Jean Luc Brunel – Rape, Trafficking and a ‘Suicide’ in Prison – PART 2

On July 5, 2019: the White Evening of the ultra select Paris Country Club. Tanned, laughing out loud, drinking champagne arm-in-arm with friends. Brunel is living the high life.

The next day, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested disembarking his plane in New York, arriving from Paris.

The Epstein arrest and subsequent death in prison resurfaced accusations launched against the French agent by former models, including Dutch Thysia Huisman, who claims to have been “drugged and raped” by Mr. Brunel in the 1990s.

Thysia Huisman, talking to “Europe 1” about her abuse by the Frenchman whom she accuses of rape, said he is a man with “two faces”.

“My modeling agency in Belgium sent me to work for Jean-Luc Brunel, and told me to stay with him, in his apartment. Of course, I found that weird – but my agent had encouraged me, she said he could help me a lot with my career.”

“He had two faces,” she continues. “He could be very professional, very kind, do things professionally – and, at night, he would become a completely different person.”

Brunel kept telling her: “One evening, we’re going to sleep together”

“When I got there the first day, I asked where I was going to sleep and he said ‘in my bed!’ I said no, and he didn’t answer any further, I stayed up for hours before I ended up sleeping in another model’s bedroom, on the floor.”

And then, at this juncture, Brunel raped her.

“He gave me a drink, some kind of cocktail, and after I drank it I felt really weird, the sounds were different. He said ‘come and rest in my bed’.”

“I remember it was blurry,” continues Huisman. “He pushed me on his bed and he ripped my clothes off. The next day, I woke up naked in his bed, with bruises on my legs and an unfamiliar kimono over my shoulders.”

“When I realized what had happened, I felt so bad, ashamed, and dirty. What I regret most is not having filed a complaint. My agent in Brussels laughed at me, and she told me that it was not professional for me to have left Paris.”

“It was terrible to see how many women, after me, were provided to Epstein. I was very angry. Everyone knew, like my agency in Brussels. They all turned a blind eye.”

“Now we are trying to motivate other victims to speak up, maybe more recent victims, so that the police are forced to act on it.” Huisman hopes.

The noose also began to tighten for Brunel in America, where sex trafficking and pedophilia do NOT always fall under a statute of limitations.

“I had sex with him many times, between the ages of 16 and 19.” said Virginia Giuffre. “He didn’t care about the conversation, he just cared about the sex”.

“Brunel brought young girls (ages 12-24) to the United States, for sex. Epstein told me he slept with over a thousand of Brunel’s ‘daughters‘. All I have seen seems to confirm it.”

On the Paris prosecutor’s investigation on the Epstein affair, the majority of the reports that the investigators received actually concern Jean-Luc Brunel.

“On the judicial front, we have nothing to charge him with because the crimes [are time-barred],” said a French police source.

But the investigation continues, even with Epstein dead.

Last July, a complaint for acts of “sexual harassment” was filed against Jean-Luc Brunel. Ten women claim to have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually harassed by the now-74-year-old man.

Of these ten testimonies, the most recent one is the key, as it concerns relatively recent facts crimes that have not yet broken the statute of limitations.

“A young French woman in her twenties has filed a complaint in recent weeks for sexual harassment against Jean-Luc Brunel. The facts described are less than four years old and are, therefore, not prescribed, as the prosecution confirmed to the French press.

Other testimonies are:

A 46-year-old Dutch woman claims to have been drugged and raped by Jean-Luc Brunel in a Parisian apartment, in 1991, when she was 18.

The New Zealand model Zoe Brock also came forth with claims of being sexually assaulted by Brunel, and also professionally punished for having managed to escape.

An unidentified Canadian also testified to the police.

Four other alleged victims were heard later by investigators, a judicial source told the press. They all have reported prescribed crimes, so they could not file a complaint.

I would like to finish [this PART 2] where I started, with the released pics from the Island featuring Brunel and Maxwell.

While it’s impossible for me to know for sure, when I look at this photo below, in my opinion, is hard to reconcile with the narrative that Ghislaine and Jean-Luc would be “partying”. He holds her head way down – and the dog is sniffing her, sensing something wrong.

That’s abuse in my book. No two ways about it.

