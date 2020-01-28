10 Reasons Why Kristin Snyder Was Murdered By Kieth Raniere and Co.

This was originally submitted as a comment by someone using the moniker “Retired Inspector”. I think it deserves to be set out as a separate post.

By Retired Inspector

The timeline and the important known facts need to be reiterated.

1. At her parents’ house, Kristin Snyder’s mother noted Kristin’s legs were shaven. Something she never did, but she would need to do so per her coach if she was being invited to see Keith.

2. Kristin spent three days at Nxivm headquarters without being seen during the day, and the assumption is that during that time she was with Keith.

3. Keith held an all person meeting [Forum] after that, and during that meeting, Kristin walked out in front of Keith. Major put down to Keith and probably led to her death. Keith would not have put up with that. Nobody else has ever been known to do that, but then Keith only had a bachelor’s degree, and was a con, while Kristin had a Master’s degree. So hard to take from a smart woman!

4. Classes started on Sunday 1/26 and it was not until Monday 2/3 that Kris first stated that she was pregnant. It was at that time Esther admitted to talking to Nancy several times about Kristin (before Kristin caused any problems at the class.) Was the plan from Keith through Nancy to Esther to poison Kristin so they could easily do away with her?

5. Ed had already done an EM with Kristin on Thursday 1/30 concerning “sexual abuse.” Did that have to do with false memories, or was it in reference to her [sexual] contact with Keith? Note also that Esther was there as well as the time Esther and Ed came over to do their clothes washing. Gave Esther a lot of time to case the house if she needed to make any changes in plans.

6. Heidi thinks that Kristin is psychotic on Thursday 2/4.

7. On Wednesday 2/5, Kristin states that she wants to “live and never abort humanity”. Emphasis is on the word abort as she thinks she is pregnant, and her coach Karen would have suggested that she abort, as Keith required.

8. On Thursday 2/6, Kristin is sent home with Elaine, who does not see her to her door, and therefore there has been no evidence provided that Kristin even made it to home. The last one known to see her alive did what with her? I think that there is a lot more that is not being said here by Elaine.

9. Same date, someone drove Kristin’s truck, before class let out at 7:00 pm, by proof of the time on the gas receipt.

10. Two people got out of that truck at the landing, initial police report noticed footprints leading from both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side. No footprints noted going back into the truck. Passenger side door closed, driver door open with the key in the lock. Two people obviously came in that truck at the landing.

There are no other viable theories other than Kristin was murdered. She had a strong relationship with her mother and would sooner or later let her know she was OK. If she had just disappeared, Keith’s investigation would have found her, obviously, as that would have exonerated Keith. As it is, he could be charged as an accessory to murder, or possibly the murder itself, as he planned it.

