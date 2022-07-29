Bangkok on Alleged FBI Tampering, Heidi, His Marvelous Looks and Jesus

By Bangkok AKA Magoo

This is in response to Heidi Is Dead Wrong About Bangkok Stalking.

LOL. A clever article, Frank.

Nice troll job with the title (you trolled me a bit, LOL, about the article’s content).

But… Frank’s keeping a little secret from his readers.

My most outrageous comments about him and other people, as cited in Frank’s post, have always been my most SARCASTIC comments, which were always UNDERSTOOD (by him) to be totally sarcastic.

In essence, Frank is trying to humorously remind me that “we can examine your comments too, Bangkok, if you keep saying you’re gonna examine Heidi’s comments”.

But… There’s a BIG DIFFERENCE between our comments — since my outrageous comments were always understood to be coming from a comical PERSONA that isn’t real, while always being extremely sarcastic. lol.

Whereas Heidi’s outrageous comments are actually things that SHE BELIEVES are real, but which are not real (I won’t elaborate any further, as I’m not looking to pounce on her again).

But, let’s be fair, Frank, and not compare ‘apples’ to ‘bicycles’ for your readers.

As for what I look like, I gotta admit it’s tempting to upload a photo of myself, since I’ve been blessed — or possibly cursed — with being exceptionally good-looking. But, the consequences of doing that could be disastrous —– cuz many women on this site might get overly aroused and have a heart attack. So, I’ll demure on that whole issue.

Have a nice day.

I gotta admit, your recent articles about ‘FBI tampering’ have slowly started to make me think there might be something there. I’m starting to think the government did not establish a reliable timestamp for those photos.

If they have nothing else besides those timestamps to establish her age, then a reversal of THAT particular charge might be warranted.

Don’t get me wrong, I still think Keith Raniere took those photos of a 15-year-old. I still think he belongs in prison.

But, the government needs to have her testify in a trial, under cross-examination, to establish the exact time frame when those photos were taken. Having her testify at his sentencing hearing without being cross-examined by Keith’s attorneys violates Keith’s rights.

Likewise, having her testify in a civil lawsuit is inadequate for taking away somebody’s LIBERTY for 120 years.

You cannot put somebody in prison for 120 years based on a timestamp that isn’t super-reliable, especially where other photos apparently show a timestamp of 2003 (before the camera was made) —— and especially when the “chain of evidence” was broken with no reasonable explanation from the government except “OOPS, we have no idea why it happened”.

Anybody arguing otherwise lets their EMOTIONS (their hatred towards Keith) interfere with the logical part of their brains.

Getting CONVICTED of a crime and having your LIBERTY taken away for many years requires proof BEYOND a reasonable doubt. You can’t be convicted of a CRIME for ‘probably’.

“Probably” is NOT proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Likely” is NOT proof beyond a reasonable doubt. You cannot convict based upon: “it’s probably a good timestamp, let’s convict him”.

You cannot convict based upon: “it’s most likely accurate, let’s convict him.”

You can only convict based upon: “there’s absolutely NO other REASONABLE explanation except to believe the timestamp was always perfectly accurate.”

Would Aristotle’s Sausage BET HIS OWN LIBERTY (or the liberty of his family members) based on his belief that the camera’s timestamp was always 100% accurate in every photo, without exception?

No?

Then pull your head out of your ass, Mr. Sausage.

Prehistoric Neanderthals, like Aristotle’s Sausage, are the very REASON our founding fathers wrote a constitution in the first place.

To escape ‘Salem witch trials’ and have mass hysteria guide our justice system.

To all who disagree with me here…. Pull your heads out of your asses and stop letting your emotions overrule your logic.

Yes, that includes my own previous, hypocritical posts —- where I said Frank & Suneel were full of shit for investigating the FBI for tampering. We need to stop letting emotions overrule logic.

I’m not sure if the FBI actually ‘tampered’. But I am sure the FBI is not meeting its evidential burden for convicting somebody —– and taking away their liberty for 120 years.

How did Frank know about my Atheist status?

Frank has a sharp wit. Any intelligent person would realize that no ‘true’ Christian would ever make fun of a dead person (like Pam Cafritz) by saying that Jesus would kick her down to hell to have a pitchfork shoved up her butt for eternity. LOL.

A non believers arrives in hell.

He does not like it much at first.

The temperature is a bit on the tepid side.

Also, no true Christian would say they’re automatically ‘forgiven’ (for sometimes fornicating with whores), as long as they ask for forgiveness within 24 hours after sinning. LOL.

I knew that some idiots might not catch the obvious religious humor and might just think I’m fucking retarded, but Frank is not an idiot. For those who don’t know (and Frank already knows this), I believe all religions are fairy tales. I don’t believe in Jesus. I was just being humorous there.