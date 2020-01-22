Are Allison Mack and Salzmans Cooperating With Feds in New, Bigger Nxivm Case Against Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas?

A new Order just issued today by Judge Nicholas Garaufis grants Kathy Russell’s motion to postpone her sentencing.

Here it is:

ORDER re: Defendant Kathy Russell’s [839] Motion to Continue Sentencing. The Motion is GRANTED. Ms. Russell’s sentencing hearing is ADJOURNED sine die. The court will issue a further scheduling order following receipt of Ms. Russell’s pre-sentence report. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 1/21/2020. (Kelly, Daniel)

Now it is official: Not one of the six Nxivm defendants have a sentencing date. It is a little unusual.

Five of the defendants pleaded guilty in March-April 2019. Keith Raniere was convicted on June 19, 2019,

Now it is seven -10 months and not one sentencing date?

I don’t think it augurs well for Keith, Clare and possibly for pretty ballerina Kathy Russell.

Clare is definitely going to the slammer and for much longer than her original plea deal suggested. They told the goose when she took her plea deal last April that the prosecution estimated the sentencing guidelines were 21-27 months. [Then the prosecution went out and recruited dozens of victims to crank up her sentencing guidelines.]

One veteran federal criminal trial lawyer said when he heard, “So her money did not buy her anything.”

But why no sentencing dates?

For Raniere, experts in the federal sentencing world told Frank Report he is not likely to get “life”, but more likely between 25 and 35 years. Which for 59 year old Raniere is likely to be life anyway.

Whatever time he waits for sentencing at MDC – will go toward time served.

As for Clare, we are expecting a 4-7 year sentence – at least double what she thought she was going to get.

Just like Miss Kathy, Clare’s and Keith’s presentencing reports have been delayed. The prosecution rounded up victims and got their impact statements and that takes time.

Kathy and Clare are just seeing their presentencing reports. I know for Clare it is not pretty. It is a monster of a report [about a monster] and recommends a much higher sentence than her plea deal suggested.

As for Kathy, I don’t know. Did the prosecution go out of their way to find victims of this hapless, aging ballerina who joined in threesomes with Raniere and cleaned his toilet, hot tub and dirty sheets after he fucked other women?

While this simpleton should probably not get a longer sentence than the 6-18 months her plea deal suggested, she could face up to 10 years.

Clare could get up to 25 years.

As for Keith, I can only imagine what his presentencing report looks like. It might be one of the ugliest and shocking presentencing reports in recent memory.

But then again he is one of the ugliest criminals you might not want to see.

I think we can excuse the US Probation and Pretrial Services Dept. for taking longer on these reports than they normally do. I doubt they handle cult leaders very often and with such a large number of victims.

But the real mystery is the delay of sentencing for Lauren and Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack. Nancy faces a maximum of 20 years.

Lauren and Allison face a max of 40 years.

The old sentencing guidelines upon which they made their plea deals are out the window. They were in the 3-5 year range. But with all the victims coming forward, it seems that all three might be facing longer sentences than their plea deals suggested.

On the other hand, it may not be so bad for these three.

Allison Mack, subject to home arrest at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, California, is awaiting sentencing. She pleaded guilty in April 2019 but there is still no sentencing date set for her.While Keith, Kathy and Clare had dates set in January, they were canceled because of delayed presentencing reports.

But unlike Keith, Clare and Kathy – Lauren, Nancy and Allison have not had any sentencing dates discussed at all.

The judge has put Keith, Clare and Kathy on the calendar. He has postponed dates and ruled on their requests for adjournments.

Not so with Nancy, Lauren and Allison. For these three are not even on the calendar.

Why?

Are they cooperating with the feds, as they move forward with an ongoing investigation?

What would they know?

Lauren and Nancy know enough to bury Clare for decades. Why? Because they were her coconspirators.

The Salzmans also know enough to snag another big fish — Sara Bronfman. She is worth big money in fines. And she is a big time criminal coconspirator in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.

And both Nancy and Lauren have enough on the biggest fish of them all [in terms of headlines] Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano is the son of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas. Emiliano, along with his business partner and longtime lover, Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt, ran the Mexican Nxivm operations.

Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast the wonder that is Keith Raniere and his creation – Nxivm.There was criminality galore – of the racketeering kind – that Lauren, Nancy, Emiliano and ‘El Duce’ Betancourt handled for their criminal enterprise.

From extortion to smuggling to illegal spying, and money laundering, Emiliano was as stupid as Clare and Sara. They did not need the money. They committed crimes to please Keith Raniere.

