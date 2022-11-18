Kevin: Two Greedy Critics Should Be Ashamed; While Danielle Roberts Suffered the Most

By Kevin

Who should I believe?

Should I believe all Danielle Roberts’ past mentors, teachers, co-workers, and patients, who describe her as a generous, caring, loving person and competent doctor?

Danielle Roberts received her white coat, and then she lost it because she branded women with her grandmaster’s initials.

A person dedicated to healing others and addressing the root causes of illnesses and ailments, instead of just managing the symptoms?

A woman who paid dues to earn her degrees, who worked her way through college when society saw hard work as a virtue and a sign of character?

Should I believe all the positive terms used to describe her are true? That she is a scapegoat and never profited or benefited from any illicit activity? That the branding ceremony was meaningful to her and a symbol of her belonging to a community, which is something we all desire.

Or should I trust a Government that lies about everything, that can’t be trusted to spend our money properly, keep us safe from street crime, or even count our votes correctly?

And should I trust a media that enables this, and considers us an enemy of the state, if we don’t see things exactly the way they do, on every issue?

A media that includes cable networks, podcasts, and book publishers that take subjects as serious as rape, sexual assault, blackmail, coercion and turn them into entertainment.

And they turn it into a brand for the protagonists in these stories.

The same protagonists who control the narratives, who control what you see and hear, and what you don’t get to see and hear.

Instead of shaming Danielle, you should ask the protagonists of the NXIVM story, Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, how many people they recruited into the organization, and how much money they made from their recruits, and from their recruits’ downlines.

Ask Mark and Sarah why Danielle, Allison Mack, and Nicki Clyne are taking a fall for India Oxenberg having had a bad experience when Sarah and Mark were her direct mentors in the organization.

Allison Mack with India Oxenberg, as seen in Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Ask Sarah how long before she got her brand, had she planned this out? Because we all know it’s normal for your first move when you believe the boss who made you rich is a predator is to contact HBO and set up cameras and microphones all over your house.

Because the Bronfmans control the police in Vancouver, right? Because every detective and beat cop had so much of that Bronfman money, despite no evidence of that.

And if I’m wrong, and the Bronfmans owning Vancouver police is true, then Sarah knew that long before she had her “awakening.” So why didn’t that bother her beforehand?

Picking on someone like Danielle Roberts while refusing to question anyone else about this case or the people involved, especially those pointing fingers and filing lawsuits, is shameful. Danielle lost her career, house, community, and many opportunities. For Allison, the same.

How about attempting to see Danielle as a real person, not as a villain, in a series of one-sided commercials for people who have a lot more to hide and a lot more to be ashamed of than she does?

