MK10: DOS Lied and Lied, Hiding the Gross Raniere

Here is another article from the artist and writer MK10ART. Most of the sketches and paintings below are her work. To see more of her artwork, click here.

MK10ART has her view of the Dossier project and DOS. It might be good for the Dossier women to read her article. It might help them get a blunt and candid perspective on how outsiders view their efforts. But, on the other hand, Dossier women are welcome to rebut any views they disagree with found on these pages.

By MK10ART

Message to any women who are thinking of joining ‘The Dossier Project’ or supporting them

I don’t know what’s more flabbergasting, the fact that these DOS women are still in the cult or that they are still hunting for gullible people to support them. They have rebranded their cult group: “The Dossier Project.”

This isn’t fooling anyone who knows about Nxivm, but newbies to Nxivm should be warned.

If anyone out there is thinking of joining this gaggle of brainwashed gals, read this article first and know what you are truly getting into. It’s not pretty. Judging by their history, they won’t tell you the truth about anything.

DOS was set up to deceive from the get-go, as well as to control members, with the ultimate purpose of serving master Keith Raniere.

Raniere is a sick, sadistic sociopath with sex addiction.

People can read a succinct breakdown of what DOS (Dossier) is about in the criminal complaint against Keith Alan Raniere from when he was arrested in 2018. Raniere was subsequently sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Nowadays, Dossier + other Nxivm cult members, particularly Nicki Clyne, are working hard to try and release Raniere. They want to try and prove he is a ‘victim’ of injustice. Clyne’s crusade to get Raniere released from prison is driven mainly by her guilt from exposing the location of Raniere’s hideout, leading to his arrest.

For the newcomers, here is what DOS(sier) is about, taken from the criminal complaint when Raniere was arrested in Mexico. When Nicki Clyne was foolish enough to post a selfie on Instagram, which helped authorities locate Raniere and apprehend him.

Raniere Complaint, by FBI Special Agent Michael Lever

14. Based on information gathered over the course of this investigation, including RANIERE’s own admissions and emails between RANIERE and other members of DOS, RANIERE alone forms the top of the pyramid as the highest master. Other than RANIERE, all participants in DOS are women. RANIERE’s status as head of the pyramid was concealed from all newly recruited slaves, other than those directly under RANIERE.

So basically, if you join DOS or Dossier, you are joining a sick, twisted harem of women who have sworn obedience to Keith Raniere. This is similar to the Charles Manson cult of women who served him and ended up in prison. Currently, two DOS women have been arrested because of their DOS activities, and one sits in prison now, Allison Mack. You may have heard of her. She was a successful actress. This was before she joined Nxivm. After that, her life unraveled, and she committed crimes at her master’s behest. Ironically, she joined Nxivm, thinking it would improve her acting. It didn’t.

Just stick the faces of the Dossier Project women onto the Manson women, and you get the picture. This could be your future if you join the Dossier project. If prison life appeals to you, you may be tempted to join. But before you do, there is more to being a DOS(ier) slave than committing crimes.

B. Recruiting and Collateral 15. From the time of its inception through in or about Spring 2017, DOS masters recruited slaves mostly from within Nxivm’s ranks. When identifying prospective According to various sources of information, DOS stands for “Dominus Obsequious Sororium,” which at least one DOS slave was told by her master translates to “Master Over the Slave Women.” According to a Latin expert I consulted, this phrase is broken Latin (“obsequious” is an English word, and the Latin would properly be “obsequiosarum,” and “sororium” would properly be “sororum”), but roughly translates to “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions”.

No matter what Nicki Clyne tells you, DOS stands for “Master Over the Slave Women.” Not ‘master s ’ but only one ‘master’ (Keith Raniere) over the ‘slave women,’ that means you. You and the rest of the emaciated females in the DOSsier group are slaves to one man, Raniere.

In their professional-looking Zoom calls on Youtube, you will probably never hear the women discuss their master/slave terminologies or how sick and twisted that is. Instead, they will try to dismiss the titles as unimportant. Clyne will probably encourage you to dance in a video to a pop song about slaves, as she has done in the past. Dancing outside jails, like strippers, is a prominent activity for DOSier slaves.

Words matter and Keith Raneire weaponized them in DOS. Raniere, like many psychopath sadists, loves to control people. Raniere especially enjoys controlling young women and girls. So being a slave is serious. This is one thing DOSier is honest about, there are masters and slaves. You are always a slave to those above you.

This information was not shared with new recruits in the formation of DOS. DOS lied to new recruits, not disclosing the master/slave relationship until after some collateral was given over.

What kind of collateral?

