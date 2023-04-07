Suneel Tweets Faithful to Raniere Despite Clyne’s Departure

Some readers speculated about how Suneel and the gang are handling Nicki’s departure from Raniere. We know Eduardo Asunsolo and Marc Elliot have been taking to the Make Justice Blind Instagram
to lament the media’s lack of interest in the FBI tampering allegations and criticize Ethan Klein for mocking Marc’s NXIVM advocacy.
Suneel appears to have taken to Twitter in recent days to proclaim that the media reporting on NXIVM is false, despite all the evidence exposed, and even his former cult companion’s condemnation of the man at the center of the controversy: Keith Raniere.
Here is a Twitter exchange between Suneel and some fellow Tweeters after Suneel replied to a tweet accusing Hillary Clinton of being influenced by NXIVM funds:
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives @dom_lucre
On May 13, 2019, The Rolling Stone reported Mark Vicente testified that members of NXIVM cult donated to Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign. NXIVM is a cult that branded women and sold them to sex slavery for the high-class. Did Hillary return the funds?
This is a false, crafted narrative. Wish someone of your skill would look into it critically and debunk at least some of it. Happy to provide info, source materials, etc.
I don’t find corporate media to own their mistakes or be motivated by truth, and they just parrot. I do find you to be interested in truth, but no one has any obligation to expose this, tho it illustrates in extreme what happens elsewhere. Also there was gov evidence manipulation
[Suneel then posted a link to the Make Justice Blind video about the FBI tampering claims featuring Alan Dershowitz]
Go ahead and share the info and source materials you claim to have. We’d like to see them. You should also personally contact and inform these other publications that they are disseminating disinformation. . .
So, the women that came forward are lying? It sounds like you’re going to bat for him? Why? What’s your connection to the situation? . .
There was government evidence manipulation that denied the defendant a fair trial. The testimony of the 5 government witnesses, given in the shadow of the false evidence, even if 100% true, doesn’t match the elements of the crimes. I’m the manager of the legal & forensics team.
Fine. Resolved without issue after submitting an affidavit to the Magistrate Judge, who quickly understood that there was no wrongdoing or improper intent on my part.
Okay. But, please explain how you came to be connected to this group in the first place. How does one have an association like this? . .
I took personal development classes from a subsidiary of nxivm btwn 10/2016 and 5/2018 and helped out at classes too, primarily in NYC, when I was building my tech consultancy and wanted to be a more effective founder. With little connection to those accused i attended the trial
Exactly what made him qualified to host classes on “Human Potential Development”? The course descriptions sound very much like the teaching of other cult leaders. What made you determine that this was a legitimate source of teaching? Why did you not vet it more thoroughly?
I vetted it thoroughly. You’re assuming all that you’ve read is true. I found the classes to be very helpful and novel training in emotional intellect, self awareness, goal setting, and fortifying one’s personal values. In time, a more balanced perspective will come out. 1/2
So far a small group of people have dominated the narrative. The vast majority of 17,000+ students who statistically had good experiences cant speak without extreme social stigma. For now my focus is on exposing the legal injustice. The media narrative analysis will follow. 2/2
Also I agree the marketing around the courses sound at best out of touch and overly grandiose. That wasnt my experience of the classes or the teachers or the students who were mostly smart, down to earth people.
7 Comments
Suneel is so ugly people think he’s handicap.
Wait! You mean the cult member is still loyal to the leader? I’m not sure how this is newsworthy.
It seems Suneel wants Justice to he served- not that he’s over the top blindly loyal to Keith, but he’s devoted years to getting to the truth.
Yes, Keith is guilty of crimes, but so is the FBI.
Suneel, so you are saying that ALL of these others are lying 🤥? Anyone could have fudged the Metadata that ya’ll keep saying was tampered with. You’re also stating that the FBI is crooked, but ya’ll trust former members of the FBI that you had to pay to address this issue. The FBI didn’t need those pictures to put your Vanguard away. He made a whole lot of enemies by lying, abusing, and just thinking he could do no wrong. And he got a lot of people in trouble for following his twisted teachings. His head simply got too big from people like you that thought he was noble. He is a gifted. You were had and still being had. I would have never thought the men would be such die hards. Take what good you found, and get on with your life. You have paid for your courses. You owe him NOTHING! Join the Innocence Project! They need help from people who know the law. Save some wrongly convicted people!
Suneel isn’t going over the top about Raniere. He’s focusing on the lack of due process and the extensive evidence that supports the FBI tampered with the evidence.
What’s surprising is that the public doesn’t care if the FBI tampered or not. The evidence is there. Professionals with incredible credentials and reputations have said it warrants an investigation, but everyone looks the other way.
We can indict people with little to no evidence and ruin their lives, but when handed a plethora of evidence re: conduct of FBI agents, the ignore it. I empathize with Suneels frustration.
However, saddened if he’s still leading Raniere’s team. Hope he’s a least getting paid.
It’s like the game whack o mole. One dead ender popping up here then there. Who’s next ?
Bring up Clinton campaign in 2023? How pathetic is that twitter person? Now just need a “but her emails!” tweet. At least keep it topical like say a $2 billion payout (yep with a B, not an M) to the Trump family by Saudi Arabia royals, you know the royals that paid for 9/11.