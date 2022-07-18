This lesson speaks for itself. It needs not introduction. From the DOS manual. For the blank spaces, you must fill in your master or grandmaster’s name. It is never wrong to fill in Keith Raniere, if you do not yet have a master.

Lesson 5 – What does it mean to honor something?

What does honor mean? What does it mean to honor something? How do you honor something?

Earlier, we have described what it means to honor something and what it means to hold something. And there are practices of honoring something, and practices of holding something, and keeping it in every decision.

So every little decision you make, you ask yourself:

What would Jesus do?

What would do?

REVIEW:

To “honor” is “to know the nature of” and factor that nature of the thing in your existence, as you’re walking around. For example, if I honor the dead, I’m thinking about them. I am thinking about their nature and what they were like.

In everything I’m doing, it’s there, and it’s factored into my decisions. If I dishonor it, I push it away. To honor something is to have it in your mind at all times. You must know its nature, potency, and motivations, and hold it in your mind at all points.

PRACTICES

Become aware of the different decisions you have to make throughout your day, and ask yourself

What would Jesus do?

What would…. [Master Raniere] do?”

When creating your schedule for the day, directly expose how each action you take relates to honoring your Master and your devotion to your Master.

Affirm and connect your life; every choice you make is a conduit for expressing your highest values and principles. Therefore, be precise in evaluating your time. Make it part of your morning practice to connect your actions with the greatest honor you have chosen to take on: Being a slave to your Master.

Choose a practice of devotion you will uphold without fail daily that perpetuates the highest principles of your life.

Contemplate this practice deeply, and ask permission from your Master before committing to a practice. Take on a strong penance if you fail to uphold this practice, so you will never transgress again.

End of Lesson #5

By Frank

That’s it, short and sweet.

Just compare Raniere and your master to Jesus. And remember to think of your master every second. It is the “greatest honor you have chosen to take on: Being a slave to your Master.”

Lucky slave.

We will constantly strive to leverage data-driven data for today’s data-driven slaves.

Keith Raniere:

Humankind is approaching a tipping point toward a more noble civilization. If you have never experienced this harmonization of unification, devoid of disintegrations, it can be difficult to vibrate. You must take a stand against stagnation. Desire is born in the gap where faith has been excluded.

Special DOS dinner: Sizzling Peanut and Death Cap Soup tossed with Home-grown Carrot.