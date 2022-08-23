Is 6-Part HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Inspired by NXIVM?

A six part series loosely based on NXIVM?

From the gutters of Hollywood comes a new HBO series – The Idol, staring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye.

It is a tawdry combination of skin, partying, grit, and sinister coercive control.

The six-part HBO series is about a young pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who dates a Los Angeles nightclub owner named Tedros.

But the Allison Mack-like Depp does not know Tedros is the leader of a secret cult.

“The premise sounds like it took inspiration from the real-life tale of the NXIVM sex cult, which was led by con-man Keith Raniere and Smallville star Allison Mack, and targeted young Hollywood actresses,” Giant Freakin Robot writes.

Sam Levinson co-created the series. He created Zendaya’s hit show Euphoria. Tesfaye and Reza Fahim are co-creators.

Joe Epstein is the show-runner and writer.

Mary Laws writes and is the executive producer.

According to Deadline: “The teaser debuted last night at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas, a bit of meta-positioning as the series delves into the world of pop music and all of its excesses. The quick-cut teaser flashes plenty of skin and hints of debauchery.

“‘That’s sex,’ one character says with eyes glued to her smart phone. ‘That’s what we’re selling.'”

As Lloyd Bentsen once said to Dan Quayle, “You’re no Jack Kennedy,” I hope we won’t end up saying to Depp, “You’re no Allison Mack.”

With cults becoming more popular daily and more entrepreneurs running them, some guidelines are necessary.

Mothers, tell your children not to do what Keith Raniere has done.



A word to the wise for all the bright and outstanding cult leaders of the world.

Do not brand them. But if you must brand them, don’t burn them on their groin. But if you have to brand them on their groin, don’t stamp them with your initials. But if you have to take the hot iron and engrave them with your initials, at least tell them it’s your initials – not the four elements.

But if you don’t feel you can tell them it’s your initials, at least don’t take collateral, which they can later say forced them to have sex with your ugly ass.

In today’s burgeoning cult business environment, it stands to reason that cult leaders should practice safe cult leadership.

Follow these common sense tips, and reap the benefits that leading a cult can bring.

We will be watching to see if Depp gets involved in the cult and what happens to her. And if Tedros winds up in the slammer for 120 years.