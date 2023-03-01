Raniere Calls Out From Prison: The BOP May Kill Me

Keith Alan Raniere through a series of affidavits and filings has revealed a lot about his current conditions. He has called out from his prison cell, deep inside the bowels of USP Tucson.

Raniere has been in the Segregated Housing Unit, [SHU] for seven months. Here is what Raniere wrote on February 8.

By Keith Raniere

I am in imminent danger. I am being silenced: I have had my legal mail opened, analyzed, and I’ve had mail and pictures sent to me, intercepted, and no answer given (after multiple requests over a year) as to if they were lost or being held.

I have had my account “scrubbed” – not just blocked, where my contacts, including my attorneys, were erased. I’ve had all my visitors eliminated, and my attorney visits and calls greatly navigated and reduced.

I have been told by my unit team that because of my legal visits and calls – “anything legal” – I am recommended for transfer to CMU [Communications Management Unit] (since I have no visitors, this is to limit my attorneys and access to the courts).

This will further silence and endanger me.

Background

I was attacked by another inmate 7/26/22, placed in the S.H.U. The inmate who assaulted me was transferred. S.I.S. [Special Investigative Service] interviewed me 8/2/22, said I was a victim.

My Disciplinary Hearing Officer expunged my shot August 9 , and formally on August 15).

My S.I.S. investigation ended August 26, and I was cleared by both to go back to general population {GP].

Suddenly, my paperwork was “rerouted.” I was told by several lieutenants it just needs an error corrected and resigned. I never was returned to GP.

S.I.S. reopened an investigation September 20, extended it until November 4, and now they are trying to transfer me to a CMU.

I am a high-profile, political case. I have been framed (see Alan Dershowitz press conference on October 6, 2022, and the May 22 Rule 33 motion on the docket.

I am labeled as a sex-cult leader of Hollywood actresses and an abuser of women. Shortly after I was approved back to GP, an intersex woman [William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly] down-range was beaten and raped. She went to the hospital, and then was placed on suicide watch for 24 hours.

Raniere’s cellie William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly.

She is supposed to be single-celled and is known to be very violent. She has 75 PREAs [Prison Rape Elimination Act charges] against other inmates, and claims, and is on record saying she will kill any sex-offender cellmate.

I am currently labeled as a sex-offender.

On September 8, 2022, she [Fly] was placed in my cell. This was dangerous, crazy, and malicious. The next day, both she and I were taken from our cell by the Warden, SIA [Special Investigative Agent], Executive Secretary, and others, and placed in two cages, in a cell with 19 streaks of feces on the wall and two piles on the floor.

We were forced to eat lunch there and kept there for over 4 hours. The law is clear that similarly situated inmates must be treated alike..

Last week, my cellie’s [cellmate’s] hormone meds were not renewed.

She became highly unstable, violent, and escalating. Staff did nothing to help. Psychology [staff] would not see her.

Artist rendering of Toni Fly and Keith Raniere in the SHU

Her meds have now been “temporarily” extended for 30 days, yet nothing is being done for the future – except this week she was designated [for transfer]. She is highly agitated and fears rape, violence and murder.

I am deeply concerned for her fate, and also when my next cell-mate will be, for I am not safe in the S.H.U. with a cell-mate (even the emergency button is not answered).

It is wrongful that at this facility, Administrative Detention [not in the SHU for a disciplinary infraction] is the same as Disciplinary Detention – even staff and the Executive team state this.

It is undeniable.

This is a safety risk to me, inhumane, and directly violates the above mentioned law and principles.

It also continues to interfere with my access to attorneys, participation in my cases, and access to the courts.

My Unit Team informed me that I am being recommended for transfer to CMU. Since I have no visiting privileges, this can only be to further limit my legal access. This will silence me more. This is wrongful. This will endanger my life more, because I am a high-profile, labeled sex-offender, who is a trophy target.

The B.O.P.’s past handling of Whitey Burger, and Jeffery Epstein (and many others, most not popular) underline this risk.

Epstein left prison abruptly.

I have done nothing to be held, against my wishes, in the S.H.U. for the past 7 months; nothing to now be recommended for transfer – especially to the CMU – and nothing to deserve being placed in harm’s way or possibly killed (by staff, the negligence of the staff, or through staff malice executed by inmates).

