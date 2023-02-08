Kevin Pushes Back on Those Attacking Danielle Roberts, Brandon Porter & Nicki Clyne

Kevin replied to Rock
I took a handful of classes in college that I didn’t find valuable or helpful to my education. Am I a victim? Am I entitled to restitution?
In this convoluted NXIVM civil litigation scenario, the college advisor who convinced me to take the classes would be suing me. And I would have to find a way to defend myself for what the advisor did to me.
Do you see it yet, Rock? In your analogy, where you see this as a scam investment, it’s the people who sold the investment, Sarah and Mark, who are suing their clients. You don’t see how batshit crazy that is?
Keith Raniere’s followers chose to dance outside his jail cell at Brooklyn MDC.
I’m not asking you to dance outside a jail for Keith or give this group your life savings. I’m asking you to consider that maybe Sarah and Mark aren’t such nice people, and maybe Danielle and some of her co-defendants aren’t such bad people.
As far as your wealth gap rant, OK. I make contracts for a living, so I’m not sure how you want me to help with that. That might be something you want to talk to your Member of Congress about. I’m sure they’ll get right on it, especially if they’re reelected…
Ever seen the Monty Python parrot sketch, Kevin?
Are you implying that ‘adults’ are in some way immune from getting manipulated and ripped off? FFS, the Donald got 74 million votes in 2020!
Rock sees similarities between the Vanguard and the Maga President
How many people get repeatedly burned every year in dodgy investments? The super rich, i.e. the Bromfman sisters, get richer every year by doing nothing. You gotta have a goose to get a goose, and those two were born with large silver spoons stuck up their asses.
The rest of us have to do 2+ jobs a day to EITHER eat or heat – most can’t afford to do both. That wealth gap just keeps getting bigger, baby.
So you figure Mark and Sarah made around $3M over 10 years? Ever see their tax returns? I’m guessing they actually paid taxes unlike some.
The only person responsible for Keith’s claims is Keith: the noun/verb is performative!
Even Suneel said those claims on his online CV were pretty much all BS.
How the hell can someone with a 240 IQ just about scrape a pass grade in a primary degree? LOL
That’s not to say he was without ability. His genius was screwing other people in more than one sense of the word, and in that he was supremely gifted. Psychopaths have no feeling or conscience, and unlike sociopathy, that’s the way they’re born. The proof of that pudding is that it’s genetic and you can test for it. All you need is a single hair follicle, and god knows, he certainly has plenty of those covering his bloated torso.
The DOJ chose this photo to show jurors for reasons unclear.
See, the people who brought people in were not Mark and Sarah. They were just employees/minions/skivvies however much money they made.
The people who brought EVERYONE in were Raniere and those who financially backed him. That’s where the buck stops IMHO.
I’m not sure about the wisdom of putting the others on the Defendants’ list other than for specific and limited instances of knowingly causing harm to others in given situations. It could be argued they were acting under duress.
Of course, there’s no denying litigation is about money. But it’s not JUST ABOUT money. It’s also, like all law, about getting to the TRUTH, and giving people who never got their chance to give testimony a public forum in which to do that.
And if the Court deems that wrong has been done to them, they are of course entitled to compensation under the law.