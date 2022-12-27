Bangkok Looks at Suspicious Omission By Kristin Snyder Spouse of Raniere Pregnancy to Police

The opinions of Bangkok are entirely his own. It is a serious allegation that Bangkok is making, and I want to point out that the Frank Report has uncovered no hard evidence of Bangkok’s speculation.

By Bangkok

The Kristin Snyder story is one which Frank and I differ on.

I’ve already solved the case.

The problem with Frank’s entire investigative team, in this case, is that they suffer from confirmation bias (they wanna believe NXIVM and Keith Raniere had something to do with this woman’s disappearance because he’s such a bad man).

Nobody can say with certainty that Elaine Smiloff was the last person to see her alive, except the most obvious person who likely has something to hide here.

If I had been conducting this journalistic investigation with Frank —— when I visited Alaska to interview these witnesses, I would have asked one question to the most obvious suspect on camera:

“Will you agree to take a polygraph test, on camera, to prove that you had nothing to do with your wife’s disappearance — and to prove that you weren’t jealous of Kristin’s claims that another man impregnated your wife?”

Guess what? Kristin’s wife would have declined to take a polygraph for Frank.

I promise you that.

Why? Because a lying sack of shit has things to hide and ain’t gonna take a polygraph.

By her own admission, she was MORE WORRIED about police ‘investigating her’ THAN ACTUALLY FINDING THE REAL KILLER OF HER SPOUSE (by withholding key information from the police about her wife’s alleged infidelity, for the express purpose of keeping the police from investigating her).

Think about that carefully.

Purposely withholding CRITICAL information is basically the SAME THING as lying, at least from a moral point of view.

Did Kristin Snyder, an expert kayaker and survivalist, really take a kayak and paddle out to the bay and commit suicide by drowning?

If you truly LOVE somebody and they go missing, the LAST thing you’d do is withhold key evidence from the police — especially if you already know that you had NOTHING to do with the alleged crime and that it would be impossible to disprove your alibi.

Heidi Clifford revealed for the first time on camera in 2019, that Kristin Snyder said she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child. She said this to Frank Parlato and Kristin’s mother Jonnie Snyder, when Parlato visited the mother at her home in Dillon, S. Carolina.

Jonnie expressed shock and some outrage that Heidi did not tell her this important piece of information. Parlato asked her why she did not tell the police at the time, and Heidi said she was worried it might throw suspicion on her, and besides, she felt it simply was not true.

Another thing that’s fishy…

At that stage, it was just a suicide investigation (with a suicide note) —- so WHY would her spouse be thinking about withholding evidence from the police OUT OF FEAR that she’d possibly be arrested for homicide? LOL.

Does anybody else see the contradiction there?

IMO, Frank has a problem here…

If the ‘timeline’ and ‘alibi’ of Kristin’s wife are so ‘rock solid’ —- then she’d have NO REASON to suspect she could be arrested for anything. Capiche?

Yes, the spouse must always be ‘investigated’ and ‘cleared’ —- but that’s usually done quickly, especially if the spouse has a rock solid alibi and truly had nothing to do with the alleged crime.

So, again, there’s nothing to fear unless your alibi cannot be 100% corroborated.

And, if her alibi cannot be 100% corroborated here — then why would ANYBODY take her word for it that Elaine, not Ms. Clifford, was the last person to see Kristin alive?

Another thing…

The fact that polygraph tests aren’t 100% accurate doesn’t matter.

That was never my point.

It’s not the polygraph results which would have proved anything —- it’s the LIAR’S REACTION to being asked to take a polygraph which would have told us everything we need to know.

Another thing…

Common sense tells me that NXIVM’s hiring of an investigative team to locate Kristin Snyder hiding (alive) tells us that they truly believed she was still alive the whole time and had faked her suicide —- and they wanted to catch her lying about her alleged suicide.

There can be NO OTHER logical explanation for hiring such a team.

There is a grave site for Kristin Snyder, but there is no body in it. Did she really die? Or does she still live?

Of course, Frank won’t accept this COMMON SENSE —– mostly because his own confirmation bias won’t let him suspect anybody else but Keith and NXIVM.

Jonnie Snyder [seared] was shocked when Heidi told her that Kristin claimed she was pregnant with Raniere’s child.

Here are the results of my armchair investigation into this matter:

There are 2 likely things that could have happened to Kristin (in my opinion):

1) Kristin’s spouse likely was jealous of Kristin’s CLAIMS that she was carrying Keith’s child. Remember, Ms. Clifford was incapable of giving Kristin a child, since she has no penis — and that must have ‘hurt’ and inspired ‘jealously’ when Kristin CLAIMED that another man had impregnated her.

Most men would get enraged at the thought of another man sleeping with their spouse and impregnating them —- and it’s SEXIST to assume Heidi Clifford had no such emotions (statistics show homosexuals get even more jealous than heterosexuals).

Thus, it’s quite possible that her spouse was somehow involved in Kristin’s disappearance.

Kristin Snyder standing by the Toyota Tacoma later found at Resurrection Bay with a purported suicide note.

Oh, and statistically speaking, the spouse is often involved in cases like these, especially where jealousy and infidelity are an issue (it doesn’t matter that Kristin never likely had sex with Keith, it only matters that Kristin CLAIMED this to her spouse).

Heidi Clifford remained at the Westmark Hotel in Anchorage, when Kristin Snyder was removed from the class.

Again, if Ms. Clifford truly had a rock solid alibi (like Frank claims), she would NOT have withheld key evidence from the police, out of FEAR that she’d be arrested. That’s just common sense.

2) Kristin was obviously mentally disturbed during the final few weeks of her life, and it’s possible that she simply did what her suicide note said she did, without help from anybody else.

That’s it. Case solved. No more speculation is necessary.

Have a good day.