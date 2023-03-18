Singer Billie Eilish Plays a Female Keith Raniere in Violent Insanity Show Called Swarm

Swarm, the ultraviolent children’s and low IQ adult series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, follows the story of the heroine, a young black woman, Dre (Dominique Fishback), who idolizes a pop star, Ni’Jah, and goes on a cross-country killing spree to avenge anyone who insults Ni’Jah’s reputation.

Pop singer Billie Eilish plays Eva, who the producers say is a female Keith Raniere, in episode #4 of Swarm, titled “Running Scared.”

In the episode, Dre has a violent encounter with Ni’Jah, but she does not kill her idol and ends up in Manchester, Tennessee, eager to see her idol in concert.

Without a wristband and after a tense encounter with a cop, Dre finds refuge with a group of white women who indulge in a high-end, holistic lifestyle.

Things turn predictably cliche when the women Dre encounters believe that their leader, Eva, played by Eilish, possesses magical healing powers, similar to cult leader Keith Raniere of NXIVM.

The women also have initials carved into their bodies, like NXIVM’s sorority DOS members did, but anatomicallu higher.

The initials are on the women’s shoulders in Swarm.

Co-creator Janine Nabers confirms that Raniere was her inspiration for Eilish’s character, Eva.

The episode predictably explores the cult-like mentality of seeking a savior, and illustrates perfectly the mind numbing, mindless dumbing down of low IQ violence + woke television.

The creators chose to focus on women making the Raniere character female.

After taking a walk with Eva, [Raniere likes to take walks with women] she invites Dre to a private room [a library?] and offers her a psychological experience similar to an exploration of meaning or Scientology auditing.

It is not clear as of press time whether Dre saw a blue light.

In Swarm, Eva uses a therapy technique called a “grounding point” on Dre, causing the mentally insane and violent hero, to get up, get in a car and run over Eva not once, but twice.

Fishback and Nabers told Rolling Stone that Dre’s violence was amply justified because Eilish brought the fate upon herself by doing what is in effect unlicensed therapy.

EIlish may be headed to career suicide with this bizarre and offbeat role, much like John Denver sunk his career in playing the likeable dummy in Oh God.

