Raniere’s Second Wave of Trauma 40 Years After His Mother

Keith Raniere explained how he suffered from his mother’s illness and death as a child.

Few know that Raniere experienced a second loss from womanhood when he was in his fifties. He lost three of his four main consorts.

He told the stories to his attorneys. The loss of his mother, and then 40 years later, the loss of three of his main consorts.

His attorneys repurposed it into a sentencing memorandum and made oral arguments at his sentencing hearing.

Frank Report obtained a document with his exact feelings on the matter.

My Personal Life

By Keith Alan Raniere

I never married. Instead, I maintained long-term intimate relationships with different women throughout my adult life.

I committed to being with several of them for the entirety of my life. Some of these relationships involve a sexual connection. Some did not.

Some relationships involved sexual encounters with more than one woman simultaneously. Some did not.

Some relationships started off sexual, but changed to non-sexual, but still remained intimate.

Other relationships remained sexual throughout.

Lauren Salzman and I had a lifetime relationship, but the sexual component stopped. Yet my commitment continued, even though she testified against me at trial.

Some women wanted to pursue sexual practices involving bondage, discipline, dominance, and submission. Most did not.

These were adults who consented to these relationships.

Every woman knew I had multiple partners. They knew I always did and likely always would.

Yet, knowing this, each woman commenced a relationship eagerly.

Karen Unterreiner

Since 1977, I have been in a relationship with Karen Unterreiner, a woman I met in college.

From my perspective, this relationship continues, though my incarceration has made this difficult.

Barbara Jeske

From 1990 through 2014, I was in a relationship with Barbara Jeske, who died from brain cancer.

Kristin Keeffe

From about 1990 until 2014, I was in a relationship with Kristin Keeffe. On October 5, 2006, Kristin gave birth to our son.

In 2014, Kristin and our son left the community.

Following the departure of Kristin and our son, I spent a lot of time, energy, and money searching for them.

At one point, I found her living in Florida. For a while, I paid their rent so they could live in a decent home befitting a mother and son.

Pam Cafritz

From 1990 through the time of her death in 2016 from cancer, I was in a relationship with Pam Cafritz. She was perhaps the most significant relationship of my life.

Keith Raniere with Pamela Cafritz.

Pam was a beloved and missed member of our NXIVM community. She was a friend to virtually everyone.

The trial showed evidence about a memorial service for Pam. It was amazing to me that the forced labor charges related to efforts performed by a few women.

So many volunteered to make her memorial service special. It was befitting to who Pam was to each of the people participating in the memorial.

Loss

I lost my mother at a young age after a long, difficult illness. I experienced the same thing later in life.

Over a few years, I lost the companionship of three of my four closest lifetime partners.

Kristin, who left with our son in 2014.

Barbara Jeske, who died of cancer in the same year.

Pam, diagnosed with cancer in 2014, passed away two years later.

My closest female companions left me in different ways. Two of them left after painful, protracted illnesses.

The End

The following are the comments of Frank Parlato

Commentary by Frank

Raniere’s story about his mother’s illness and death deeply affected you, no doubt. Perhaps it changed your internal representation of him once you got this data.

Yes, reports came from readers. We heard plenty.

In parlors, bedrooms, poolside, or on the toilet, readers wetted themselves when they read the sad tale of a heroic son who loved his mother too much.

Whether in lands of the fir tree and pine, or the palm tree and vine, readers wept copiously. Whether amid snow peaks solemn and white or cornfields sunny and bright, they could not hold back.

Tears flowed like a leaky sewer pipe after the tenant upstairs flushed.

And if that was not enough, Keith experienced a second wave of inharmonious karma.

Keith turned 54 on August 26, 2014.

Kristin Keeffe left him in February 2014 with their son. She had handled his litigation endeavors for years.

Pam had cancer, and I believe a kidney was removed. Her life was no longer built around her work in his service. Her life now focused on her own health care.

Barbara Jeske started fading in 2013 and died by September 2014. She was a high-energy worker in his cause.

How Insensitive

Three of his four longest-serving women went away.

The attorneys tried to explain how womanhood hurt Keith Raniere by leaving him.

But Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sat unmoved and cold as the attorneys told him so sincerely of Raniere’s loss.

Vague, and drawn, and sad, Raniere sat in court with a memory of that last look at Pam, Barb, Kristin and his mother.

The judge just stared in icy silence and sentenced him to 120 years.

If Raniere had told his tale in his own words, the judge would have likely given him but half the sentence.

Viva Executive Success!