On top of that, Nancy might know about various public officials who were bribed and a spate of lawyers who did various illegal activities [think obstruction of justice] to enable the racketeering enterprise.

I would not be shocked to see Nxivm lawyers like Steve Coffey, Pam Nichols and Bill Savino charged with racketeering, suborning perjury etc.

And we can’t forget Albany DA David Soares and NYS Trooper Rodger Kirsopp.

All these people did strange and seemingly corrupt things for Nxivm and against their enemies.

And who can forget the extremely corrupt Anthony Bruce, the AUSA who indicted me – quite possibly for pay – and then retired.

Lauren would also know about another prominent Mexican, Rosa Laura Junco, whose father is said to be richer than the Bronfman brats by orders of magnitude.

There would be big headlines and money too.

As for Allison?

She knows about two dirty doctors, Brandon Porter and Danielle Roberts. She knows about their medical crimes and financial fraud.

Allison also knows about Nicki Clyne, and their fake marriage.

Allison also could testify about the dynamic duo – Jim Del Negro and Esther Chiappone Carlson and their series of frauds in SOP and Jness.

It could make for a pretty good second trial with an all star cast.

Just suppose:

Keith Raniere on additional charges – another 30 years on top of his first sentence.

Clare on any number of the dozens of easily provable crimes she committed but got away with – 10 years and $10 million.

Sara Bronfman – 5 years and $20 million.

Emiliano Salinas – [worldwide news. The son of the former Mexican president – Carlos Salinas – the man said to be the boss of bosses of the drug cartels]. 3 years $20 million.

Nicki Clyne – 3 years No fine. Then deportation.

Plus lawyers, politicians, two doctors, perhaps a state trooper – and a few rank and file members like Del Negro and Chiappione Carlson – and you have a sickening stew of criminality – which translates to a very sweet case.

Keep in mind, this is the Trump DOJ – and the EDNY is led by a Trump Republican appointee. The Bronfmans, and Salinas are very Clinton/Democrat friendly. If the Trump DOJ has the guts to tackle Emiliano, it will weaken a Trump enemy and garner world headlines.

The DOJ already said at the Raniere trial that Emiliano committed numerous criminal acts. They know his crimes. It is said they wanted to indict him for the first trial when Jeffrey Sessions was Attorney General, but they backed down.

With William Barr as AG, the atmosphere may have changed.

In any event, this trial could be bigger then the first trial- with a lot more seizure money at stake.

If AUSA Tanya Hajjar wants to make her name like Moira Penza, this is her chance. The evidence will be there if she has the cooperation of Lauren, Nancy and Allison.

AUSA Tanya Hajjar can step into prominence if she is appointed lead prosecutor for the Nxivm Case Part 2.Maybe this is why we have not had a whiff of sentencing dates for Lauren, Nancy and Allison.

It is standard operating procedure to postpone sentencing for cooperating witnesses until after the trials they are cooperating in are completed. That’s the best way to ensure “the right kind” of testimony. The old carrot and stick.

If Allison, Lauren and shrewd Nancy Salzman were sentenced before they testified, they would have a lot less incentive to tell what the prosecution wants to hear – true or false – and a lot of it will be true.

On the other hand, perhaps this is nothing more to the lack of news about Allison, Lauren and Nancy’s sentencing – while hearing a lot about Keith, Clare and even little Kathy – other than it is just taking a long time to complete presentencing reports.

Still, Clare and Kathy remain loyal to Keith.

Allison, Lauren and Nancy have turned on him. Have they turned state’s evidence?

If Allison, Lauren and Nancy have sentencing dates set soon, then we will know they are not cooperating and most likely there will be nothing more for Nxivm from the feds.

But if the others get sentencing dates and Allison, Lauren and Nancy do not, I would conclude there will be a new wave of indictments.

***

Finally, two stories have been reported and we are unable to confirm or deny them.

Unpleasant Picture Ahead

Keith is rumored to have told a female prison guard, “I just had my first blow job since I came to prison.”

She smiled and said, “How was it?’

Keith reportedly said, “It tasted horrible.”

***********

The other story concerns Jim Del Negro and his lovely girlfriend Esther Chiappone Carlson.

Jim was taking to his Nxivm buddy Jack Levy.

Jim said, “Did you hear that SOP has a new club to replace Apropos?”

“No, what’s it like?”

“Well for $6 admittance, you get a drink, lunch and get laid!”

Jack said, “Six dollars, I can’t believe it. Have you been there yet?”

Jim said, “No, but Esther has.”

***

Viva Executive Success!

