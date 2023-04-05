YouTuber ‘Colonel Kurtz’ Goes Down ‘NXIVM Rabbit Hole,’ Promises Weekly Series; DOS Sisters’ Kitchen Revealed!

April 5, 2023
By Marie White

Colonel Kurtz is on the Case!

A YouTuber going by the moniker “Colonel Kurtz,” who some might remember as Marlon Brando’s character in “Apocalypse Now,” has recently published a video sharing her thoughts on the NXIVM case, including Nicki Clyne’s recent statement about leaving Keith Raniere.

Marlon Brando as Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now
Colonel Kurtz relays her thoughts on NXIVM to her viewers

Kurtz promises a new weekly series diving into the controversial NXIVM saga, its leader Keith Raniere, the trial, and more. In the video, she shares their current perspective on NXIVM and some psychoanalysis of Raniere. She says the series will explore old revelations and new information as Kurtz learns more about the topic. In the description, she makes a plea to her viewers to watch before making assumptions about the upcoming series.

 

What are the DOS Sisters Cooking?

The remaining Dossier women mentioned in their last video that they have a lot of exciting things cooking in the kitchen. One of our readers discovered this restaurant, perhaps giving a clue to what’s cooking: Mexican food! Well hot Mexican food is better than hot iron branding

I love the name and apparently the restaurant is in Nashville.  Seriously I doubt it is connected to DOS.

Ethan Klein Roasts Marc and Eduardo’s Attempts to Stir Klein’s Conscience

Ethan Klein, the YouTuber who previously interviewed Marc Elliot in a not-so-ceremonious affair, recently commented on Eduardo and Marc’s video from Make Justice Blind in one of his recent podcasts.

There’s a slight inequality in audience. Eduardo and Marc’s Instagram video criticizing Ethan got 280 views, and Ethan’s video mocking the two Raniere followers’ has 657,410 views in the last two days.

Eduardo Asunsolo calls Ethan Klein a “journalist” due to his nearly 3 million followers who has a responsibility to retract his statements about Marc Elliot, to which Ethan responds, “LeBron James, he’s a little bit of a journalist out here brother, yeah.”

Eduardo Asunsolo and Marc Elliot put videos out on the Make Justice Blind Instagram about Ethan Klein

New MK10Art Shows Nicki Clyne Waking Up to the Aroma of Raniere’s Stench

MK10Art is one of my favorite artists  I love the expressions she puts on her subjects  They tell 1000 words.

MK10 Art showing Nicki waking up to the scent of “KAR is a douche”

One of my latest paintings …

Keith Raniere gets the news about Nicki leaving him as he rots alone in the SHU.

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to see his face when he got the news that the last of his beauties – Nicki Clyne – flew the coop.

Nicki The Goddess

By the way Nicki Clyne recently posted this post-Raniere photograph of herself on her social media.  Even without makeup but free of Raniere she looks radiant. Rather like a Greek goddess I’d say.
– maybe Diana.  I think I’ll paint her.

 

Marie White

5 Comments

  • “Colonel Kurtz relays her thoughts on NXIVM to her viewers…”
    Just completed my binge watch of The Vow Season 1 (wow), and now this….From the sublime to the ridiculous.
    Can’t believe ‘Colonel Kurtz’ was a college prof, she can barely string a sentence together! She’d make a great addition to the Dossier Project though?

    Reply

  • Perfect photo of that beautiful young woman starting her actual life.

    So, who will charge the Albany DOJ agents for letting Raniere and Salzman do what they did to those ESP/NXIVM victims? How many Albany DOJ employees were brainwashed, too? How many felt pressure to conform?

    Did they know how dangerous Neurolinguistic Programming and Scientology were? How many knew what was happening and were too afraid to protect the victims?

    Reply

  • Colonel Kurtz has been appearing to try to sew doubt in the verdict. Her researching skills are not great… Her channel is devoted to attacking Me Too… Might not be the best YouTuber to follow for good NXIVM info. She interviewed Nicki less than 6 mos ago, and appeared to throw dirt on her Nicki’s exit letter. Someone in her comments suggest she was being paid by the Bronfman’s. We shall see.
    H3/Ethan take down of Marc was legendary. Maybe Nicki saw that and was like, it’s time to go, they’re onto me. Because everyone who interviewed her not only wore kid gloves, but she completely gaslighted them into giving Keith the benefit of the doubt. Every last one of them, including Colonel Kurtz. The force was strong in that one, it’s a good thing she came back from the dark side.

    Reply

  • Love your art. Why is Frank censoring so many comments again? And why no posts on the newest development in the Civil Trial that seems highly relevant.

    Eduardo is in a literal padded room on the make justice blind posts.

    That would be a great painting very fitting for the level.of dead-ender delusion. The amount of fixation on Ethan is stalker level concerning.

    Reply