From the time of its inception through in or about Spring 2017, DOS masters recruited slaves mostly from within Nxivm’s ranks. When identifying prospective slaves, masters often targeted women who were currently experiencing difficulties in their lives, including dissatisfaction with the pace of their advancement in Nxivm. While avoiding the words “master” and “slave” in the initial recruiting pitch, a master would tell her prospective slave that the prospective slave had an opportunity to join an organization that would change her life. The master then told the prospective slave that, in order to learn more, she had to provide “collateral,” which was meant to ensure that the prospective slave would keep what she was about to learn a secret. Collateral consisted of material or information that the prospective slave would not want revealed because it would be ruinous to the prospective slave herself and/or someone close to her.

Therefore, any collateral you hand over to Nicki Clyne was dutifully sent to Raniere. You probably won’t be told about this. Your collateral could end up anywhere, including with the FBI.

Words matter, you see, and DOS wants some words that could destroy your life. Why? No real reason, they will say, aside from “keeping the secret.” But in reality, it is about power and control. In other words, you lose more and more power, and they get more control over you.

If you didn’t want to fork over naked pics of yourself, most likely with a closeup of your private parts, you could make up some lies about yourself and your loved ones. Not just any lie, of course, but BIG ones that could ruin your life or theirs.

Imagine making a video where you ‘admit’ to a crime or accuse a family member of one.

Raniere also had legal documents drawn up where you would sign over your house or car, to be held over your head in case you betrayed the cult . . .er ‘self help group.’

After prospective slaves provided collateral in order to learn more about the organization, the masters informed them that DOS was a women-only organization (RANIERE’s role as the highest master was not mentioned) and that the goal of DOS was to eradicate weaknesses in its members. The Nxivm curriculum taught that women had inherent weaknesses including “overemotional” natures, an inability to keep promises and embracing the role of victim. The masters also told prospective slaves that their respective relationships would be of “masters” and “slaves,” using those words. If prospective slaves expressed hesitation about the program or about becoming “slaves” and having “masters,” the masters downplayed the terms, saying that all women are slaves to various things. In many cases, masters also used Nxivm techniques to manipulate the prospective slaves into believing that any hesitation to join was due to weaknesses on the part of the prospective

slaves and that the hesitation itself was evidence of why they needed DOS. Prospective slaves who agreed to join DOS were told that in order to join they had to provide additional collateral, similar in type to the collateral they had already provided. Some slaves were told that they had to collateralize all aspects of their lives, including signing over any assets, disclaiming their faith, and doing things that would ruin their careers and relationships if the collateral were released. DOS slaves understood that if they left DOS, spoke publicly about DOS, or repeatedly failed DOS obligations or assignments, their collateral could be released.

Keep in mind that DOSsier is about ‘grooming’ a new member. A young female Dossier member gives Nicki Clyne and the others more power over time. The collateral must be handed over repeatedly, but of course, they don’t tell you this in the beginning.

As a new recruit continuously exposes herself, literally and figuratively, to Dossier and Raniere, who sees everything, she will become more accepting of her role as a slave. It will seem normal to call Clyne ‘master’ every day when she seeks permission to eat or sleep.

Imagine the power of having all of these people calling you master and doing whatever you tell them to do. No wonder Nicki doesn’t want to let it go. The women of the Dossier Project on Youtube will tell you they are improving and becoming stronger. According to them, starving and giving over collateral is great for their self-esteem! Of course, they are lying to themselves and others.

In reality, what Dossier and Keith are doing is destroying women’s lives. (Just ask Allison.) And the Dossier women don’t even realize it. Probably because they are lying to themselves.

MK10ART

As famous psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson writes, “if you’ve stuffed yourself full of lies, your going to be in a crisis one day, and you’re going to have to make a decision, and you’re going to decide wrong, and you’re going to be in real trouble. You won’t have the clarity of mind necessary to make the proper judgment because you have filled your imagination and perception with rubbish.”

This sums up the thinking of DOS(ier) women. They are so stuffed with lies that they cannot even perceive, much less handle the truth. This is why Nicki Clyne (and other lost souls) will continue making fools of themselves, trying to defend a sadistic pedophile named Keith Raniere. This is also why they persist in trying to keep DOSsier going.

They do not see the irony of their claim that Raniere is a ‘victim’ while they teach followers that ‘there are no victims.’ They swallow the lies and any secretions of their rotund grand master Raniere. Their mental health is deteriorated and gets worse over time as they refuse to accept reality. It’s tragic, and what Dossier needs is help, real mental help, and to stop lying.

So if you join DOSsier, instead of ‘eradicating weakness’ in yourself, you will learn all about lies, lying by omission, abuse of power (from a victim’s perspective) and become filled with so many lies you will not trust your own judgment.

But don’t worry, ‘master’ Nicki will tell you what to do. You may not like it, but what choice will you have?

If you like being lied to all the time about everything, maybe Dossier is for you!