Did Cocaine Use Cause Amanda Knox to Murder Meredith Kercher?

Now that Amanda Knox has entered the case of Keith Alan Raniere in his defense, it is important that we examine her own prosecution. According to a very reliable source, Amanda admitted to the Albany Times Union reporter Robert Gavin that she knows little about the Raniere case. However she obviously knows a lot about prosecutions. Here is another offering of Liz Houle on the Amanda Knox case. Readers know Liz from her artwork which she signs MK10ART.

By Liz Houle

There was evidence to suggest that Amanda Knox was high on cocaine the night that Meredith Kercher was stabbed to death.

In 2014 it was reported in the Mirror that, “Prosecutors are set to detail Amanda Knox’s disturbing links to local cocaine dealers as part of their bid to extradite ]her]. . . to Italy to face justice.”

It had long been known that a cocaine dealer’s phone number was found on Knox’s cell phone shortly after the murder. Knox called this same cocaine dealer numerous times in the days leading up to the murder and the days following it.

According to Radar Online “On January 14, 2011, Terni magazine reported that a local man had been sentenced to two years and eight months for dealing cocaine, and that ‘The police found the pusher after discovering his number in the list [of numbers] Amanda stored on her phone. Calls between the two devices occurred in the days before and after the murder of [Kercher]…’”

Knox’s co-defendant and ex-partner, Raffaele Sollecito has always claimed that he and Knox did nothing but smoke a little marijuana or hashish. However, this information suggests otherwise.

A source close to Knox also provided detailed bank statement information. The statements show that Knox withdrew significant amounts of cash from ATMs in the two months prior to her roommate’s death on November 1, 2007.

In the month of September, 2007, Amanda withdrew $2,452.60 and in October she took out $1,637.25 in cash.

Amanda’s rent was $400 per month. The amount she withdrew far exceeded her cost of living expenses in Perugia, Italy. It suggests, along with cell phone records of repeated calls to a cocaine dealer, of a potentially expensive drug habit.

Radar Online reported, “According to the magazine’s report, as well as a subsequent article in local newspaper il Giornale dell’Umbria, a police report attached to the defendant’s file that stated that ‘in the course of the investigation regarding the criminal proceedings 9066/07 [Kercher’s murder] they discovered that an Italian person … from time to time replenished Amanda Knox’s narcotic substances, as well as having allegedly had with her the relationship of a sexual nature.’”

Not only did Knox apparently spend thousands of dollars on cocaine but also is reported to have used sex to pay for her habit.

How boyfriend Raffaele who, by all accounts, was besotted by the Seattle blonde, would react to finding out that his new girlfriend was fooling around with a drug dealer is not known.

Could cocaine cause someone with no criminal record to become homicidal? According to psychiatrists, the answer is “yes.”

“Cocaine is an addictive drug that produces numerous psychiatric symptoms, syndromes, and disorders. The symptoms include agitation, paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, violence, as well as suicidal and homicidal thinking. “

This information regarding Amanda Knox’s purported cocaine use was the second blow to Amanda Knox during her trial in 2014.

Her ex-partner Raffaele Sollecito gave a press conference on July 1, 2014 where he took away Amanda Knox’s alibi.

Raffaele said he stands by the assertion that Amanda Knox went out without him the night of the murder, while he stayed home, alone. If this is true. where did Amanda go that evening? Let us speculate a little: Was she meeting her cocaine dealer? Did Meredith walk in on her and her dealer having sex? Did Meredith threaten to tell Raffaele? Did this provoke Knox in a cocaine rage to attack and kill Meredith?

What really happened the night Meredith Kercher’s screams and death shook Perugia?

