Mack Acted Badly; Fullest Blame Goes to Her and Raniere

Allison Mack provided the DOJ with an audio of Keith Raniere and her discussing the protocols and rituals of branding. It was a revelatory audio, since it showed clearly that Raniere was lying when he publicly said he had nothing to do with DOS.
By Aristotle’s Sausage
There are two people at fault here in this recording.
Keith Raniere of course for being an arrogant abusive asshole, but also Allison Mack for tolerating and encouraging him and willingly carrying out his orders.
It takes more than one person to make a cult.
The leader needs a bunch of dumbass followers. The only reason Raniere was able to establish and run his criminal racket was thanks to people like Mack, who eagerly did his bidding.
Mack and Raniere had a fucked up relationship. He was the dominant and she was his submissive, that’s plain as day. It’s there on the recording And it’s there in the YouTube video where he presumes to teach her all about acting.
They were both getting exactly what they wanted. He liked bossing people around and being top dog, and she wanted to be told what to do and think. She thought she was stupid, and she was right.
I have no respect for people who let themselves be kicked around. I have even less respect for people who kick other people around when told to do so.
The philosopher Seneca
Seneca defined virtue as having four parts: justice, a moral sense, self control, and courage. The last, courage, tends to be forgotten about these days.
Mack lacked the courage to break free from Raniere. As did all the other weak-willed fools (mostly women) who stuck by him and his cult. Instead of telling him off and leaving, Mack continued to collaborate with Raniere even after it became obvious the man was a monster. Branding women with his initials, for chrissake.
Now turn it 90 degrees counterclockwise….
Keith Raniere compared the brand he authorized to mark on his slaves to those of Abraham Lincoln and Bill Gates. He told Soukie when she asked about the brand, after reading about the brand in the Frank Report
She collaborated. That means she had no sense of morality. She collected blackmail, which means she had no inkling of justice.
Oh, but he “forced” her. He had her collateral.
That’s where courage comes in. She lacked the guts to risk possible embarrassment if he released it. Instead, she continued to victimize other women.
Allison Mack- did she lack the courage to stand up to Keith Raniere?
That’s cowardice. I have no respect.
But, she was a victim! She was gaslighted (gaslit?) Gaslighting has become a popular term lately, which is strange because it derives from an old black and white movie whose plot depends on the cliche of the high strung woman given to bouts of “hysteria”.
Gaslighting is one of those nonsense ideas, like brainwashing or NLP, meant to excuse bad behavior and expunge blame. Nothing’s every anybody’s fault.
And of course, we are in the era of celebrating victimhood.
Pardon me, but I’d rather celebrate courage.
Gaslighting be damned. Mack collaborated. Listening to that recording, I am disgusted.
Raniere specifies the details of his pornographic torture-branding fantasy, and Mack responds “uh-huh… yeah… okay”.
What, “no” isn’t in her vocabulary? She couldn’t say “nope, I’m not going to do that”?
She could have exhibited a little courage. Instead, she fucked over a bunch of other women, women who trusted her, to save herself some potential embarrassment.
This is why I can never see her as a victim.
At any point in this descent into crim inality she could have told Raniere she was done, gotten in her BMW and driven away.
She was never a Daniela, a kid with no money, no papers, no prospects and no way out confined to her room by crazy parents. Daniela was trapped. Mack wasn’t.
In feminist theory, the idea of woman as victim has real validity when applied to women like Daniela. Or the woman with three kids and no job prospects stuck with an abusive drunken brute husband. The theory does not apply to millionaire actresses infatuated with a sleazy con man. Nor to the upper middle class silly fools who devoted themselves to Raniere and his cult.
These aren’t victims. They acted badly and bear full responsibility for what they did.
Gaslighting is real.
In the movie the term derived from the messing about with the literal gas lights. And denying it. Thus making the woman doubt herself and her reality. She knew she hadn’t turned the lights down… Or had she?
It’s a form of crazy making.
Once worked with an extremely OCD person and watched another employee slowly drive them crazy by ever so slightly moving precisely lined up items just slightly whenever the other employee wasn’t right there and then deny doing it.
There was a nightmare actress. The costume department stayed after hours to take her costume in with microscopic stitches so that slowly over time it became snug on the mean woman.
The actress could be heard screaming, ” I am not eating ANYTHING”. When the actress weighed herself in front of the entire wardrobe department to prove she hadn’t gained an ounce they just shrugged and suggested maybe she was bloated.
The actress left in tears.
Gas Lighting is real.
Otherwise tend to agree with SOME of this post about Allison.
this site should be renamed Allison Daily, because out of ten published articles, nine are about her, the fixation is bizarre and disgusting.
People are interested in Allison. Her celebrity, plus her deep involvement in the most astounding idiocy, is interesting. The big mysteries are, was she just insane, stupid or blind – did she really think she was doing good or was she evil like Raniere?
I think she was not evil but fooled. Given that’s true, what lesson can we learn from this? And what is the role of personal responsibility?
But… https://frankreport.com/2022/11/18/kevin-two-greedy-critics-should-be-ashamed-while-danielle-roberts-suffered-the-most/ had 124 comments as of 11/25/22 at 3pm.
I disagree, I only see allison, allison and more allison in the last pages, it seems that she was alone in this scheme, articles like this, do not bring any new information, just repeat what has been said thousands of times before.
I think Allison is stupid and suffers from low self esteem.
These women did not challenge Keith. When he was challenged the coward ran to the bathroom or the closet. The biggest coward I have ever met. He was not capable of even having his position questioned. The sign of a stupid fragile fool. Florence Colorado has a vacancy awaiting him.
It used to be the Kreuk Kronicle. It was better then.
She’s worth nothing but eye candy…that was what she sold people on then….and what still sells now post Keith. Shes just a body.