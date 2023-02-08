Kevin Pushes Back on Those Attacking Danielle Roberts, Brandon Porter & Nicki Clyne

February 8, 2023
Dr. Brandon Porter, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Nicki Clyne
Kevin

OK. Suppose Keith is not “the smartest man in the world,” and someone gave their credit card and spent thousands of dollars on NXIVM courses,

OK, forget buyer beware.

Forget that these were adults who decided to give NXIVM a try, and the Plaintiffs were repeat customers who got something from the experience.

Putting that aside, who sold them the package? Who made commission, and over $300K per year on selling it, over a decade?

Danielle Roberts?

Nicki Clyne?

Brandon Porter?

Allison Mack?

Or the two lead plaintiffs – Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson – suing them, who brought them into the organization in the first place, and subsequently made money off of them, and so many others?

These defendants, plus the two NXIVM members with money, Clare and Sara Bronfman, are somehow responsible for Keith’s claims.

But the two lead salespeople, Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, both center owners, and the president of the company, Nancy Salzman, were dropped from the suit.

The more the plaintiffs and their money grubbing lawyers talk, the more it looks like this was always about money, that this was planned ahead of time.

Frank, you’ve profiled these defendants multiple times over the last five years. What I want to know, and what the defendants want to know, is this:

1 – Who is Mark Vicente?
2 – Who is Sarah Edmondson?

Anonymous replied to Kevin

Wasn’t Keith Raniere as the top of the pyramid getting a percentage of what all the centers made?

Civil cases are about: money.  Reparations for damages. Is there any other reason to bring a civil case?

Regarding “money grubbing lawyers,” Keith Raniere himself retained quite a few. Are we to believe Keith Raniere’s lawyers were not getting paid?

Who is still as loyal to Keith Raniere as members of the mob are to their leader?:

Danielle Roberts

Nicki Clyne

Brandon Porter

(I have no idea about Allison Mack).

Who branded people without anesthetic and without telling them that they were being branded with KR’s initials?

MK10ART’s painting of the smartest branding of a company of them all… ‘This brand will bring you great fame…”

Who lied about Keith Raniere’s involvement in DOS?

According to her testimony, Lauren Salzman lied to her slaves, including Sarah Edmondson, about the brand secretly being Keith Raniere’s initials. 

Who showed unsuspecting people actual snuff films and conducted a bunch of other unregulated scientific experiments?

Who released Sarah Edmondson’s branding video to the Mexican media? Who still has people’s collateral and refuses to give it back?

According to sources in Mexico, Lauren Salzman edited and released the branding video to Televisa.

“Kevin,” you seem like one of the defendants, so you should know who Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, et al. are.

Defendants were in NXIVM and are being sued, so presumably they should know who these people are.

If you need MORE information, Sarah and her husband Nippy have a podcast, and they were both in The Vow; same with Mark Vicente.

They, unlike the loyalists, have been transparent about their role in things. They, unlike the loyalists, have admitted their mistakes.

Mark Vicente signed a non-prosecution agreement, meaning he had to confess to criminal acts.

Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames, the spouse of Sarah Edmondson with the later Jim Del Negro.

Why don’t you ever attack Nippy, only Sarah and Mark?

Furthermore, why don’t you ever attack the dozens of other people in the lawsuit who say they were victims of fraud?

The loyalists can always countersue. They seem so confident and RIGHTEOUS in their position that I’m sure if they can’t afford it, they can convince a lawyer to take their case pro bono.

Kevin replied to Anonymous:

I’m not a defendant, and never participated in NXIVM in any way. I use my real name, and certain people here and elsewhere know my last name, who I am, and what I do for a living.

What’s your name?

You didn’t address my questions about Mark and Sarah.

Who are they to be suing Nicki, Danielle, Allison and Brandon Porter?

Mark and Sarah played substantially larger roles in the organization. And unlike these four people, Sarah and Mark made money from NXIVM, around $300K per year, for well over a decade.

Former NXIVM member, victim, and whistleblower Sarah Edmonson.

Sarah Edmondson blew the whistle on NXIVM and DOS.

How many people did Mark and Sarah recruit into the parent organization? How many did they recruit into groups like SOP and DOS? How much did they make? How many people did they have under them, to include the recruits of their recruits in their respective downlines?

How many EMs did Sarah give to people? And to how many people?

Same question about Mark.

What are those numbers?

How did those four defendants contribute to wire fraud, mail fraud, immigration fraud, and all the other charges? And how are the co- plaintiffs and the company president, conveniently dropped from the suit, not liable for those things when their level of involvement was greater?