I am concerned for my well-being even filing this: We have 7, highly esteemed, national computer forensics experts (4 former F.B.I. computer forensics experts) with absolutely conclusive data the FBI planted and tampered with essential evidence, and committed a series of crimes against me of historical magnitude. It is also shown that the prosecution, and possibly judges, were involved in these criminal actions and more.

Here is what concerns me besides the history of my improper treatment by the B.O.P.

[Attorney General] Merrick Garland gave an award to these agents, who committed these crimes, for their performance in my case!

Merrick Garland is also the ultimate boss of the B.O.P. (other than the President).

Am I to hope, even with the past wrongdoing of the B.O.P. to me, the B.O.P.’s many false statements to the court in my civil case, multiple provably false internal memos and reports, and this final effort to silence me further (and likely hurt or kill me) by trying to transfer me to CMU, that the administrative remedy process will protect me, and bring me safety and justice?

This is why I am concerned for my safety and life just filing this.

Proposed resolution: Immediately return me to my original unit in GP and ensure no inappropriate actions towards me, by staff, either directly, or indirectly through inmates, occur (staff frequently inspire or facilitate inmate violence), or keep me in the S.H.U. single-celled if absolutely necessary; or lower my management variable and transfer me to a low level (or camp/home confinement) facility from which I can adequately fight this corruption and obtain justice in my case.

Please immediately make me humanely safe.

Imminent threat – 4 prongs:

My current cell-mate Please notice case 4:21-CV-00506-TUC-SHR, Affidavits of Neveah Olivia Knobelack AKA Bryson L. Knoelack, #14166-025, signed 10/23/21 and 11/11/21.

Considering the B.O.P.’s view and records on both my cellie, Ms. Toni Fly, and myself, it was solely with the expectation of harm that we were placed together.

If there is a white supremacist who has vowed to kill any black man with whom he cells, what would you consider the act of celling him with a black man – especially when other cells are open?

Similarly with my situation, my current cellie is becoming increasingly unstable, having violent, suicidal, and homicidal ideations.

Some staff enjoy her instability and mock her, increasing the escalation. This is dangerous.

On 2/17, we were moved in cell-rotation from the closest cell to staff on the range (and closest to aid if needed) to the furthest isolated cell in the back of the range.

During the past seven months, I have never been moved more than two cells in front of the range.

Several C.O.’s [Correctional Officers] expressed surprise. This endangers me even more.

My cellie is leaving .

B.O.P. transfers can happen on a moments notice and both she and I have been transferred “off-schedule” in the past.

Notably, I was transferred, off-schedule, to here.

I tested positive for COVID at Lewisberg [USP Lewisburg], then rush shipped. Over 200 inmates were exposed to me in close proximity, but my records “temporarily” said I was COVID negative (I asked at Oklahama [BOP transfer center],. The night I arrived here, I once again tested positive.

Transferring me into danger .

The CMU, an active yard, or even another USP or Medium, can mean death for me, like Whitey Bulger. I was assaulted. (It appears staff inspired), my attacker was shipped. My not going immediately back to GP once I was cleared by S.I.S. and D.H.O. is sinister.

BOP’s handling of me.

Over the past 5 years, there are many instances where B.O.P. was used as a tool for wrongful treatment. The corruption in my case is shown to a scientific certainty by seven top forensic experts (see Press Conference and Motion 33 in my case).

B.O.P. is a tool of the D.O.J., as is the FBI and the prosecution – and can be corruptly, politically motivated.

Please don’t any more be a tool used corruptly to damage, kill or silence me. Please stop this corrupt, inhumane, inappropriate, treatment now.

Please act on this within 24 hours of receipt.

My cellie may become violent, suicidal, and/or start “running teams” [causing a problem requiring COs to come in and pepper spray everyone] among other things this week out of instability and violent anger.

I do not want any part of this, but as her cellie, I have to bear the crazy consequences no matter my compliance and obedience to the C.O.’s.

I have an asthmatic cough and risk death or serious complications from the pepper spray.

An inmate in my unit at MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn], with asthma died by pepper spray.