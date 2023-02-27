Marc Elliot’s NXIVM Claim: 42 Billionaires; & Raniere’s Take Home IQ Test

These claims raised my eyebrows when I first heard them, so I decided to investigate further. The results of my inquiry were guided by several principles Marc apparently failed to consider: mathematics, reason, and common sense.

Marc’s brand of mathematics is awe-inspiring. It is the type rarely seen outside the chambers of power in Washington or Ottowa. Some call it “voodoo mathematics.” It would not win him a Fields Medal, but you cannot discount his efforts.

Children, sharpen your pencils for a word problem:

Keith and his NXIVM friends teach classes. Seventeen thousand (17,000) students have taken the classes. One in four hundred (400) students are billionaires. How many billionaires took the classes given by Keith and his NXIVM friends?

If you have 42, that is the correct answer. According to Marc Elliot’s statements, there are around 42 NXIVM billionaires.

Who are these 42 NXIVM billionaires? I want to ask Marc to name some.

We know Clare and Sara Bronfman were never billionaires. Clare’s net worth statement for her bail application showed a net worth of $200 million in 2018.

Sara Bronfman inherited the same amount as Clare and spent a little less on Raniere. Both of them together are unlikely to be worth a billion. And they are the most famous of the wealthy students of NXIVM.

So who were the 42 billionaires? Their father, Edgar Bronfman, I believe, took some private instructions from Nancy Salzman, and he was a billionaire. That’s one, maybe.

What about the other 41?

Alejandro Junco might be a billionaire, and he seems to have taken a course before he turned against NXIVM, because he found out his daughter, a first line slave to Grandmaster Raniere, was branded with his initials.

Mexican media magnate Alejandro Junco attended at least one Vanguard Week.

While Mexico City NXIVM member Emiliano Salinas is certainly not a billionaire, his father, former Mexican President Carlos Salinas, might be a billionaire.

Carlos Salinas is not known to have taken any NXIVM classes, though his wife, son and daughter did. None of his family members have a known net worth anywhere close to a billion.

NXIVM was in operation from 1998 to 2018. Forbes compiled a list of the world’s wealthiest people every year NXIVM operated. The median year for NXIVM was 2008, when Forbes ranked 1124 people worldwide as billionaires. Okay children, let’s do another word problem: Marc says 42 of his NXIVM friends are billionaires. There are 1124 billionaires in total. What percentage of billionaires are Marc’s NXIVM friends?

If you said four (4%) percent, you are correct.

So if Marc Elliot is right, one (1) in twenty-five (25) billionaires are NXIVM billionaires. To Keith, Marc, and friends, having all these billionaires hanging around makes perfect sense.

It is a core NXIVM principle to control the world’s money, wealth, and resources in an ethical manner, with ethics dictated by the Vanguard.

People control the money, wealth and resources of the world. It is essential for the survival of humankind for these things to be controlled by successful, ethical people.| pledge to ethically control as much of the money, wealth and resources of the world as possible within my successplan. | will always support the ethical control of these things.

Not only did NXIVM collect billionaires, but the effort was “essential for the survival of humankind.” These weren’t just any billionaires. NXIVM billionaires must be the best billionaires. It stands to reason that these NXIVM billionaires should be easy to find.

Searching through the 2008 Forbes list and comparing them with known NXIVM students, we could not make a single match here at the Frank Report.

Searching through a few other years, we could not find any billionaire Nxians either. Where are these NXIVM students who were billionaires, the best billionaires, who would ensure the survival of humankind?



Frank Report could not find any of Marc Eliott’s NXIVM Billionaires on the “Forbes World’s Billionaires List.” Was Donald Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” based on Raniere’s “Executive Success?” LaFontaine thinks not.

Perhaps the answer is locked away in Keith Raniere’s brain. His incredible talents are certainly worth billions. Maybe we will all be enlightened once the Vanguard speaks from his Arizona prison cell.

The actual evidence does not support Marc Elliot’s claims.

Indeed, the one in 400 billionaire claim is similar to another Nxian’s claim: that Keith Raniere made 1000 millionaires. A search through the known NXIVM files showed Keith did not even make a handful of people millionaires.

NXIVM billionaires are hard to find, but Marc Elliot assures us that they exist and are more plentifully found at NXIVM classes than anywhere else on earth.

The only NXIVM millionaires we could find were people who had a million before they joined, and usually, they walked away with less, not more, from their coursework at NXIVM. I am thinking of Michael Sutton, Allison Mack, Clare and Sara Bronfman, Rosa Laura Junco, and others.

How will Keith Raniere respond to these figures? Can the sheer power of his brain overcome mathematics, reason, and common sense? Raniere would say yes, and Marc Elliot would agree.