Supporting Raniere and believing he is innocent does not make his supporters liable for anything Raniere may have done. Associating with a person or group isn’t a crime.

Clare Bronfman was part of Keith Raniere's inner circle. Was Sara Bronfman the one who got away?

The DOJ identified 25 people associated with Keith Raniere, who allegedly formed his racketeering enterprise – only five of them were charged in addition to Raniere. They were Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman and Kathy Russell. 

Why don’t I attack the other plaintiffs? Good question. Because I don’t know who they are, except for India. Neither do the defendants. That’s one of the reasons they’re trying to dismiss the suit.

How is Danielle liable for battering over 50 people who were never in DOS, who never received a brand? Why is Danielle liable for performing a brand for adults who were invited into the group the same way as her, whom, to her understanding, consented to the brand?

Danielle is liable for Lauren not telling Sarah what the brand meant, but Lauren herself isn’t?

Rock Around The Block replied to Kevin

Ever seen the Monty Python parrot sketch, Kevin?

Are you implying that ‘adults’ are in some way immune from getting manipulated and ripped off? FFS, the Donald got 74 million votes in 2020!

Rock sees similarities between the Vanguard and the Maga President

How many people get repeatedly burned every year in dodgy investments? The super rich, i.e. the Bromfman sisters, get richer every year by doing nothing. You gotta have a goose to get a goose, and those two were born with large silver spoons stuck up their asses.

The rest of us have to do 2+ jobs a day to EITHER eat or heat – most can’t afford to do both. That wealth gap just keeps getting bigger, baby.

So you figure Mark and Sarah made around $3M over 10 years? Ever see their tax returns? I’m guessing they actually paid taxes unlike some.

The only person responsible for Keith’s claims is Keith: the noun/verb is performative!

Even Suneel said those claims on his online CV were pretty much all BS.

How the hell can someone with a 240 IQ just about scrape a pass grade in a primary degree? LOL

That’s not to say he was without ability. His genius was screwing other people in more than one sense of the word, and in that he was supremely gifted. Psychopaths have no feeling or conscience, and unlike sociopathy, that’s the way they’re born. The proof of that pudding is that it’s genetic and you can test for it. All you need is a single hair follicle, and god knows, he certainly has plenty of those covering his bloated torso.

The DOJ chose this photo to show jurors for reasons unclear. 

See, the people who brought people in were not Mark and Sarah. They were just employees/minions/skivvies however much money they made.

The people who brought EVERYONE in were Raniere and those who financially backed him. That’s where the buck stops IMHO.

I’m not sure about the wisdom of putting the others on the Defendants’ list other than for specific and limited instances of knowingly causing harm to others in given situations. It could be argued they were acting under duress.

Of course, there’s no denying litigation is about money. But it’s not JUST ABOUT money. It’s also, like all law, about getting to the TRUTH, and giving people who never got their chance to give testimony a public forum in which to do that.

And if the Court deems that wrong has been done to them, they are of course entitled to compensation under the law.

Kevin replied to Rock

I took a handful of classes in college that I didn’t find valuable or helpful to my education. Am I a victim? Am I entitled to restitution?

In this convoluted NXIVM civil litigation scenario, the college advisor who convinced me to take the classes would be suing me. And I would have to find a way to defend myself for what the advisor did to me.

Do you see it yet, Rock? In your analogy, where you see this as a scam investment, it’s the people who sold the investment, Sarah and Mark, who are suing their clients. You don’t see how batshit crazy that is?

Keith Raniere’s followers chose to dance outside his jail cell at Brooklyn MDC.

I’m not asking you to dance outside a jail for Keith or give this group your life savings. I’m asking you to consider that maybe Sarah and Mark aren’t such nice people, and maybe Danielle and some of her co-defendants aren’t such bad people.

As far as your wealth gap rant, OK. I make contracts for a living, so I’m not sure how you want me to help with that. That might be something you want to talk to your Member of Congress about. I’m sure they’ll get right on it, especially if they’re reelected…

 

  • Can we speak more about Lauren being the one that edited and released Sarah’s branding video? This is the first time I have heard this.

    • Keith gave Lauren the assignment, and the story is muddled.

      The supposed Raniere theory for its release was to show that the branding was not what Sarah described. She was not crying, and it did not last hours.

      But who knows, with Keith, it may have been his revenge too.

      Lauren blurred out the private areas of the women. I have seen the blurred video. It was used as evidence in Dr. Roberts license revocation hearing. I understand it was Lauren possibly through one of the Mexican contacts who gave it to Telivisa. I spoke to Telivisa execs about it.

