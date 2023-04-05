YouTuber ‘Colonel Kurtz’ Goes Down ‘NXIVM Rabbit Hole,’ Promises Weekly Series; DOS Sisters’ Kitchen Revealed!



By Marie White

Colonel Kurtz is on the Case!

A YouTuber going by the moniker “Colonel Kurtz,” who some might remember as Marlon Brando’s character in “Apocalypse Now,” has recently published a video sharing her thoughts on the NXIVM case, including Nicki Clyne’s recent statement about leaving Keith Raniere.

Kurtz promises a new weekly series diving into the controversial NXIVM saga, its leader Keith Raniere, the trial, and more. In the video, she shares their current perspective on NXIVM and some psychoanalysis of Raniere. She says the series will explore old revelations and new information as Kurtz learns more about the topic. In the description, she makes a plea to her viewers to watch before making assumptions about the upcoming series.

What are the DOS Sisters Cooking?

The remaining Dossier women mentioned in their last video that they have a lot of exciting things cooking in the kitchen. One of our readers discovered this restaurant, perhaps giving a clue to what’s cooking: Mexican food! Well hot Mexican food is better than hot iron branding

I love the name and apparently the restaurant is in Nashville. Seriously I doubt it is connected to DOS.

Ethan Klein Roasts Marc and Eduardo’s Attempts to Stir Klein’s Conscience

Ethan Klein, the YouTuber who previously interviewed Marc Elliot in a not-so-ceremonious affair, recently commented on Eduardo and Marc’s video from Make Justice Blind in one of his recent podcasts.

There’s a slight inequality in audience. Eduardo and Marc’s Instagram video criticizing Ethan got 280 views, and Ethan’s video mocking the two Raniere followers’ has 657,410 views in the last two days.

Eduardo Asunsolo calls Ethan Klein a “journalist” due to his nearly 3 million followers who has a responsibility to retract his statements about Marc Elliot, to which Ethan responds, “LeBron James, he’s a little bit of a journalist out here brother, yeah.”

New MK10Art Shows Nicki Clyne Waking Up to the Aroma of Raniere’s Stench

MK10Art is one of my favorite artists I love the expressions she puts on her subjects They tell 1000 words.

One of my latest paintings …

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to see his face when he got the news that the last of his beauties – Nicki Clyne – flew the coop.

Nicki The Goddess

By the way Nicki Clyne recently posted this post-Raniere photograph of herself on her social media. Even without makeup but free of Raniere she looks radiant. Rather like a Greek goddess I’d say.

– maybe Diana. I think I’ll paint her.