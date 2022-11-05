Marc Elliot: NXIVM Making Biggest Comeback Despite FBI Abuse and 3 Other NXIVM Items

“The fact that they can call themselves a documentary and fabricate footage to defame someone is something that everyone should not be okay with, and that’s what I’m fighting for.”
‘PHOENIX RISING’
Elliot told The U.S. Sun that he was a trainer in NXIVM, which had around 17,000 students worldwide, and has since been shut down, which he calls “unfortunate.”
Marc Elliot moved to Tucson to be Nearer My Vanguard to Thee. And to be present when he is released from USP Tucson, which he expects to occur any day now.
He said: “I have no doubt that after this injustice of what the prosecutors, what the FBI did in this case, that NXIVM will eventually come back. Just gonna take some time.”
He concluded: “I guess, like they say, the Phoenix rising. Yeah, it will be stronger in the end, but it will just be different.”
A new Kindle book about NXIVM is out. The price is 99 cents.
The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania, and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal.
Joachim Hagopian
Joachim Hagopian wrote the book. His blog site is http://empireexposed.blogspot.com.
The Kindle book is part of Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State series.
The author says NXIVM is “in some ways a microcosm of the global to local network of elite pedophiles spanning all presidential offices, all offices of the prime minister, all royal families, and all banking, corporate, entertainment, and media elites.
The NXIVM Scandal is in so many ways an excellent window into both the nuanced intricacies of the global to local pedophilia and child torture, murder, and harvesting that includes chiefs of police, prosecutors, judges, paramilitary enforcers, and others, along with a totally complicit media, many of whom are pedophilies and child torturers.
Two American families stand out in this chapter: the Bronfman’s and the Clintons. Many other families are intimately linked, from the Bushes to the Rockefellers to the Rothschilds.
One state, New York, is ground zero for this story. The current governor of New York will not survive the forthcoming purge of Satanic pedophiles, and those who have so easily enabled their reign of terror and torture over children to persist with total impunity.
The same media that has covered up all other high crimes and misdemeanors appears criminally complicit in pedophilia and the associated crimes of child torture, child murder, and harvesting of child body parts.
Keith Raniere is a lot of things. But his NXIVM followers would not be complicit in child torture, murder, and harvesting of child body parts.
They might brand each other or do seduction assignments. They might hold collateral over one another – but harvest body parts?
The author mentions my reporting in the book.
Video of Allison at Comic Con 2008 – Under Spell of Raniere
In 2008, Allison Mack was two years deep into NXIVM but still acting on the TV show Smallville. She would leave the show in another two years and join NXIVM full-time.
This interview of her at a Comic Con 2008 is of interest, for it is midway into her indoctrination.
Her dreams were dashed. She soon moved into trying to develop a Raniere-based acting MLM called the Source. It failed. Then there was the MLM master slave sorority led by a man, Raniere – DOS. Her role in DOS led the DOJ to prosecute her. She is in prison now.
Vow Continues to Take the Fall in Ratings
Season 1
|No.
|Title
|Air date
|Rating
(18–49)
|Viewers
(millions)
|1
|“The Science of Joy“
|August 23, 2020
|0.07
|0.342[31]
|2
|“Viscera“
|August 30, 2020
|0.09
|0.338[32]
|3
|“At Cause“
|September 6, 2020
|0.06
|0.341[34]
|4
|“Building Character“
|September 13, 2020
|0.05
|0.304[35]
|5
|“Class 1 Data“
|September 20, 2020
|0.08
|0.362[36]
|6
|“Honesty & Disclosure“
|September 27, 2020
|0.09
|0.318[37]
|7
|“The Dossier“
|October 4, 2020
|0.06
|0.257[38]
|8
|“The Wound“
|October 11, 2020
|0.05
|0.266[39]
|9
|“The Fall“
|October 18, 2020
|0.07
|0.360[40]
Season 2[edit]
|No.
|Title
|Air date
|Rating
(18–49)
|Viewers
(millions)
|1
|“Tests of Loyalty“
|October 17, 2022
|0.03
|0.143[42]
|2
|“Rapport“
|October 24, 2022
|0.03
|0.105[43]
The Vow, Season #2, Episode 3, Stimulus and Response did not make the top 150 cable shows in ratings.
That suggests viewership dropped to an all-time low of under 100,000.
Also puzzling to many readers is why HBO did not credit Karim Amir for the show he directed and produced.
HBO lists his wife, Jehane Noujaim as the sole director. Yet Karim directed the entire second season, often while Jehane was away in Egypt.
Everyone involved in the production knows Karim was responsible for the production. So why did his name disappear?
Karim Amir & Jehane Noujaim
Some ugly rumors emerged. Knowing Karim, I doubt they are true, so before I repeat rumors, I plan to investigate.
Amir always acted as a gentlemen in my dealings with the Vow. Both in Season 1 and Season 2.
Three sources have told me things that might connect to why HBO removed his name.
In its first season, the Vow found itself on the best documentaries lists of The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Thrillist, Concrete Playground, and The Lineup.
There was a tremendous buzz and more than three times the audience.
Sure the story is familiar. The public may have become tired of it. The way they handled the story this season may have been less compelling—loads of Nancy Salzman and uninspired trial reenactments.
A story which everyone knows the ending.
While the production values may be higher, the content is not as dramatic.
The Vow started in 2017 before the FBI arrested Raniere. It was during the fight.
The fight is over, and it recaps things the public knows. That might be the reason. COVID also may have played a role.
Season 1 was during COVID. More people were stuck inside.
But The Vow Season 2 is doing lousy compared to other shows during these non-COVID times.
MK10ART’s sketch – Where’s Karim?
