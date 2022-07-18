DOS Lesson #5: Always Contemplate: What Would Jesus and Your Master Do?

July 18, 2022
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
This lesson speaks for itself. It needs not introduction. From the DOS manual. For the blank spaces, you must fill in your master or grandmaster’s name. It is never wrong to fill in Keith Raniere, if you do not yet have a master.

Lesson 5 – What does it mean to honor something?

What does honor mean? What does it mean to honor something? How do you honor something?

Earlier, we have described what it means to honor something and what it means to hold something. And there are practices of honoring something, and practices of holding something, and keeping it in every decision.

So every little decision you make, you ask yourself:

What would Jesus do?

What would                                            do?

REVIEW:

To “honor” is “to know the nature of” and factor that nature of the thing in your existence, as you’re walking around. For example, if I honor the dead, I’m thinking about them. I am thinking about their nature and what they were like.

Keith Alan Raniere 

In everything I’m doing, it’s there, and it’s factored into my decisions. If I dishonor it, I push it away. To honor something is to have it in your mind at all times. You must know its nature, potency, and motivations, and hold it in your mind at all points.

 PRACTICES

Become aware of the different decisions you have to make throughout your day, and ask yourself

What would Jesus do?

Keith Raniere 

What would….  [Master Raniere] do?”

When creating your schedule for the day, directly expose how each action you take relates to honoring your Master and your devotion to your Master.

Affirm and connect your life; every choice you make is a conduit for expressing your highest values and principles. Therefore, be precise in evaluating your time. Make it part of your morning practice to connect your actions with the greatest honor you have chosen to take on: Being a slave to your Master.

Master Raniere 

Choose a practice of devotion you will uphold without fail daily that perpetuates the highest principles of your life.

Keith Alan Raniere:

Contemplate this practice deeply, and ask permission from your Master before committing to a practice. Take on a strong penance if you fail to uphold this practice, so you will never transgress again.

End of Lesson #5

By Frank

That’s it, short and sweet.

Just compare Raniere and your master to Jesus. And remember to think of your master every second.  It is the “greatest honor you have chosen to take on: Being a slave to your Master.”

Lucky slave.

We will constantly strive to leverage data-driven data for today’s data-driven slaves.

Keith Raniere:

Humankind is approaching a tipping point toward a more noble civilization. If you have never experienced this harmonization of unification, devoid of disintegrations, it can be difficult to vibrate. You must take a stand against stagnation. Desire is born in the gap where faith has been excluded. 

 

Special DOS dinner: Sizzling Peanut and Death Cap Soup tossed with Home-grown Carrot.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

3 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

  • When you’re a sincere slave only to God, you not only don’t fall for these ridiculous charlatans, you have the perspicacity and wherewithal to not even go near them.

    Reply

  • Wow. Lots of questionable definitions for Words yet again. And slippery usage of terms. The Jesus thing has me really thrown.

    Was this a Christian organization? Wait I can answer that obviously it wasn’t a Christian organization. But did it pretend to be one? What if you believed in God but you were of a religion that did not believe in Jesus what then?

    And all this talk about living an edgy life and being a badass and the point was just a copy of other people and do whatever they would do? This just gets more and more f***** up.

    Reply

  • Wow! Contempt for the Raniere’s %$@& suckers has just reached a new unthinkable high!!!

    They currently sit below dry rocks on the utility scale. Animals are way above that.

    Reply
Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives