Slave Says DOS Branding Was Symbol of Empowerment – Even With KR’s Initials

By Leah Mottishaw

Like all the women invited to DOS, I was told about the brand in advance of saying yes.

I remember when I was told about it, I asked whether I got to choose the design.

The answer I got was, “no.” The design was already set, and I stopped my line of questioning there.

Why?

Because I was cool with it.

Why was I cool with it?

It simply never occurred to me that I would be put off or offended by the design.

In hindsight, this might have been reckless. What if the brand had been a swastika? What if it had been Bugs Bunny?

I didn’t concern myself with the design, because I was focused on how special and meaningful it would be to have a secret, shared brand with other women committed to making themselves better, stronger, and wiser.

Some people feel there never should have been a brand, because the nature of a brand is somehow offensive, no matter what the symbol is. This leads to the question: should women be free to make decisions about their own bodies, even if others view the decision as wrong?

Some people might be okay with the concept of a brand, but feel incensed that this brand contained a man’s initials.

The brand is nothing less than the initials of Keith Raniere

MK10ART’s ‘smart brand.’ But was it so smart?

I sympathize with such a response. This, however, brings us to a different and important question: should the design elements (specifically, the “KR” initials) have been disclosed to the sorority women before receiving the brand?

I’ll explore these questions below.

Choices and consequences

Do women have the right to do what they want with their own bodies?

Most rational, modern people say, “yes, of course!”

Does that mean you should agree with everything a person chooses to do with their body?

No, of course not.

Can you support someone’s right to do something, while vehemently disagreeing with them exercising that right?

Of course, you can.

Personally, I find ear spacers off-putting once they become the size of a quarter or so. I don’t condemn anyone who stretches their earlobes, but I really don’t get why anyone would want to go that far!

On the other hand, I have observed that my own opinions on these things can change or morph over time, so I endeavor to keep an open mind.

For instance, ten years ago, I thought it was just plain wrong for women to get breast implants (barring reconstructive surgery for breast cancer survivors or the like).

I condescendingly judged breast implants as a vanity surgery that played into the objectification of women as no more than a sexual object to satisfy men.

In the last ten years, my opinion has softened to the point where I see there are many layers and complexities in how a woman relates with her body. With this understanding, I now believe that the choice to get breast implants is extremely personal to each woman. I support every woman’s right to have the augmentation done if she chooses and can afford it.

How do you feel about a woman’s right to get a tattoo? I’m not asking if you like tattoos, but would you agree that an adult woman should be allowed to put one on her body?

Maybe you think she shouldn’t be allowed to get a tattoo. However, if you agree she should be allowed a tattoo, then how do you feel if she gets one she later regrets?

Do you know the song “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” by The Offspring?

It’s a song that mocks this “white guy” who does a series of things trying and failing to be “hip.”

In the lyrics, the vocalist sings, “Now he’s getting a tattoo, yeah, he’s getting ink done. He asked for a 13, but they drew a 31.”

In the spirit of the song, this is funny! Go ahead and do an internet search of “tattoo fails” and you will find pages dedicated to laughing at other people’s messed up tattoos.

I believe the “white guy” in the song and all the people wearing “tattoo fails” on their skin have the right to get tattoos, and by exercising that right, they take on the risk of something going wrong.

I am not saying the brand is equivalent to a tattoo fail, but I believe the comparison allows for some relevant insights. And I specifically bring up tattoo fails with some self-deprecation, because I have a tattoo with a Chinese character written incorrectly!

I blame myself for this! And I still love my tattoo because it looks beautiful to me, and the meaning of the tattoo is unchanged for me, even though the character is technically wrong.

I like it so much that I would do it again, even with the mistaken character.

I assert that it is my right and choice to modify my body. The consequences of exercising that choice are also mine to bear. I believe the right to a choice and the right to its consequence are inseparable.

You can judge the sorority women’s choice to accept the brand however you like. You can even sympathize with any woman who regrets making the choice to get the brand. Here is the beauty of my assertions: it is empowering to all womenkind to acknowledge that the women of DOS had the right to both the choice and consequence of the brand.

Should the design elements (specifically, the initials) have been disclosed to the sorority women before receiving the brand?

