Family Court Is a Business and Political Operation; First, Last and Always!

Family Court is a business and political operation. It is not governmental. It is not altruistic. It is not concerned with the administration of justice. Not even slightly.
Not understanding this will lead to disastrous results.
The governor, state legislators, family court administrators, judges, and vendors – attorneys, GALs, therapists, custody evaluators, parental visitation supervisors, social workers, social service bureaucracies, not-for-profit, and advocacy groups – derive their living or preserve their positions and funding through family conflict.
To earn more income, vendors can exacerbate problems. To make less, they can solve problems quickly.
Judges depend on legislators and the governor for appointments and reappointment. Likewise, the governor and legislators depend on financial and political support from the robust legal, mental health, and child advocacy world.
Family Courts operate primarily to support the financial and political self-interests of those who support and are supported by Family Court.
It can be considered primarily a local, county-based business with some state-wide political interests.
The business that is Family Court will be in conflict with what is best for its commodity — children and parents – since common sense solutions do not require the intervention of vendors and the adversarial system.
Take the word “family” out of Family Court and substitute the word “commodity” and the word “Inc.” at the end, and you will begin to understand it.
Commodity Court Inc.
The adversarial system benefits vendors but is in contravention to everything that must form the genesis of a family, and the salvation of a family, now in strife in its division.
An effort to return the members of a family to peace, and friendly in division is inimical to the proficuous needs of the vendors.
They live with this conflict always.
Because the people are not involved in the decision-making for the resolution, because there is no jury, judges have unlimited discretion. Because judges are of the professional governing class and were often vendors [attorneys and GALs] in the Family Court Inc. racket before a governor nominated them and a legislature approved it, their position in the business is like a well-paid upper-level management position.
Without the jury, which could be likened to a regulatory body, and the only checks and balances to monitor the professional adversarial and profiteering class, the Family Court business has removed any unpredictability as to results. Everyone in the decision-making process is paid, and conflict produces better than harmony.
In a good business, the needs of the “management” supersede the needs of the commodity – the family.
To expect a grocer to put the needs of a tomato above his own is preposterous. To expect a family lawyer to put the needs of his client above his own is naive.
Once you learn that, you will understand family court. If one crate of tomatoes goes bad, there is another crate. The family in the family court is not the customer. The vendors are the customers.
The attorneys [not the parents] are the customers of the guardian ad litem. The GAL is the customer of the custody evaluator, and the therapists are the customers of all three. And the customer is always right.
Parents, or rather their assets, are the commodities. Children are the tools to leverage those assets from the family to family court vendors.
Tomatoes are to be divided based on the needs of the various customers, the lawyers, the GAL, the custody evaluator, and the therapist. All eat. Their mouths are red with tomatoes.
Remember it.
A Critical Assessment of Child Custody Evaluations; Limited Science and a Flawed System by Robert E. Emery, Randy K. Otto, and William T. O’Donohue’s supports the theory developed at the Frank Report.
“Sadly, we find that:
(a) tests specifically developed to assess questions relevant to custody are completely inadequate on scientific grounds;
(b) the claims of some anointed experts about their favorite constructs (e.g., ‘‘parent alienation syndrome’’) are equally hollow when subjected to scientific scrutiny;
(c) evaluators should question the use even of well-established psychological measures (e.g., measures of intelligence, personality, psychopathology, and academic achievement) because of their often limited relevance to the questions before the court; and
(d) little empirical data exist regarding other important and controversial issues (e.g., whether evaluators should solicit children’s wishes about custody; whether infants and toddlers are harmed or helped by overnight visits), suggesting a need for further scientific investigation.
We see the system for resolving custody disputes as deeply flawed, for reasons that go beyond the problem of limited science.
The coupling of the vague ‘‘best interests of the child’’ test with the American adversary system of justice puts judges in the position of trying to perform an impossible task, and it exacerbates parental conflict and problems in parenting and coparenting, which psychological science clearly shows to be key factors predicting children’s psychological difficulties in response to their parents’ separation and divorce.”
10 Comments
No matter how many laws are named for family court victims, if no one in the State Comptroller office knows how many trillions of dollars have been wasted on useless family court tests for the past forty years, the Dulos case taught legislators nothing.
Family court atrocities occur daily in family courts throughout the US. It is a silent epidemic because no one is brave enough or cares enough to put themselves at risk for the lives of our children.
Thank you FR for holding ground and refusing to cave to the threats.
Ambrose is suing you. He’s a sick man. He should realize you’ll get discovery. You’ll be able to call witnesses. He doesn’t stand a chance.
And reporters will be lining up to make sure your first amendment rights are protected!
His arrogance will be his demise.
He already demonstrated that when he rescued to pay his attorney.
My friends daughter was sexually and physically abused her whole childhood and her daughter told many therapists what happened. An evaluator (hired by the father) said that she was being coached.
So the mother lost custody overnight.
