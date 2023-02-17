Time to Crack Down on Family Court Professionals Like Priests Who Abuse Children

By Janine Morrison

I quote from a Frank Report commenter about paid custody evaluators, such as the notorious Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly, who write “evaluations” made to order. Their reports often rife with lies, and half truths, made to fit whatever a GAL or family law attorneys on the case tell her, which is what makes them the most money, without regard to how it affects children’s lives forever.

It is astonishing how often these reports happen to support the narrative that will bleed the family best. That is not a coincidence.

The commenter said, “The only ones who should be suing anyone should be the children against these heartless jackals who made knee jerk evaluations that destroyed their lives.“

Which law firms are willing and able to represent child victims in family courts?

Law firms as large and accomplished as Pullman and Comley should petition the Courts. Those kinds of large law firms should ask for compensation for all the abuse children endured in family court cases for the past forty years. Those lawsuits against family court offices should mirror the lawsuits against Catholic Church offices.

When will those lawsuits be filed? The abuse is the same abuse. The gross lack of oversight and accountability is also the same.

For the past forty years, several heartless jackals in family courts have knee-jerked, carefully planned and purposely propagated malicious evaluations and family court decisions. They’ve destroyed tens of thousands of childhoods, both directly and indirectly. They have done so with judicial authority, near-total immunity, and no effective oversight. So far.

That may change.

Many state legislators have known what’s happening now and what has been happening for decades. Only a few legislators have spoken up so far.

In 2014, a few legislators connected to a few large law firms shot down most of the efforts to protect children and families from blatant fraud, blatant extortion, and state-involved racketeering.

That last problem was probably the sticking point.

DOJ employees can easily investigate and prosecute blatant fraud and extortion. State offices led the racketeering through CT AFCC, Inc. Gerard Adelman was the “Director”.

Judge Gerard Adelman has destroyed innumerable childhoods as a GAL, director of AFCC and judge.One of his favored evaluators was Bruce Freedman, CT AFCC, Inc. “Treasurer”.

Evaluator and court supervisor Robert Horwitz is the contact on CT AFCC, Inc. 990 forms.

Officers of Connecticut AFCC, Inc. told the IRS they were a tax-exempt organization.

According to the IRS:

“Form 990 is the IRS’ primary tool for gathering information about tax-exempt organizations, educating organizations about tax law requirements and promoting compliance. Organizations also use the Form 990 to share information with the public about their programs. Additionally, most states rely on the Form 990 to perform charitable and other regulatory oversight and to satisfy state income tax filing requirements for organizations claiming exemption from state income tax.”

This legislative session, citizens of the state must demand transparency and legislators must investigate Connecticut AFCC, Inc.’s long history and current influences.

The only consolation efforts among family court professionals in the AFCC are how to conciliate between them on bleeding a family of its assets.

State representatives who have not yet spoken up should at least be willing to endorse amendments to bills that require formal investigations into long-standing problems in family courts.

State, federal or private offices somewhere must find the data to figure out how much physical, emotional and financial harm family court employees, officers and private vendors inflict on children and families in the state for the past forty years.

With no objective record of harm done to children and families in family courts, family courts will continue to be an arena and a haven for a professional class of criminals lying in wait to exploit every parent and child officially added to their case loads.

Hundreds of legislators across America have already spoken up to expose and address corruption in family courts. Good legislators don’t need nudges from lobbyists to do and say what’s right.

In this upcoming legislative session in Connecticut:

Support the legislators who truly represent children and families of the state.

Notice which legislators remain silent.

Watch the legislators from the largest law firms — and those formerly affiliated with CT AFCC, Inc. — speak up against proposed amendments to bills.

Witness the disparaging remarks made to silence all who dare to advance ideas such as these:

None of the custody evaluators should be privately paid for.

There should be a health care system that provides care for children based on the children’s needs, not based on price.

It should be completely equal for all children.

Will Representative Steve Stafstrom from Pullman and Comley and Steve from St. Ann’s parish endorse a bill in which victimized children in family court cases can be compensated in the same way victimized children in Catholic Churches received compensation?

CT representative Steven Strafstrom.

What would Robert Holzberg and his colleagues at Pullman and Comley do when this effort for justice for all must be honored?

Robert Holzberg conducted a comprehensive investigation to determine and publish efforts made on behalf of the Catholic Church’s Diocese of Bridgeport to prevent “credibly accused” priests from furthering their abuse. He is seen with whom many consider one of the godmothers of the use of parental alienation to take parents out of children’s lives and hand them to their abusers, former family court judge, now attorney Lynda Munro.

“Maybe these children will become the catalyst for this much needed change.”

There will be many opportunities for much needed change in this legislative session.