10 Reasons Why Kristin Snyder Was Murdered By Kieth Raniere and Co.

This was originally submitted as a comment by someone using the moniker “Retired Inspector”. I think it deserves to be set out as a separate post.
By Retired Inspector
The timeline and the important known facts need to be reiterated.
1. At her parents’ house, Kristin Snyder’s mother noted Kristin’s legs were shaven. Something she never did, but she would need to do so per her coach if she was being invited to see Keith.
2. Kristin spent three days at Nxivm headquarters without being seen during the day, and the assumption is that during that time she was with Keith.
3. Keith held an all person meeting [Forum] after that, and during that meeting, Kristin walked out in front of Keith. Major put down to Keith and probably led to her death. Keith would not have put up with that. Nobody else has ever been known to do that, but then Keith only had a bachelor’s degree, and was a con, while Kristin had a Master’s degree. So hard to take from a smart woman!
4. Classes started on Sunday 1/26 and it was not until Monday 2/3 that Kris first stated that she was pregnant. It was at that time Esther admitted to talking to Nancy several times about Kristin (before Kristin caused any problems at the class.) Was the plan from Keith through Nancy to Esther to poison Kristin so they could easily do away with her?
5. Ed had already done an EM with Kristin on Thursday 1/30 concerning “sexual abuse.” Did that have to do with false memories, or was it in reference to her [sexual] contact with Keith? Note also that Esther was there as well as the time Esther and Ed came over to do their clothes washing. Gave Esther a lot of time to case the house if she needed to make any changes in plans.
6. Heidi thinks that Kristin is psychotic on Thursday 2/4.
7. On Wednesday 2/5, Kristin states that she wants to “live and never abort humanity”. Emphasis is on the word abort as she thinks she is pregnant, and her coach Karen would have suggested that she abort, as Keith required.
8. On Thursday 2/6, Kristin is sent home with Elaine, who does not see her to her door, and therefore there has been no evidence provided that Kristin even made it to home. The last one known to see her alive did what with her? I think that there is a lot more that is not being said here by Elaine.
9. Same date, someone drove Kristin’s truck, before class let out at 7:00 pm, by proof of the time on the gas receipt.
10. Two people got out of that truck at the landing, initial police report noticed footprints leading from both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side. No footprints noted going back into the truck. Passenger side door closed, driver door open with the key in the lock. Two people obviously came in that truck at the landing.
There are no other viable theories other than Kristin was murdered. She had a strong relationship with her mother and would sooner or later let her know she was OK. If she had just disappeared, Keith’s investigation would have found her, obviously, as that would have exonerated Keith. As it is, he could be charged as an accessory to murder, or possibly the murder itself, as he planned it.
Couple of circumstances Frank’s previously noted:
Kristin was in no condition to drive herself over 2 hours on icy, dangerous roads from she and Heidi’s home to Seward.
Other potential accomplices (than Elaine) had personal motives to carry out Keith & Nancy’s plan. Esther Chappione apparently believed — and may have been promised — she would be the chosen one to end Vanguard’s sexual renunciation and bear the Avatar — she allegedly moved to Albany for that reason and was in for a rude awakening to learn Kristin Snyder wasn’t the only woman on Earth who’d already usurped her.
They may have already succeeded in successfully “suiciding” my sister, Gina Hutchinson and given some of the similarities — INCLUDING possibly first planning to use a gun (a plan that may have been abandoned bc of the striking similarity or maybe not given that no body was found) — patterned Kristin’s demise in the same fashion only condensed into months, where Gina was conditioned — according to Kristin Keeffe’s testimony and Gina’s journal — over decades.
Finally, for now, the cover-up speaks volumes and is still going on including the scapegoating and harassment of Heidi Clifford.
It may look like Kim Snyder is the only one blaming Heidi but Kim has long been psyched out and some of the people involved in the cover-up, namely Kristin Keeffe, are still indirectly influencing Kim and even, especially, Frank in his investigation and reporting — for their own purposes. That is how NXIVM, how corruption and evil, works. No one is immune, not even Frank.