I personally know five women who have this same story.
It is not okay with me.
It is worth fighting for.
I also know an adult woman who was that child. She was sexually abused by her father for years despite her testimony. She was forced to go to her fathers. Dropped off. Sexually and physically tortured.
She’d run back home to her loving moms.
The POLICE would arrest her and take her to juvenile hall.
She preferred juvenile hall over her fathers.
So broken by the failed system she trusted no one in authority.
Soon after she became addicted to painkillers. Next came heroine, then came prostitution. Then came many stints in jail .She tried to get back on track over and over, but she kept stumbling back into the same loop of pain. Now at 40 years old, she says that she can’t believe that she lived as long as she did. I personally witnessed her howl with emotional pain.
This is worth fighting for.
This explains the dynamics brilliantly. You’re spot on regarding the vendors and customers- and the customer is always right.
This should be used in presentations to warn anyone going into family court.
Please keep reporting on this. We’re sure you’ve been threatened or sued or both. Connecticut shuts down everyone who dares to expose the truth of what they’re doing in family court!
Everything is allowed under “judicial discretion”.
Thank you! I’ll never view a tomato without thinking of the criminals of family court.
…children can decide to change their gender, but cant be taken seriously in family court (AKA commodity inc.)
That is outrageous.
It is outrageous and cruel indeed. The statutes suggest kids as young as 11 have a say in custody.
Connecticut courts don’t care even when the kids are 16- the age of consent. They refuse to give them a voice.
It’s sickening. Do not enter family court— ever. This can happen to men or women. It’s all about who controls the money.
How can any normal loving parent not feel shattered when their children have been stolen from them?
This commodity Court Inc.
(Human factory farming corporation) thrives off of vulnerability and inexperience.
Clearly this needs to be addressed as a failed system. It doesn’t meet the needs ( and should be RIGHTS) of the citizens involved: THE CHILDREN!
It is a civil rights matter. And like all other civil rights issues, there needs to be a revolution.
Different races have gone to battle for their civil rights, women have fought. Adults have turned over cities to choose their sexual preference.
But children? Nope. Not the same.
They are considered property.
And they are not.
The Commodity Court (CC) is also much the same as a Mafia run organization filled with secret ex parte communications by the Actors directly to the court and judge of that court without inclusion on the surface of the targeted parents lawyer or the target parent itself. They are all part of the commodity as you state.
No oversight what so ever for all the unethical Actors involved in the CC. Even the judicial oversight organizations hide all unethical practices of these CC Actors. Some states are trying to fix this but I’m sure in many cases the AFCC group and its members are insuring that nothing is done to upset their very rich commodity especially when they find a member of a divorcing couple, with Bitcoins (children), who have an endless bank of money, usually the father, and no concern about how it is wasted feeding the commodity. The judicial oversight agencies of all 50 states are operating contrary to the public interest especially for the Actors involved in the CC.
See the article written by Joseph Sweeney in 2017 about the judicial oversight issue at this link:
Title: Why all 50 states need to overhaul their judicial oversight agencies
https://medium.com/@josephjsweeney/why-all-50-states-need-to-overhaul-their-judicial-oversight-agencies-8c6ef828ade8
There is many more articles out there on this subject of judicial oversight if one starts looking.
After spending the last 2 years of researching all the issues of the Commodity Court (Family Court / Mafia Court / Corrupt Court, etc) because of a personal involvement with a mother who has ultimately lost custody of her 2 children to narcissistic uncaring father and seeing the unethical behavior of the father’s attorney of blatantly hiding all evidence that proves the children not only are at risk being with this father but their lives to some extent may be in danger, I see no viable solution to fixing the Family Court system.
It is my opinion that the Family Court needs to be totally abolished. Any decision to be made by a court over the disposition of the children needs to be only done in a fully open court system (maybe the Civil Courts). Any start of a court involvement starts the clock and all decisions have to be completed in 1 year or less. After that any further court involvement begins a heavy fine against the individual or denial of any further involvement by the court. (This stops a father, for example, who has horrible mean stigma of hating the mother and trying to make her life miserable, regardless of what it all does to the children).
This Commodity Court started with Gardner back in 1986, being fine tuned year after year by Mafia organizations such as the AFCC and those fake brain washing camps. The time is way overdue for this problem to be fixed. It is a hidden epidemic world wide, not just in the U.S.
An area that could help put an end to this epidemic could be the media, but when the media takes a peak inside of this Commodity they suddenly turn silent and run for the exit door spouting all kinds of excuses for not talking about it publicly.
How many children and Mom’s are murdered by the father but it does not get reported? Too many, and probably the number is higher than we really know.
I just don’t want to every hear of another child and/or mother being executed by sick and uncaring father.
Frank B.
I would trust the mafia more in matters of family.
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Bravo!
This is a very sobering and staunch reality, but the sooner we accept it, the better we can deal with it.