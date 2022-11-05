Marc Elliot: NXIVM Making Biggest Comeback Despite FBI Abuse and 3 Other NXIVM Items

He claims they defamed him. A hearing to “strike” – or dismiss – the lawsuit was heard on October 28, 2022. US Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes reserved the decision. Elliot sued Lionsgate for likening him to a “rapist, terrorist and Nazi experimenter.” And for manipulating footage to do so.

He spoke with the U.S. Sun and explained.

“I filed the defamation lawsuit against Lions Gate about a year ago. I finally had my first day in federal court in front of Judge Sykes. And we didn’t win, but we didn’t lose yesterday. And she decided to take more time to evaluate the case.

“I mean, ultimately, here I was someone that was not a part of any of the criminal allegations about the NXIVM case, even though I know it’s ridiculous. “The reality is I was targeted in this documentary for simply the fact that I have a story that is completely antithetical to the narrative that NXIVM hurts people. “And I think when somebody watches it, it’s clear. You know, they compare me to basically an ISIS terrorist, and if anyone has spent literally two minutes with me, they would know that is just crazy. “There’s definitely a David versus Goliath. But when I saw it, I knew it was wrong what they did.

“The fact that they can call themselves a documentary and fabricate footage to defame someone is something that everyone should not be okay with, and that’s what I’m fighting for.”

‘PHOENIX RISING’

Elliot told The U.S. Sun that he was a trainer in NXIVM, which had around 17,000 students worldwide, and has since been shut down, which he calls “unfortunate.”

Marc Elliot moved to Tucson to be Nearer My Vanguard to Thee. And to be present when he is released from USP Tucson, which he expects to occur any day now.

He said: “I have no doubt that after this injustice of what the prosecutors, what the FBI did in this case, that NXIVM will eventually come back. Just gonna take some time.”

He concluded: “I guess, like they say, the Phoenix rising. Yeah, it will be stronger in the end, but it will just be different.”

A new Kindle book about NXIVM is out. The price is 99 cents.

The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania, and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal.

Joachim Hagopian

Joachim Hagopian wrote the book. His blog site is http://empireexposed.blogspot.com.

The Kindle book is part of Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State series.

The author says NXIVM is “in some ways a microcosm of the global to local network of elite pedophiles spanning all presidential offices, all offices of the prime minister, all royal families, and all banking, corporate, entertainment, and media elites. The NXIVM Scandal is in so many ways an excellent window into both the nuanced intricacies of the global to local pedophilia and child torture, murder, and harvesting that includes chiefs of police, prosecutors, judges, paramilitary enforcers, and others, along with a totally complicit media, many of whom are pedophilies and child torturers. Two American families stand out in this chapter: the Bronfman’s and the Clintons. Many other families are intimately linked, from the Bushes to the Rockefellers to the Rothschilds. One state, New York, is ground zero for this story. The current governor of New York will not survive the forthcoming purge of Satanic pedophiles, and those who have so easily enabled their reign of terror and torture over children to persist with total impunity. The same media that has covered up all other high crimes and misdemeanors appears criminally complicit in pedophilia and the associated crimes of child torture, child murder, and harvesting of child body parts.

Keith Raniere is a lot of things. But his NXIVM followers would not be complicit in child torture, murder, and harvesting of child body parts.

They might brand each other or do seduction assignments. They might hold collateral over one another – but harvest body parts?

The author mentions my reporting in the book.

Video of Allison at Comic Con 2008 – Under Spell of Raniere

In 2008, Allison Mack was two years deep into NXIVM but still acting on the TV show Smallville. She would leave the show in another two years and join NXIVM full-time. This interview of her at a Comic Con 2008 is of interest, for it is midway into her indoctrination.

Mack: Oh my gosh. Well, she started out a freshman in high school who was madly in love with controversy and drama, and Clark Kent, and has ended up a woman that’s incredible grounded and ambitious and honest, just and loyal, and her evolution has really been she’s kind of a bumpy roads bad. So it’s been an amazing journey. Interviewer: Besides your desire to direct what changed in Allison’s life Mack: Dude, I was 18 when I started the show I’m 26 now. Everything is different I mean I think that really for me the show was a huge part of just growing into the woman that I am and helping me to find my sanity, what I feel like, and really I don’t know, just get really clearer on the projection I want to go in my life and the things that are important to me. Her dreams were dashed. She soon moved into trying to develop a Raniere-based acting MLM called the Source. It failed. Then there was the MLM master slave sorority led by a man, Raniere – DOS. Her role in DOS led the DOJ to prosecute her. She is in prison now.

Vow Continues to Take the Fall in Ratings

Season 1

Season 2 [ edit ]

Viewership and ratings per episode of The Vow No. Title Air date Rating

(18–49) Viewers

(millions) 1 “Tests of Loyalty“ October 17, 2022 0.03 0.143[42] 2 “Rapport“ October 24, 2022 0.03 0.105[43]

The Vow, Season #2, Episode 3, Stimulus and Response did not make the top 150 cable shows in ratings.

That suggests viewership dropped to an all-time low of under 100,000.

Also puzzling to many readers is why HBO did not credit Karim Amir for the show he directed and produced.

HBO lists his wife, Jehane Noujaim as the sole director. Yet Karim directed the entire second season, often while Jehane was away in Egypt.

Everyone involved in the production knows Karim was responsible for the production. So why did his name disappear?

Karim Amir & Jehane Noujaim

Some ugly rumors emerged. Knowing Karim, I doubt they are true, so before I repeat rumors, I plan to investigate.

Amir always acted as a gentlemen in my dealings with the Vow. Both in Season 1 and Season 2.

Three sources have told me things that might connect to why HBO removed his name.

In its first season, the Vow found itself on the best documentaries lists of The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Thrillist, Concrete Playground, and The Lineup.

There was a tremendous buzz and more than three times the audience.

Sure the story is familiar. The public may have become tired of it. The way they handled the story this season may have been less compelling—loads of Nancy Salzman and uninspired trial reenactments.

A story which everyone knows the ending.

While the production values may be higher, the content is not as dramatic.

The Vow started in 2017 before the FBI arrested Raniere. It was during the fight.

The fight is over, and it recaps things the public knows. That might be the reason. COVID also may have played a role.

Season 1 was during COVID. More people were stuck inside.

But The Vow Season 2 is doing lousy compared to other shows during these non-COVID times.

MK10ART’s sketch – Where’s Karim?