Should the “KR” have been explained to the women before the branding was performed? You might think “yes, obviously!” and at first glance, I don’t disagree. When I first learned about the initials, I was shocked and emotional.

I began to question why the initials were included and what the intent of the brand was. Because that is the real sticking point – the initials aren’t obvious in the design, so much so the media constantly needs to draw bright lines and turn the brand sideways to show the letters are there – but what did the designers mean by including these letters?

I made a point of speaking to some of the women responsible for creating the design, and since then, I have reflected on other salient things I know. Taking all that into account, here’s what I believe:

Having personal knowledge of all the women who were part of creating the design, I believe they included the initials without any intent to harm or offend.

The context is important. Every woman believed the brand itself, not to mention the design, would remain private. The brand was never crafted to be scrutinized by society. No one ever thought it would be fodder for public discussion, or that perfect strangers and outsiders to the sorority would judge the brand or its design. To me, this idea of privacy and freedom from public adjudication would influence design choices.

The woman who invited me was direct about letting me know that some things were secret and meant to be kept that way. I believe she did her best to give me all the information she thought I needed to make a good decision about joining or not. Even if she didn’t, it was still my choice to join, with the understanding there were things I didn’t know.

The fact that I never asked or was told about the brand’s design or what it symbolized doesn’t change the beauty of what it personally symbolizes for me – a physical symbol of a commitment to a sisterhood of strong women seeking to better themselves and the world.

If you ask someone to have a child with you, marry you, or go into business with you, do you give them all the information they think they need to make an informed decision? I hope so. But you might miscalculate. In my opinion, this is human and ultimately forgivable.

Finally, I have to be slightly critical of my emotional reaction to the initials.

The design of the brand contains “KR,” but also other letters and meanings.

One of these meanings is a representation of the elements (earth, air, fire, water). I don’t know about you, but I do not feel the same gut response to the idea that women were not told about the element symbols compared to the initials.

So what is it about the initials that are so provocative? I believe it points to deep-seated sexism.

Sexism underneath the outrage

This may seem like a leap at first glance, but bear with me while I explain my thinking…

If the situation were flipped and this was about a group of men, then the brand wouldn’t be the same problem. Picture it: a group of men create a secret ceremony, where they all get an abstract design branded on or below their hip. Later, it is revealed that the design included a woman’s initials. Do you think society would be outraged that men were apparently labeled property of the woman? I can’t picture the public making that leap. Why not?

Two reasons: 1) It’s absurd to imagine a woman “owning” men, and

2) Because men are generally given a license to do stupid sh*t (women generally are not).

In the first instance, history typically paints women as property, not property owners, so our societal tendency is to continue seeing women in this role. This is the opposite of equality, because it actually perpetuates the objectification of women, along with the belief they are the “weaker sex.”

In the second case, I’m arguing that society would be fine to pass judgment on this hypothetical group of men (described above) as having done a “stupid” brand, and too bad, they have to live with the woman’s initials on their pelvis.

Underlying this attitude would be the belief that men are capable of making their own decisions (even bad ones) and adult enough or strong enough to deal with the consequences (even crappy ones).

To be clear, I don’t see the DOS brand as stupid, I see it as deeply meaningful. I’m making this point about “stupid sh*t” to illustrate that the media story of the DOS brand could have been spun as a bunch of women making a “stupid” decision, but it wasn’t, due in large part to underlying sexist assumptions that pervade our culture. I believe if it were men with a secret fraternity brand, this wouldn’t have made a splash.

If we want to live in a truly equal society, then men and women should be treated the same — as adults capable of making their own decisions and at times, mistakes.

Final thoughts

I don’t have the authority to speak on anyone else’s experience, only my own. The point of this article is to open an uncomfortable conversation. There are wide ranges of experiences and opinions, and I wrote this to share some of mine.

This wasn’t to convince you to think the brand is great, to be on board with the practice, or to judge whether my thought process makes sense. As was the case when I said yes to DOS, I’m still committed to a world where women endeavor to be better, stronger and wiser, and I believe conversations like this can contribute to that aim.

Additional context, in case you’re wondering

My thoughts and opinions about the DOS brand are based on the following pertinent facts: