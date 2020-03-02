Ex-Nxivm Member: Emiliano Salinas Was Coerced to Be Gay; Nicki Clyne Was Led Down a Dark Road by Allison Mack

he following is from an interview with one of the former harem members.
By Janet Doe
Emiliano Salinas and Ludwika Paleta had twins birthed by a surrogate. Emilian’s longtime lover, Alex Betancourt also had twins, also birthed by a surrogate.
Anyone that was in NXIVM when Ludwika showed up around 2013 knew about the extreme disharmony between Alex and Emiliano. It was all everyone talked about.
Everyone felt so sorry for Alex, Emiliano’s “wife” for several years, who he dumped for Ludwika, when he decided to go straight.
It does not mean Emiliano was ever gay or bisexual. Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman were notorious for psychologically programming people to the point of real mental torture, to convince them to have gay sex. We have to assume that was a possibility with Emiliano and Alex. As a means of mentally breaking Emiliano so they would have “collateral” on him.
There is no question Emiliano Salinas’ gay relationship with Alex Betancourt could have been coerced. No one can underestimate the power of Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere and their ability to get people to demean and destroy their values.
Look at Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.
Nicki was with Keith Raniere first. Years ahead of Allison Mack in the harem. After five years in Clifton Park working her ass off to become a good “enlightened” NXIVM person, after Battlestar Galactica, Nicki Clyne was bankrupt, working for “Malignant Narcissist” Clare Bronfman, making peanuts. Spending her days waiting for Keith Raniere to throw her a five minute crumb of attention while she maxed out all her credit cards trying to stay afloat in Knox Woods.
Trashing her acting career in the process. Did anyone in NXIVM care? No. Her only friends were fake friends, also in Keith’s harem, who wanted her bankrupted and out.
Fast forward. Allison Mack was posting on her Instagram that she and Nicki are “soul sisters” and “friends forever”. Translation: Nicki Clyne: Bankrupt, financial slave of insanely jealous, homely, Clare Bronfman. Nicki was now a mid- level harem member of Keith Raniere (after pregnant Marianna Fernandez and so many others).
Allison Mack says “best friends forever” on Instagram? And whose dreams I crushed by fucking her boyfriend”? That is the truth. Poor Nicki.
Nicki is one example to explain the Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas gay affair.
Emiliano may have never been gay, but he was coached personally by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere. Once you are in their clutches mentally, who knows what you will do? How low you will go? They have real power and their sole goal is to get each person they work with to destroy and degrade themselves beyond all recognition.
DOS is just one example of how they do everything.
What is worse about all this is Nicki Clyne’s descent was witnessed, FACILITATED, by a large community of people in NXIVM. Everyone knew this was happening and nobody said a word. Nothing. It was disgusting.
What kind of person would go along with this shit for so long?
Allison Mack helped destroy Nicki Clyne.
