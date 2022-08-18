Michele, You’re Lost, But Raniere’s the Most Lost of All

Here is a guest view from someone who knows a little inside information about NXIVM and has a message for Michele.

Vina Wray is responding to Michele: I Get Zero By Refusing to Lie –Nicole Gets $400K for Crying ‘Victim’

By Vina F. Wray

Ah, Michele.

Michele Hatchette, you project your experience in DOS as if it should be every woman’s experience.

Not true, Michele

It would be like saying all women of color have the same life experience. But I’m sure Oprah and Brittney Griner have different lives than yours.

You were a low-level NXIVM coach, so you were unaware of what the higher-ups were doing in forming and running DOS.

One thing we know. It was a “club” intended to get sex for Keith Raniere. But not all members fit into his “chosen ones.”

You, Michele, were likely not on his “Fuck List.”

It was well known among the higher-ups that Raniere didn’t like his women Black.

Brown, yes, but he drew the line at Black.

Had you been young, skinny, and a virgin, he might have gone for you, just to pop your cherry.

You say, Jessica Joan admitted to stealing your collateral under oath.

Do you think she intended to blackmail you?

But wasn’t that the purpose of DOS collateral if you broke your Vow?

But why would Jessica Joan steal your collateral and blackmail you? What money did you have that would help Jessica?

This makes no sense.

Where is your proof of this?

Michele, you go on and on about Catherine Oxenberg caring enough about her daughter to do what it took.

She had to get her out of NXIVM and back home. Why would that be an issue for you?

It saved India from arrest and prison. It saved their relationship, and they have a healthy, happy relationship today.

Why do you have a bee up your ass about anything Catherine did to save her daughter or help any DOS victim?

Sounds like sour grapes to me.

Accusations of Heavy Handed Prosecution

You and the other DOS members and supporters of Raniere go on and on about the government.

You say they met with you and attempted to “sell you” that you were victims of Raniere.

Let’s say that is true. So what? What harm did they do?

It’s their job to question everyone involved and work their case.

Raniere did far worse things. He filed civil and criminal actions against people who left NXVIM and spoke out.

They had to fight those cases in court. This sometimes cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars, driving most into bankruptcy.

NXIVM didn’t win one of those cases because they based their lawsuits on lies.

Boo-hoo, get the fuck over it, Michele and the rest of you. The prosecution questioned you twice to three times.

And Clare Bronfman paid your legal fees.

Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor

As for sex trafficking, how many people does it take to be guilty of sex trafficking before it’s OK with you? One should be enough, don’t you think?

Raniere has a history of sex abuse. Should the courts let him escape his sexual predatory ways because you’re good with who he is?

There is a long history of “forced labor” with NXIVM.

Still in the Cult

Unfortunately, you don’t understand the entire concept at this point. You can’t, since you haven’t woken up yet.

When you study how cults work, you will understand what you were in. You will realize what Jessica, Nicole, and others see about DOS, NXIVM, and cults.

Blaming Frank

You want to blame Frank and the Frank Report for losing your job. You lost your job because he was the first to make DOS public.

It got out that you were a member of DOS and supported Keith Raniere. Not every employer wants a cult member or someone who belongs to an organization such as DOS.

I wouldn’t hire any of you for the mere fact that you stand behind Raniere. I would hire any of you who has woken up and rebuilt your lives.

Hate, What Did You Expect?

Regarding the hate you say you get, I am sorry you have to go through this. But your Twitter account and being part of the Dossier Project means you invited that.

You have to take responsibility for that yourself. You are proud to support DOS and Keith Raniere. You danced in front of MDC and made yourself a public figure. You stand by Raniere’s side and speak out about it.

Some people don’t take kindly to people supporting a man found guilty of his crimes.

Most people do not believe he is innocent or that the FBI tampered with his photos. He has taken naked pictures of his women for decades, dating back to his CBI days. Why would he not take pictures of a 15-year-old?

The End Is Near

The appellate court will soon settle this with a decision. The ball is rolling on all his motions.

Within the next couple of years, we will know what will happen with all of Raniere’s motions.

My guess is nothing.

He will remain in prison until he dies of natural causes.