low-level coach with NXIVM.

He was never invited to the library at 8 Hale for one-on-one time with the great Vanguard.

Except for the fact that most of Raniere’s inner circle abandoned him, running for their lives when they found out about the secret side of the man who claimed to be the smartest in the world, Suneel might never have been a candidate for such sought-after private meetings – though they were rather confined to the dank and malodorous jailhouse.

Through years of effort and criticism, Suneel never backed down. He never wavered.

He believes his Vanguard is innocent and that the FBI tampered with evidence to frame him.

Suneel put his name on the line too. A bright young man with computer tech skills and his own company, which he sold, this young man was ready to toss away his name, wealth and reputation for the one man he knows is true blue – the grandest of all men – the one friend who always cares about you – more than your own mother and father, [as is evidenced by so many of his followers breaking with their parents]. That man is Keith Alan Raniere.

Some have criticized Suneel over an apparent contradiction: While he has put in extraordinary effort and years of his time and his own money too – to investigate the alleged FBI tampering with photos during thr trial, he remains convinced that an equal effort to investigate his Vangaurd is not required.

He knows Raniere would never have sex with a 15 year old girl, or that he would lie or try to deceive or abuse any woman. He knew it was not necessary to call any of the more than three dozen women,dating all the way back to the 1980s to just before his arrest, who this writer offered to provide the phone numbers for, who all tell similar tales: That they were solidly abused by a very deceptive Keith Raniere.

But Suneel doesn’t need to speak to any of these women. He knows how conspiracies work. He knows liars when he sees them.

And his faith in his Vanguard made him whole. Suneel went straight to the top! He achieved true Executive Success.

As hundreds fled from the deplorable Raniere, Suneel rushed in and, rising to the top, he became Raniere’s most trusted confidante, and in a striking act of trust and love between the two men, his power of attorney.

The question is, did he go over the top?

Here are a few readers’ comments.

Anonymous

Suneel isn’t going over the top about Raniere. He’s focusing on the lack of due process and the extensive evidence that supports the FBI tampered with the evidence.

What’s surprising is that the public doesn’t care if the FBI tampered or not. The evidence is there. Professionals with incredible credentials and reputations have said it warrants an investigation, but everyone looks the other way.

We can indict people with little to no evidence and ruin their lives, but when handed a plethora of evidence re: conduct of FBI agents, the ignore it. I empathize with Suneels frustration.

However, saddened if he’s still leading Raniere’s team. Hope he’s a least getting paid.

Nope

There’s a difference between “the public doesn’t care” and “the public doesn’t agree”.

The evidence is not “there”. The professionals are paid. By definition that’s what makes them “professional “. They were hired by the DEFENSE.

It’s not “looking the other way” it’s looking at everything. All of the copious evidence. And disagreeing with this paid team of experts who must either deliver what the defense wants them to say or they’re not hired/kept on the job.

There’s not a “plethora” of evidence of anything but the fact that Keith Alan Raniere was and is guilty. A jury found him so. An appeals court upheld it.

It IS over the top for Suneel to have regularly danced ‘erotically’ outside a detention center for his beloved imprisoned cult leader with a glow stick, lovesick eyes and coded flashlight/phone messages. Very over the top

It was also over the top for Sunieel to lie about his identity to the BOP. Which Suneel was caught doing and has never addressed.

Act like a deranged cult member, you’re going to be treated like a deranged cult member. There’s not really any surprise there.

If you truly care about Suneel, then maybe explain the optics to him and help him move on with his life.

If Suneel was ever going to be a person that anyone took seriously and would listen to about Keith… Well. that ship has sailed long ago. Same for Marc Elliott. They’ve both been exposed as deceitful. Moving on would really be their best, smartest and most productive next step.

To clarify a small matter. Many think it was Suneel who lied to the BOP and gave the MDC a phony name, Isaac Edwards.

But it was Raniere who lied and gave the name Isaac Edwards, along with a phone number.

Whether he wins fame and success or is retired to the dustbin of ignominy, one thing is certain Suneel is loyal to his friends Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.

It is our wish at the Frank Report that he finds out a little more about these two before he spends too many more years of the best years of his life.