Suzanne Blasts Kevin for Attacking Moira Penza Without Evidence; Just Like He Says Raniere Attackers Do

By Suzanne

Though you accuse me and others of it, has it occurred to you, Kevin, that you are “super pissed”?

Most commenters on this blog are emotionally detached from the Nxivm saga and look at the data objectively. These blog commenters are not “super pissed” at anyone involved in the Nxivm criminal trial or the cult of Keith Raniere.

But Kevin keeps trying to shut down imaginary anger he perceives from others, where there’s not much emotion involved.

Simultaneously, he wishes to gin up Frank Report readers into having an extreme emotional negative reaction towards others, and in another direction regarding the NXIVM cult.

It is strange.

Kevin Attack Penza

Moira Kim Penza on the day Keith Alan Raniere was convicted.

Kevin’s stance on Moira Penza is especially bizarre and disingenuous. Kevin says, “IF” Moira Penza cheated. Kevin presents Penza as a woman accused by the dead-enders, but no one has proven Penza is anything other than an exemplary lawyer doing the job the government paid her to do.

The accusations are simply accusations.

In other posts, Kevin oozes animosity toward Penza. He lambasts her for everything from what she does in her free time (such as appearing on a podcast) to her personal opinions on unrelated issues.

Everything is subject to his venomous judgment.

But isn’t the right to have an opinion, even if it isn’t popular, part of what the Keith loyalists are fighting for?

That is more hypocrisy from Kevin and the cult cabal.

The acid thrown at Penza is often frivolous and silly criticism. But then again, Kevin also makes serious and sweeping accusations. Without proof.

This is hypocrisy.

Kevin’s complaint is that the dead-enders are unfairly accused or held accountable for someone else’s criminal or distractive actions.

Isn’t that what Kevin is trying to do to Moira Penza?

If the FBI cheated (unproven), how is that Moira’s sin? That unproven accusation has nothing to do with Moira.

Kevin lists (objectional to Kevin) legal clients of Moira Penza. More hypocrisy. If Kevin perceives these large corporations as sinners or criminals, Penza is not responsible for their actions.

Kevin argues Danielle Roberts and Allison Mack are not responsible for the actions of Keith Raniere.

Everyone has a right to legal representation in the US justice system. Someone will represent these entities legally. It is immature to attack a lawyer who takes a case as their job in the legal system.

Hypocrisy.

All the insincere, newly-minted justice reform fighters who support Vanguard say they want everyone treated equally in the court of law. Keith and the dead-enders spout that even the most hated deserve to be treated as fairly as the most beloved in a court of law.

Make justice blind. Right?

That means all potentially problematic companies Kevin listed are entitled to legal representation, and a lawyer doing the best possible job for them.

To try to ignite outrage towards Penza based on her clients is the height of hypocrisy from Kevin. It shows a fundamental lack of understanding, respect, or belief in consistency or fairness within the justice system.

It is also a stupid, clumsy attempt at misdirection.

Moira Kim Penza

The desperation to smear Penza at any cost highlights that there’s no actual path to appeal for Keith. Because when you cannot make a good legal argument, the absolute go-to is to attack the process and the attorneys on the other side.

But don’t attack Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere

Condemn Penza for legally defending Big Pharma, but don’t condemn the dead-enders for defending a man who raped Camilla as a child and exploited her in pornography.

Camila by MK10ART.

It’s laughable in an incredulous, disgusted, macabre way that Nicki [and Kevin] count Nicki as the wounded party to pity. Really? Nicki is the persecuted one? Not Rhiannon, the 12-year-old Keith repeatedly raped?