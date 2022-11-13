The Fighter Rests: Virginia Giuffre Drops Lawsuit Against Alan Dershowitz

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is a tough lady, and an absolute hero in the fight against the human trafficking elites. She accomplished what I call the ‘trifecta’: she got financial restitutions and admissions of wrongdoing (to a varying degree) in civil court from Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew.

That’s quite the record.

Giuffre was also instrumental in the prosecutions of Epstein, Maxwell, and French modeling agency owner and accused serial rapist Jean Luc Brunel, who died in La Santé prison during Maxwell’s trial.

Much of what we know about the Epstein trafficking ring can be tied to Giuffre’s tireless fight against the people who ‘turned her into a sex slave‘.

And so that happened:

Virginia Giuffre Drops Defamation Suit Against Alan Dershowitz

‘Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre has settled her defamation lawsuit against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, saying she might have “made a mistake” when she accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager.’

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations.”

But before we get any further on this, I’d like to talk a little about ‘the silver bullet’.

How many people, would you say, are there in this photo? The quick and obvious – but wrong – answer would be 3. Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. But by the reflection of the camera’s flash on the window behind them you can ‘see’ the fourth character in this image: Epstein, who was taking the picture.

I have written about Mrs. Giuffre in the Frank Report since August, 2019, when Epstein was free and crisscrossing the globe doing what he did best.

But in the very first article I said: ‘You don’t have to have a crystal ball to know this story is far from over.’

A subsequent article: Ghislaine Maxwell Vs. Virginia Giuffre: The Making of a Sex Slave and Her Escape

‘Epstein paid for a massage therapy specialization course for Virginia in Thailand, but there was just a small criminal catch. Maxwell and Epstein told Virginia that she “had to recruit another underage girl from Thailand, and bring that young girl back to Epstein”.

And THAT would consummate the monstrous transition – from that point on, Virginia would not be just a victim anymore: she would, then, be an accomplice to international sex trafficking.

It reads like a movie, but one of Giuffre’s previous flaws became her salvation. She had been a runaway girl all her life. SO SHE RAN AWAY. SHE FLED FROM EPSTEIN, MAXWELL AND A SHADY FUTURE AS A CHILD TRAFFICKER.

In the process of escaping she found love, and a man who she wanted to build a family with. And THAT would be enough of a teary happy-ending for most of us – except she wasn’t done.’

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: I think for ten, however long many years, I mean, over ten years, I had tried to start a new life, become a new person. And I wanted to put all that stuff behind me and not think about it. But after you have children, something changes in you and you just want to stand up and do the right thing and protect any other children from having to go through this.

So she came back with a vengeance, decided to shine a very bright light into all that darkness. That is something to celebrate.’

In 2014 Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s ‘sweetheart deal’ in his prosecution in Florida. She sought to have the deal thrown out for violating a federal law that requires non-prosecution agreements to be shared with the victims.

‘In that lawsuit, Giuffre alleged Dershowitz had sex with her when she was underage, a claim Dershowitz has categorically denied, calling Giuffre a “certified, complete, and total liar” and waging fervid campaigns to recoup his reputation. In 2019, Giuffre sued Dershowitz for defamation; he countersued.’

‘Prior to Epstein’s death in 2019, Giuffre settled a sex-abuse lawsuit against him for $500,000; earlier this year, she settled a suit with Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre accused of raping her when she was 17, for an undisclosed amount that’s estimated to be in the millions.’

‘Her 2009 defamation lawsuit against Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Giuffre accused of recruiting her into sex trafficking as a minor, helped lead to Maxwell’s ultimate conviction on sex-trafficking charges and her 20-year prison sentence earlier this year.’

Before finally caving in, the Duke of York tried to deny the undeniable.

‘Andrew’s team actually went out with the ‘brilliant’ idea that Spacey will help clean up the Duke’s reputation. […] It becomes clear he doesn’t have a friend in this world, and no one dares speak the truth to him.’

From Daily Mail:

‘Prince Andrew’s lawyers have reportedly asked his accuser Virginia Roberts to give them the original version of the infamous photograph […] showing the pair together at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, amid claims that it is a fake.’

Andrew had to be forced into settling not to besmirch the Queen’s then-upcoming Jubilee.

‘Joint statement: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement [12 million pounds]. Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepted that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”’

So we get back to: Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre drops defamation suit against Alan Dershowitz, says she may have made ‘mistake’

Neither party will be awarded costs or legal fees, and both parties have agreed not to sue again and to waive their rights to appeal.

Giuffre: “This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives,” she said.

‘Dershowitz commended Giuffre for “her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me. She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combating the evil of sex trafficking.”

You will see Virginia Roberts Giuffre being referred to in the media as Epstein ‘accuser’ or ‘victim’. She is much more than that. The Cut was the best when it describes as Epstein ‘survivor’. That she is. She is a warrior and a heroic figure. She has been facing some health issues, and she fully deserves to rest on her laurels.

As for Alan Dershowitz, former friend of Epstein’s, known for representing O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson and Klaus Von Bulow, he has restored his reputation, and is now so comfortable that he just took on the Keith Raniere appeal.

