Kevin Strikes Again; Attacks the Usual 2 NXIVM Enemies

Kevin is a guest contributor whose views are his own. Frank Report does not necessarily agree with him, but he offers an interesting perspective.

By Kevin

If the DOJ is tampering with evidence with Keith Raniere, they’re also doing it to people whose crimes aren’t as severe as his, to people who might have been innocent and taken plea deals because they didn’t have the means to defend themselves in Moira Penza’s criminal justice system.

Moira Kim Penza, a former Assistant US Attorney, is now an attorney in private practice.

But Moira is a cute looking young woman with the right politics, and a snappy dresser, so all the ideals, values, and beliefs that people like her pretend to believe in become irrelevant, because, hey, she’s a woman and IN THE ARENA!!

How many convictions did her team win? How many people serve, or have served, prison sentences because of her manipulations?

I bet at least some were black. So where are the BLM people? Too busy buying mansions with other people’s money to question a well dressed white woman with the right politics and connections?

What does it say about our leaders, our press, our prosecutors, when guys like Raniere and William Fly, a man who thinks he’s a woman, and who raped his daughter, look sympathetic by comparison?

William Anthony ‘Toni’ Fly is a cellmate of Keith Alan Raniere in the SHU at USP Tucson.

Are Explorations of Meaning [EMs] an Issue?

Why is Sarah giving EMs an issue?

I don’t know. Maybe because she’s suing her former friends and associates, most of whom she outranked, for hundreds of millions of dollars, with the use of EMs being one of the reasons.

Despite her being the one to have done it to them, not the other way around, as the lawsuit suggests.

Was Nicole Sex Trafficked?

My comment about wanting to see concrete evidence is in relation to Allison Mack’s and Nicole’s relationship. Was Nicole trafficked, or was this a role play game where Nicole gave consent, as Michele Hatchette suggested?

If this was a sexual assault, and Allison was in on it, why did Nicole continue to spend time with Allison and introduce her to family members after the incident?

Forced Labor a Little Thin

The women weren’t compensated for sex work. They were compensated for transcribing a friend’s memorial service, including women who never slept with Raniere or anyone else in the organization.

It was up to a jury, and the jury’s decision stands. My opinion doesn’t change that.

But the jury’s decision set a legal precedent that opens every school, business and house of worship to lawsuits. Those employees or students or congregants who volunteer on weekends so their companies/schools/churches can brag about all the good they do in the community? Who weren’t paid a dime? Who volunteered because they feared retribution if they said no?

Based on the legal precedent set in the Raniere case, that is forced labor conspiracy, period.

There is zero difference whatsoever between the forced community service that most people in the real world are required to perform, for no pay, and the women having transcribed a memorial service.

Most “volunteers” are doing work far more strenuous.

This case sets a precedent where volunteering is a crime. Or is it only a crime if the complainants are the right kinds of people?

How many hours of volunteer work did Sarah’s Vancouver recruits tally? Was that also a forced labor conspiracy? Or not, since it’s Sarah and she’s on team Good Guy?

Dirty Pictures Sent to Kristin

Take it easy critics. I didn’t keep any of the dirty photos sent to Kristin Kreuk.

They, and the threatening letters sent to Allison by deranged female fans, were turned over to management.

India was a co-conspirator in the original indictment, and got a literal get out jail free card for knowing the right people. If Allison is a criminal, so is India. If India is a victim, so is Allison. Period. No way around it.

India ran an errand/catering business in the organization called Delegates. It’s a documented fact. She admits to this in interviews she’s given.

Who were the workers for Delegates? How old were they? What were they paid? What was their wage rate?

All this hysteria about grown women transcribing a memorial service, and no interest in whether the Delegates workers, some of them teen girls, were exploited.

Why is that? What sounds more like forced labor to you? Women in their late 20s and 30s transcribing a tape for a friend who passed away, or teen girls doing manual labor for no pay?

Mexican girls who likely didn’t have the power to say no, and may not have known little English?

Speak up. I can’t hear you.

And no, being on team “Good Guy” doesn’t exempt India, Sarah, or Mark from the standards they hold other people to, people who played no role in any criminal activities, who were not management, and who did not own or operate centers.

My Job at Smallville

The job I had wasn’t anything glamorous, not even close. Some of us had to work to eat. It wasn’t like today, where everyone fakes a disability and gets a check for it. Back then, we had legit disabled people earning their pay, and today we have people who’ve never lifted a finger collecting disability because they got a paper cut once.

I was proud of the work I did. It was gofer work, but it was work, and it meant something to me. It was a foot in the door that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else.

What exactly doesn’t add up? What’s so confusing to you? What, because your mom bought your car for you, and your boyfriend took care of your food and rent, do you think everyone else had it that easy too?

Never Threatened Sarah

I never threatened Sarah, or anyone else. I have no interest in ever meeting her or talking to her. I believe she hurt her friends to save herself, while posing as a heroic figure.

I’ve never sent her so much as a letter or an e-mail. What threat do I pose to her? Because I come on here and point out things about her that are all on the public record?

If it makes you feel better, I don’t live in the United States. I live about as far away from the continental US and Canada as possible before you head back.

Penza Can Defend the NFL

On a side note, I hope that Miami quarterback who suffered two serious concussions in four days is doing better. If not, and he forgets how to count to 10, the NFL might call one of the lawyers who represented them against the players in the big lawsuit some years ago.

I think her name was Moira Penza. But yeah, she’s a nice person and all about doing the right thing.

End of Kevin’s editorial

By Frank Report: A word of explanation on NFL concussions

There is a professional physical contact sport where men use helmets. The helmets are inadequate to protect their heads from concussions. The players are aware of this fact, but choose to play anyway since the job pays well.

The team owners could make changes to the sport to reduce, but not eliminate, head injuries.

This would require factors that could impact net profits.

With good lawyering, defending concussed players’ lawsuits can be financially advantageous rather than radically changing the game.

There is no shortage of players who are willing to play for the money offered, knowing they will likely suffer concussions.

According to Kevin, Moira Kim Penza represented the owners of this sport in defending their position.

Defendants are entitled to attorneys. If she did it for money, she is not different than the players who risk their brains for money or the owners willing to permit concussions for cash.

This issue is nuanced.

One of the fascinating aspects is that the fans – who drive the sport – want the dangerous conditions of the sport to continue.

They would not pay to watch a touch football game.

The physical contact, the use of force, creates the excitement of the game for fans.

If you want to blame Penza for her role, should you also blame the fans, who thrill to the contact and crave a violent sport?

Or blame the players who agree to play under dangerous conditions for money and fame?

Penza uses her brains to make money instead of bashing her brains to make money like the players.

Would Kevin, or you, be willing to stop watching football to protest the sport? Would you accept millions to play the sport with its risks if you had the ability? Would you risk fan support to soften the sport if you were a team owner?

Would you turn down millions in billings as a lawyer to defend the owners because of morality?