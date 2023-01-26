EDUCO ‘Fair-Gamed’ Victim Calls on Other Victims to Share Stories of EDUCO Stalking

By Fair-Gamed Educo Victim

I began investigating Educo, which appeared to revolve around an Irish gentleman named Tony Quinn. His setup seems similar to others; NLP-based, free seminars leading to costly remote seminars overseas for hand-picked candidates.

Recruiters for Educo go to great lengths to hide their relationship with EDUCO and Tony Quinn until after they recruit someone.

Quinn’s followers do not mention his name or Educo on their front sites, but they quote his claims. The claims are “Business revenue. +360%, Personal Income. +264%, Life Satisfaction: +67%, Goal Achievement: +55%,” which are patent nonsense.

Tony Quinn from the 1970s

I tweeted about my discoveries of people I knew who were involved in recruiting for EDUCO.

I learned about Frank Parlato, who exposed Keith Raniere in the United States with Catherine Oxenberg.

I wrote to Frank: “I think what you have done has changed the status quo. That’s unique. But your time is valuable. Can I ask, is Tony Quinn/Educo on your radar? https://www.educoworld.com/

He wrote back, “No, I do not know who Tony Quinn or Educo is.:

Then a few months later, on Monday, June 21, 2021, Frank wrote, A ‘Cult’ Similar to NXIVM? –A Man Similar to Raniere — Meet Tony Quinn of EDUCO.

I was ecstatic and remain grateful.

(I know other ex-EDUCO members are similarly impressed with Frank and his insight into these types of groups.)

I wrote to Frank: “I want to thank you for publishing your well researched piece on Tony Quinn//EDUCO… I am impressed at the amount of detail you obtained yourself and the structure of the piece. It really proves your journalistic credentials; I know how much of these details are buried and for you to surface them shows you really do investigate! I think the piece is brilliant! I never expected anyone to take an interest. I was floored when I read that. And I think the anger it has stirred up is important to be noted.”

Frank’s story mentioned Mary Ann Malone, who was described by Quinn in the East Caribbean Supreme Court in 2012 as responsible for finances.

Mary Ann Malone, of St. Augustine, Florida, an ‘Agent for EDUCO Enlightenment Seminars.”

I began to capitalize on the story and shared it.

I have no regrets about Frank’s story but I think it was the catalyst for members of EDUCO to step up their fair-game against me.

The week of Frank’s story saw a complete cessation of ALL social-media activity on accounts related to [Educo front groups] Big Life Club and the Enlightenment Project! Note a company was even renamed that week from “The Enlightenment Project Ltd” to “The Exec Branch Ltd”.

But what happened on Sunday, later that week of Frank’s publishing, was the beginning of some strange events.

I was taken from my flat in the afternoon of Sunday, June 27, and driven by three police officers to Charing Cross Police Station, the roughest police station in London.

I was held in jail cells for 25 hours, then brought to court on Monday, June 28.

While waiting for my turn in front of the magistrate, my solicitor asked me about someone who claimed I had called them, bothering them.

I said I had done no such thing.

All I could remember was a phone call from Pam Sidhu on May 4, 2021 – about 50 days before my arrest.

Pam called me asking why I was tweeting about her and EDUCO. She denied knowing anything about EDUCO. This was a lie. See https://educouk.com/pam-sidhu/.

When the magistrate asked the Crown Prosecution Service to present evidence of why I was there, the prosecution responded they had no evidence.

I was released with the condition to not tweet about a forthcoming trial.

In October 2021, a chap called Peter Loy (brother of Declan Loy) sent me insulting late-night messages.

Peter explained he attended the EDUCO Seminar.

The EducoWorld subreddit remains “Banned” by Reddit because of “Spam,” although it interested Cory Doctorow, an associate of Aaron Swartz, who co-founded Reddit, enough to retweet about it.

Most of the content is archived on archive.org. This video might be useful, as it features Quinn.

I’d love to compare notes on harassment by EDUCO members from others who have been subjected to it.

[On January 14, 2023, Frank wrote his second EDUCO story: Are Tony Quinn Educo Followers Still Stalking Defectors?)