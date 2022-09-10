Bangkok: Best Doctors Get Disclaimers When Branding Non Patients

Bangkok wrote a story the other day. Its title was Bangkok Chastises Fool Notion of Non-Medical Branding.

Since he wrote it, he had more brilliant thoughts. He wants Kevin, our defender of Allison Mack, and her slave, Dr. Danielle Roberts, to consider.

Kevin [artist’s depiction above] tries to defend Allison Mack and Danielle Roberts against the callous and callow howling of the carping, careless, contumacious, and ungenerous scoffers of moral decency in their decadently degenerate and unsublime turpitude, insobriety, and devolutionary ineptness.

Dr. Roberts is Allison Mack’s slave, because Danielle took a lifetime vow of slavery to her. The DOS Manual does not allow a slave to quit, because her master renounced DOS to avoid a mere decade of prison. No, the slave is stuck, and they’re going to pay through the nose, and they know it. If they lose their medical license because they will not renounce their grandmaster, it is only a sacrifice made out of passion for DOS. Their first duty is to DOS and it is more important than any license or medical duty. The first consideration is to obey their master.

But may I pose a question? Suppose Allison Mack is your master. What if she told you to quit DOS and stop supporting Keith Raniere from prison? Do you obey your master? If you do not, did you not violate your vow of lifetime obedience to Miss Allison, your master?

While we await thoughtful replies, let us, without further ado, get onto the precocious thoughts of the man they now call the smartest man not inside a prison… Bangkok.

By Bangkok

I just wanted to add something Kevin might be missing…

Attorneys and doctors are taught to be careful not to ever give the slightest illusion that a ‘client/professional’ relationship might exist, when it doesn’t.

For example, on various Legal aid websites (where strangers can ask general questions and get them answered by an attorney) — EVERY ATTORNEY always includes a disclaimer at the end of their comments, to make sure that people realize they are not acting as their attorney and that they should always consult their own attorney before making any serious legal decisions.

The same is true for medical aid websites (where strangers can ask doctors general questions) — where EVERY SINGLE DOCTOR always includes a disclaimer, telling people that they’re not acting as their doctor and that people should always consult their local doctor before making serious decisions about their body.

Maybe Kevin should try this task below…

Visit any online medical aid website (which allows questions) —- and ask them a hypothetical question about ‘branding’ and how to treat possible infections afterwards.

Guess what? I can promise you that EVERY ONLINE DOCTOR (who answers your question) will include a disclaimer that encourages you to consult your own doctor before making a decision to get branded, just to ensure your immune system is healthy enough to heal any wounds quickly (immune system problems can slow down the healing of wounds, which could lead to an infection if a person is not 100% healthy).

Therefore, any intelligent doctor (who was branding people in real life with a surgical instrument) would have required each woman to sign a disclaimer — agreeing that she’s not acting as their doctor and that she’s not responsible for adhering to any anti-infection medical procedures which might normally be followed by a doctor in a professional setting.

Or, at least, she should have VERBALLY gotten such ‘consent’ from each woman (agreeing that she’s not acting as their doctor) —— on the same video where she branded them.

But the naysayers will say:

“Then why don’t non-doctors need to do this before branding their friends?”

Well, because every woman (being branded by Danielle) had KNOWLEDGE that she was a DOCTOR as her main profession (that’s the difference between her and other casual branding artists).

If there’s ‘confusion’ — doctors are taught to end that confusion by giving disclaimers. Period.

As an aside… In reality, even simple tattoo parlors will require you to sign a waiver (for liability reasons).

If you can find a single tattoo parlor that won’t require you to sign a waiver/disclaimer just for a simple tattoo (not even a brand) — then you’ve probably made history.

They’ll all require waivers for liability reasons.

Thankfully, nobody did get an infection in DOS.

But that doesn’t change the fact that NO INTELLIGENT DOCTOR would have proceeded without reminding these women that she’s not acting as a doctor in any way, shape, or form —- and that she’s not responsible if things go south or for verifying their immune system health.

If Keith Raniere regarded Danielle as a doctor during the brandings (a man who Nxians regard as the 3rd smartest man in the world) — then how can Kevin honestly not see the obvious confusion?

Have a good day!