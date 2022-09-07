Bangkok Chastises Fool Notion of Non-Medical Branding

By Bangkok

I think Kevin is missing out on one of Frank’s true gems of an article.

We need to travel back in time to around A.D. September 2020, when Frank Parlato was still open to reporting the facts about ex-NXIANS.

It’s a recorded prison conversation between Keith Raniere and Mr. Isaac Edwards —- which has GEMS that pertain to Danielle’s claims about her branding.

MK10ARTIn this recorded conversation, Keith Raniere, the GRANDMASTER of DOS, openly mocks the alleged danger of branding these slaves BECAUSE he notes Danielle was a DOCTOR using a SURGICAL device which she was EXPERIENCED at using.

A cautery pen is used for medical purposes. It can also be used to brand people with Keith Raniere’s initials.

That’s right.

The GRANDMASTER of DOS believed Danielle was acting as a DOCTOR using a SURGICAL instrument, which she was EXPERIENCED at using, due to her status as a doctor.

This contradicts Danielle’s claims that nobody in DOS ever believed she was acting as a ‘doctor’ in any way, shape, or form.

MK10ART –The Grandmaster of DOS, Keith Alan Raniere

Therefore, if the GRANDMASTER of DOS believed that Danielle’s ‘doctor’ status was relevant for the branding —– then it’s logical to assume that every SLAVE probably assumed the same thing.

If the GRANDMASTER of DOS believed the slaves were in the hands of a trusted ‘doctor’ while being branded — and therefore safer than people being branded by non-doctors — then it’s logical to assume that every SLAVE also believed they were ‘safer’ due to her doctor status.

That’s the alleged violation.

It doesn’t matter what she believes now.

It matters what the people being branded were led to believe.

Will Frank say something here, or is he too chickenshit?

Chickenshit has nutrients. However, do not eat it. Instead, use it as fertilizer and eat it secondhand in your vegetables.

Here are a few quotes from Keith Raniere’s conversation below (pay attention to capitalized words):

Quote 1) “There have been, uh, at least two men involved in the branding. The, uh, man who branded the first eight women gave them that symbol, uh, and then another man, I think, who did a few other women to demonstrate how to do it, uh, and then, uh, the rest were done by a DOCTOR with (chuckles) a SURGICAL instrument.”

Quote 2) “It’s always been a SURGICAL instrument, so there are no hot irons, no coat hangers, no putting them in a fireplace, getting, uh, you know, white-hot or anything like that. It’s done with a DOCTOR, with a SURGICAL type of instrument.”

MK10ART painting of the Grandmaster of DOS.

Quote 3) “Uh, I think a guy from, I won’t say what state to keep his anonymity, came and did the branding with them and taught them, uh, about it and how to do it and things like that, and then there was a woman in the sorority who is a DOCTOR, (Dr. Danielle Roberts) who… it’s a, a type of a light cauterizing pen, they use it in SURGERIES, um, and she was EXPERIENCED with that and that’s what was used.”

The real question is this…

Will Frank, or anybody from his staff, alert the board that’s hearing her ‘appeal’ —- about these quotes, which are probably relevant because if Danielle’s GRANDMASTER believed she was acting as a doctor during the branding then it’s logical to believe that every slave also believed that.

Will Kevin look at these facts or bury his head like an ostrich?

Keith Raniere disputes the idea of the DOS branding as depicted by MK10ART.

Alanzo? Ostrich time, bro? Bury that head.

Marie White’s painting of the branding.

Marie White’s painting of the Grandmaster of DOS. “The brighter the light, the more the bugs.”

Have a good day. 🙂

PS — I don’t hate Danielle Roberts. I couldn’t care less if she wins or loses her appeal.

If she wins her appeal, that’s fine with me. I don’t care either way. I don’t think she’s an evil person at heart. I think she probably meant to do good.

But I also believe that she’d never disobey a direct order from Keith —- which is scary since she’s a doctor under the sway of an unhinged man (who made a lifetime vow that’s ‘unbreakable’ in her view).

MK10 ART’s Danielle Roberts

According to the recently published ‘DOS rules’ —— her VOW means her Grandmaster’s wishes take precedence over her family and everything else, including her job duties.

MK10ART

I’m not sure I’d want my family members to use such a doctor, no matter how good her own heart is, since what if she gets ordered to do something unethical by Keith? (whom she refuses to disavow)

Whether you like her or not, only ONE THING matters in this case.

It only matters what the women who got branded were led to assume by their masters (regarding Danielle’s status). It doesn’t matter what ANYBODY ELSE thinks about her.

IMO, Keith’s conversations cannot be dismissed as meaningless. He was her Grandmaster.

MK10ART

As the Grandmaster —– Keith obviously chose Danielle to brand these women after he dismissed the other men who did the first few brandings (he knew the identities of those men, by his own admission, which means he obviously controlled them and wasn’t in the dark about who was doing the branding).

And Keith is on the record, in a recorded phone call, saying he viewed her as a ‘doctor’ experienced with surgical devices.

MK10ART

By the way, whether she was actually experienced with surgical devices isn’t important.

I suspect she wasn’t, as she wasn’t a surgeon.

What’s important is that her Grandmaster believed she was, according to his phone recordings.

It’s possible she never intended to be viewed as a ‘doctor’ —- but if Keith viewed her that way, the slaves likely believed they were ‘safer’ because she was a doctor (which is still likely a violation, since she did nothing to dissuade them from believing that).

This isn’t a case of a doctor teaching people how to surf the North Shore of Hawaii as a side hobby, which clearly isn’t related to her job as a doctor.

This is a case where her doctor skills lend themselves to make people feel safer, especially when a surgical instrument is used, and infections are possible.

MK10ART. Raniere said a doctor who used a surgical instrument handled the branding. He is the Grandmaster. He cannot be wrong.