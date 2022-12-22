Kristin Keeffe Slams Toni Natalie and Corruptible BK Chet Hardin

Kristin Keeffe decided to weigh in on the Toni Natalie controversy. One man, BK Chet Incorruptible Hardin, thinks Toni is an angel.

Others are not so sure.

By Kristin Keeffe

I was involved as a witness in a massive bank fraud investigation that Toni Natalie was a key player in, and that had nothing to do with NXIVM.

I worked for Tonii in the 90’s, and again when NXIVM started. I worked for her, both during CBI and at her health food store.

Toni was one of the most corrupt and dishonest people I ever met in my life. She was like a career con artist – a sociopath. She was the main reason/recruiter of me into Keith’s life and world. If not for Toni, I never would have been involved with Keith.

In my own lack of education and life experience, and being susceptible to Toni’s sociopathic charms, I couldn’t process the reality of her. I wanted to believe she was my friend and mentor when she recruited me into Keith’s world.

On some level, I knew she was evil early on. But I just wanted to have friends and some sense of homeostasis. I was always a very lonely and isolated person. A psychopath raised me, someone much like Toni, so for me, appeasing a psychopathic/elder that was a mother figure was my happy place.

Toni did the big sell on me to envelope me into her world both in CBI and later NHN, which always ended up with me as her servant. I was psychologically susceptible (as stated above).

What would start as a job opportunity would end up in total servitude. I babysat her son 24/7, took her clothes to the dry cleaner, and got her dogs groomed. When she was sick, I took care of her and put curlers in her hair. I was a faithful friend (I thought), but the reality was I was a dehumanized servant.

I was supposed to have a real job, but I always ended up begging to be paid, and when I was it was always less than agreed. She made it so her mother controlled my bank account.

When Keith and Nancy started NXIVM, I was still working full time for Toni. After a few months of classes, I started to no longer rationalize Toni’s behavior, and I became concerned about her fraudulent conduct at her business.

Although I had been a people pleasing person, I was like ‘holy shit, she is a total con artist.’ She was stealing from and conning people left and right. Ultimately, I quit working for her, as I became concerned she was involved in serious illegal conduct that I was witnessing firsthand in my employment.

Thereafter, I tried to distance myself from all things Toni. I just thought, I can’t be involved in this. Although out of diplomacy and not wanting to comprehend the depths of her evil, I would still occasionally help out at her store for events.

Flash forward to NXIVM (Then Executive Success Programs) which quickly became a huge success. Keith broke up with Toni, and Toni started to spin off the rails.

I tried to move on from everything, but eventually I was asked by the FBI and DOJ about Toni’s financial dealings when I worked for her. Especially involving bank loans she was getting. I was asked to review some of her financial assertions based on my first-hand experience as her employee.

Turns out she was involved in this massive bank fraud ring. It was literally, at that point in my life, the most earth shattering thing I had ever experienced. She was robbing banks! I never, never knew anyone who robbed banks! I had been an employee of hers, with little professional experience, and had witnessed many things in terms of her petty conning of customers, but massive bank fraud was a whole other thing.

I testified honestly and truthfully. Toni was facing 10 years in prison, but not based on me or my testimony. The FBI told me that everyone else involved (who had no involvement in NXIVM) had confessed. They didn’t need me as a witness. They just asked me to authenticate things I knew or had witnessed.

Flash forward, and Toni was able to get Chet Hardin (incorruptible_bk) to write a story about her and blame her illegal activity on the propaganda and persecution of her “by the cult”, and other bad actors and media outlets followed.

Toni was not indicted and got off her prison time. That started Toni’s new career. “Blaming persecution by NXIVM” as a way to make money. She’s done that ever since.

To my hardship, she’s spent the last ten years or more of my life trying to destroy me in every way she could, for testifying honestly about her – when questioned (under the threat of criminal persecution if I didn’t) about what I witnessed when I was her employee.

In retaliation, she’s lied about me through international media, tried to have my son taken from me, tried to have my son and me swatted, made up a book of lies about me to make me look violent and discredit me, and has done everything possible to get revenge. Because I told the truth about what I witnessed when I was her servant/slave and she was a bank robber.

That has been one of the biggest hardships of my lifetime. Dealing with this evil woman.

I am certain I never would have stayed involved with NXIVM if not for Toni’s corruption. I doubt Nancy or Lauren would have either. And Keith would never have gotten off the ground. The shock of Toni’s thefts pushed many people closer to Keith.

It’s amazing to me how one corrupt person, who is not even that sophisticated, but a good liar, can change the world badly for thousands.

I’ve had many hateful, untruthful things said about me online over many years. I always took the high road and did nothing. There was a team of ex NXIVM members led by Toni Natalie, who stalked and harassed me hardcore for years.

When the truth was, you were a whistleblower. You built a whole case against an enormous criminal enterprise. People went to jail, and dozens if not hundreds of women and children were saved in large part because of your years of hard work and efforts. During which time your son had to hide and run with you and move six times, and never had a decent childhood. And the stress was so terrible, your body collapsed and you got cancer with barely a 10% chance of living. You went through horrible cancer treatments and barbaric permanently disabling surgery after years of hiding and only your young child was there to help you through it, which was very hard on him. Despite all that, somehow you survived, and the monsters were imprisoned, and your child was slowly recovering from the trauma as you tried to rebuild a humble career. You told yourself it was worth it. But because you didn’t focus on “monetizing your story”, publicly for yourself, and going for a big money grab throughout, this book author got away with rewriting your whole life as if you were a VILLAIN. Saying the most hideous, horrible, degrading things about you. Chet Hardin [as incorruptible bk] wrote to Kristin, denying he is Chet Hardin Kristin, I don’t care what your beef with Toni Natalie or Chet Hardin is, but I am simply not Chet Hardin and I’m really getting fed up with this. I am someone who has lived in the five boroughs of New York City for the entirety of my life, including the entirety of the period when Hardin was working for Metroland. My own first exposure to anything NXIVM related was because it linked to the 2009 State Senate crisis where two NYC legislators –Pedro Espada and Hiram Monserrate– changed party affiliation at the behest of Steve Pigeon and the assistance of Jack Casey, an ESPian. If you want to know why I am not going to give any more biographical information than that, it is not just because I find Parlato’s willingness to play so fast and loose with the facts distasteful. It’s practical because Parlato is employing someone who is convicted of stealing people’s identities and stalking. Multiple persons in NYC have an order of protection against him. (That person, by the way, is posting on Frank Report under both his own name and under a pseudonym). With this whole mess, Parlato has three people mixed up in his own little drama. I have come to believe that it’s because he is simply angry that his luck ran out and he is going to face the music. Kristin responded: Chet, Look, you are caught. There are no if’s and’s or buts about it. Whatever compassion I might feel for your motivations, and my understanding of what a sophisticated sociopath Toni Natalie is and how she inspired you to go along with lies solely for your personal profit, enough is enough. Your days of getting a pass from me are over. You will have to deal with that. To try and cover yourself, you are reaching for some desperate excuses… Frank Parlato, Jack Casey, etc. It just makes you look worse. Personally, I think you feel bad about forwarding some things that were dishonest and hurt my son and me badly when we were heroes in this story. Toni Natalie would be in jail if not for me getting her off criminal charges. Not just once – but twice! And she was totally guilty both times! Whatever compassion I might have felt for you personally, and my sympathy for your being hoodwinked by a sociopath like Toni, at a certain point it needs to stop. Now you will be held to account. Your grace period has ended….