More important than any old billionaire, any old day, is Raniere’s astounding claims about his IQ and his quantifying it. As he said in his bio at http://www.keithraniere.com [now offline], Raniere had a problem-solving rarity of one in 425 million people. That means roughly 19 people out of the 8 billion on Planet Earth are potentially on Keith Raniere’s level.



Keith Raniere says he is the most intelligent man in the world.

He once told followers that his brain is so powerful it can set off radar detectors. Maybe it can overcome the laws of mathematics. So how did Raniere figure out his brain was muy bueno? Raniere took a take-home IQ test – in 1988. Then, based on his score on that take-home test, he did a study to prove how rare his genius was.

The IQ test Raniere took was called The Mega Test [not MAGA, though Donald Trump has never been disavowed as an NXIVM billionaire]. The Mega Society was founded in 1982 by a blind librarian named Ronald K. Hoeflin. It was never a secret that the Mega IQ test is a take-home test, not monitored for cheating. It is also not timed. A person can take the test home and bring it back anytime. Keith said he never cheated on his Mega IQ test, because that would be dishonorable. Keith Raniere’s bio stated: “Keith Raniere was honored in 1989 by the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ.”

Actually, Raniere’s name appeared once in the 1989 Australian edition of the Guinness Book of Records. His name never appeared in the US or UK editions of the Guinness Book of World Records. In fact, it might not be a coincidence, but within months of his inclusion in the Australian edition of Guinness, the editors retired the “highest IQ” category forever. WHAT ABOUT THE TEST? The Mega Society boasts that only super-geniuses [one in a million] could score high enough even to qualify to take the Mega test. By self-acclamation, the Mega test was the hardest IQ test in the world, offered by the most exclusive society of geniuses in the world. One had to take them at their word, for no one outside the organization could judge their genius. Raniere modestly describes the Mega test and his taking it. When I took the Mega Test, I did so because some of the problems looked interesting. At first glance, I thought 42 of the problems were trivial, the other six required a little work. I solved 43 of the problems in about two straight hours; the other 5 problems and proofs of some of my assertions took me about eight more hours, spread out over the next 4 days. I handed in my result sheet and found shortly thereafter I had copied one of my answers incorrectly (one of the easier problems on the test!). I called Ron [Hoeflin] who had missed my mistake. I scored 46 out of 48 on the mega test. I thought 10 hours was inappropriately long (I thought I was really bending the “untimed” nature of the test), I later learned that was considered a short time. So my quick time was likely luck of the draw and my emotional obsessive-compulsive problem solving nature made me the perfect candidate to score high on such an exam. After Keith joined the Mega Society in the 1980s, he quickly assumed control of the Mega Society. After Keith got control, the membership of the Mega society went from 26 members down to three. Raniere said: I was a member of the Old Mega society. I originally renamed it, The Hoeflin Research Group to brand it. Since so few had taken the Mega test, there was no way to prove how tough it was. Raniere, always thinking, volunteered to conduct a study. His study ended up “proving” something remarkable about himself. Raniere’s bio states, ‘He has an estimated problem-solving rarity of one in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population.’ and he is ‘one of the top three problem solvers in the world.’ Raniere said: VERY, few people from the non-problem-solver realm stand a chance against me on [IQ tests]– they do not have the experience, they do not have the drive, they are like not “primed” to solve problems. Raniere, along with a [perhaps fictional] man named Dean Inada, authored the study that concluded Raniere was one of the three top problem solvers in the world. Raniere calculated his IQ was 240+:

Raniere and Inada developed a means to pinpoint the mega (one-in-a-million) level on an intelligence test by utilizing the percentage of people who can solve progressively more complicated problems in the test based on Raniere’s definitions.

Raniere worked earnestly to make his study accurate, obtaining from the “chief Educational Testing Service statistician” SAT scores for students for 1984-1988. The ones he could not get in writing, he got orally. In the end, we know Raniere took a take-home IQ test designed by a blind man, a society he later controlled. He made his own calculations based on data he alone selected, including oral data, to decide how many people worldwide could solve problems at his level based on how he rated his own take-home IQ test. This proved he was one of the top three problem solvers in the world for he solved the ancient problem faced by millions of bullshitters the world over: which is how to bullshit people into believing nonsense. In his case that he really was the smartest man in the world. In addition, Raniere made a thousand millionaires and, according to Marc Elliot, one in 400 people who attended Raniere’s classes were billionaires. Marc, I’m sorry. None of this comes anywhere near passing the “smell test.” I would be interested in what the Frank Report readership thinks about Elliot’s claims. Can they be true? Forty two billionaires in NXVM. Are they bloody bluster? Or are they pure bullshit? You decide. No, it is not a patent pending Raniere invention to detect bullshit.

Dick LaFontaine chases gripping, thorny, and precarious stories around the world as a correspondent for the Frank Report.