Kim
The last few topics that have been hidden from us, that I have found:
A) Gmail/Kris @cause
B) full text of “Snyder” Seward Police report
C) cause/ definition @dictionary.com
D) Gmail/Heidi/ sadness
E) Gmail/psychosis
F) Gmail/ Heidi/Kris took off
G) Gmail/ students in class
These are ALL things of concern- that we want people to understand, we have NEVER been told about- that we want the public to know about.
These issues will continue to be looked at by our family, closely.
10. Two people got out of that truck at the landing, initial police report noticed footprints leading from both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side. No footprints noted going back into the truck.
…And, Nina’s cabin was within walking distance of the landing.
How does this not get more play? From day one until now…
Kim
I have been finding things on the net- as I said in my last entry.
Here are more entries that we have discovered, that can’t be refuted, especially the Texted police report- since, there was NO shed, and everyone has changed their stories!!!!
All Gmail entries:
A) Heidi/giving Kris space
B) Heidi/ Kris @ cause
C) Full text of “Snyder” police report
Please look up Anchorage Daily Times/ February 5-28th, of 2003. These will give you more insight into the search for my “beloved” Kris. Our family also did many private “Caring Bridge” entries, while the search was going on.
Our family wrote Kris’ obituary- cooperfh.com
As I have stated before, our family has been forced to defend our family, and Kris. You may read our story, under the post about Heidi from yesterday.
We love ❤️ Kris and miss her very much.
I’d call these points of speculation, more than reasons; many are based on reading a lot into small things, making assumptions, and trying to second-guess professional law enforcement investigators who had access to better information than the brief reports and accounts we now have.*
And actually, Raniere’s investigators are reported to have said they had found Snyder, and there is supposed to be possible evidence including a photograph; that’s only ever been mentioned briefly in passing, but for some reason we’ve just never seen any of that case presented objectively. It was convincing enough to leave Kristin Keeffe sure of it to this day (almost certainly along with other insiders who just haven’t weighed in), and Joe O’Hara at least on the fence.
The problem is there are at least two viable theories, and really two and a half or three if you include the variant that Snyder may have been murdered by someone other than the NXians. Given mutually incompatible theories, the raw probability of any particular one actually being true is relatively low.
And then there’s my fourth theory, which I’ll claim is as good as any other. Why have we never heard anything about Snyder’s mysterious work for the Alaska National Guard, who she listed as her employer? Yet another rabbit hole we could go down….
* For instance, I don’t even see anything about footprints around Snyder’s truck when reviewing the official reports that have been posted online; and it’s highly unlikely that there was obvious evidence of two people getting out of the truck that was just overlooked, though that may not be clear from whatever reporting or rumors have come down to us.
I understand your point about the Alaska National Guard. However, unless it turns out one of her co-workers/aquaintances from the ANG is a psychopath that may have imprgnated her, I don’t think theory #4 is as good as any other.
Kim
Here are journal entries that have NOT been shared with Frank or my family.
Heidi has contradicted her old journal. Here are the hidden entries that were found on line. Heidi said in the old journal, she did NOT invite Ed and Esther over. Here are all of the hidden topics.
These are all Gmail entries:
A) Nancy Salzman “at cause”
B) Heidi/ Ed at cause
C) Heidi/Esther “at cause”
D) Heidi/Kris’ behavior
E) Heidi/Kris in class
F) Heidi/Kris (catatonic)
G) Heidi/ open invitation/Ed and Esther
H) Heidi/ Kris satiating on floor
I) Heidi/ Ed on floor
J) Heidi/ removing Kris from class
K) Heidi/ my behavior
L) Heidi/ Nina Cowell
M) Heidi/ another ride home
N) Heidi/ Kris never came back
O) Heidi/ Eva and I got left
These are ALL entries that I have had to hunt for- and that were hidden in the Internet- and that Heidi DID NOT put in the 1st journal.
We want to know why Heidi did NOT call us about what was going on- and now, all of these journal entries.
This is more proof, that my family and I have had to defend our selves and Kris. This should NOT be happening.
These entries that we have uncovered are very disturbing.
Nina blatantly lying to the cops is another red flag. Either she was told to lie (because Nina was being set up to take the fall if Plan A failed) or Nina was guilty as hell and panicked.
Remember, Alaska is kinda big. Of all places to find the truck – 2 hours away from their house, but next door to Nina’s cabin? A coincidence? Other than Anonymaker, I don’t think anyone else can say it’s a coincidence with a straight face.