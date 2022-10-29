Death Investigation: Liz Bazzani Didn’t Fall, Wasn’t Crazy or Suicidal; Knew Swami’s Dirtiest Secrets

Readers have helped us investigate what might have happened to the late Liz Bazzani, who disappeared in January 2017.

Here is what one source I spoke with told me.

Liz was a very close friend. I knew Vanessa, and Pia, her daughters, too. I knew her sister Theresa.

I knew Jessica Butler, Natasha, Leiko, Karla, Lilliana, and others. I know women who Swami Chetanananda [SC] couldn’t get for sex. So there was a concerted effort to shun them.

I know women who were treated horribly by Sharon Ward.

I know women SC did get. Gretchen, Leiko, Moni, Kelly Ponzi, Jen, and Natasha. Many women wanted him and would do anything for him. I never understood it. I never fell under his illusion.

But nothing makes sense about Liz’s death. I don’t buy it was suicide. Liz told me a lot. We spoke many times. She knew too much about SC.

SC never forgave her for helping Leiko pack up and escape. SC was inconsolable. He locked himself in his room for days after Leiko left. Dr. Andrew Bonner told people SC was a mess. He was like a woman when her boyfriend broke up with her. Becky gave him prescriptions.

Leiko was a young woman whom SC wanted as his first disciple – which meant sex.

But he blamed Liz. He never forgave her. Liz helped Leiko sneak her out at dawn, so nobody would see her leave. She helped her pack. Helped her make arrangements to leave.

SC was inconsolable when Leiko left without notice.

He was the same when Karen Kreiger left. He was so upset.

Liz was not as close to SC as some think. I knew Liz well. We would talk for hours.

Liz was not SC’s disciple. She met Rudi when she was 17 and considered Rudi her teacher, not SC. And yes, SC talked crap about most of his students. They seemed like lost, helpless sheep.

Liz told people she trusted or cared for never to ask SC for advice and never to be alone with him. That was good advice.

Liz knew about the drugs and womanizing.

SC had something to teach. It was unmistakable. They had a mediation class. The classes with SC were powerful. But what got me was what happened to Liz and Natasha. That was too much for me.

Liz told me she told SC that if he ever sexually touched her daughters, she would kill him.

Sharon’s story was that Liz fell and hit her head was not true. She did not fall and hit her head. She fell off a chair, but did not hit her head! She was not injured! She did not hit the floor.

Someone caught her. I know who that person is. Falling on her head is a pure lie.

Liz also did not have a mental condition. I spoke with her just before she was murdered/disappeared. She was not depressed. I do not think she was sick.

She had breast cancer and had chemo, but she was in remission.

She did not commit suicide, and she did not go out in the cold without a coat and with Ugg shoes. That’s nonsense.

Liz was with her granddaughter all that day. She was not ill. She was not depressed. She had plenty to live for. She was going to work the next day.

Sharon Ward is a horrible person.