Kevin Pushes Back on Those Attacking Danielle Roberts, Brandon Porter & Nicki Clyne

Kevin replied to Rock

I took a handful of classes in college that I didn’t find valuable or helpful to my education. Am I a victim? Am I entitled to restitution?

In this convoluted NXIVM civil litigation scenario, the college advisor who convinced me to take the classes would be suing me. And I would have to find a way to defend myself for what the advisor did to me.

Do you see it yet, Rock? In your analogy, where you see this as a scam investment, it’s the people who sold the investment, Sarah and Mark, who are suing their clients. You don’t see how batshit crazy that is?

Keith Raniere’s followers chose to dance outside his jail cell at Brooklyn MDC.

I’m not asking you to dance outside a jail for Keith or give this group your life savings. I’m asking you to consider that maybe Sarah and Mark aren’t such nice people, and maybe Danielle and some of her co-defendants aren’t such bad people.

As far as your wealth gap rant, OK. I make contracts for a living, so I’m not sure how you want me to help with that. That might be something you want to talk to your Member of Congress about. I’m sure they’ll get right on it, especially if they’re reelected…