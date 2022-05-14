Irate Debate: Raniere’s Isolation Is Retaliation

I wrote an article Why Did Raniere Suddenly Lose Phone and Visitation Privileges? Eduardo and Susan Dones Debate. The article was about how the imprisoned Keith Raniere was cut off from phone privileges and visitation. It triggered a response from Magoo, who writes awfully like the late Bangkok. Magoo claims to be Bangkok’s friend or cousin.



Magoo: See if you can follow my logic, bruh. You suggest Keith’s ‘isolation’ was designed to prevent his access to his attorneys. And this ‘lack of access’ could hinder his Rule 33 motion. Then WHY THE FUCK would the prison wait until the Rule 33 motion was filed before isolating Raniere? Duh. Grow a brain, Frank. You fucking dunce. You company boy. See if you can follow my logic, bruh.

Let me repeat it, more slowly, for the peanut gallery. Once the motion is filed, there’s NO LONGER ANY INPUT Keith could give his attorneys that could help in the filing of the motion. Why? Because it was already fucking filed. Duh.



Frank: Luckily for you, stupidity is not painful. I did not say the BOP suspended Raniere’s phone privileges to stop him from aiding his Rule 33. I said it “might” be retaliation. Within hours of filing the Rule 33, the prison launched an investigation. And immediately cut off contact with Raniere’s power of attorney, Suneel and his other contacts. You think it is fiction that the FBI could have tampered or that the BOP might respond to Raniere’s allegations of criminal conduct by the FBI. I say truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. I’ll give you an example: Your mother gave birth to you.



Magoo: Since the motion to delay Raniere’s appeal and settle the Rule 33 motion was DENIED, it will be another 9-12 months before the court will even hear the Rule 33 motion. So, again, how the fuck is isolating Keith for a few days or weeks gonna impact a motion that won’t be heard for another fucking year?



Frank: I agree. It may be months before the 2nd Circuit decides on Raniere’s appeal. After that, Judge Nicholas Garaufis will make some decisions. Raniere asked Judge Garaufis to disqualify himself for bias. He will rule on that first, I suspect.

Still, Raniere is the principal strategist of his own case. Putting him in isolation is punishment. It is unclear whether this punishment it because of a suspected or true violation he committed in prison or simply retaliation.



Magoo: What the FUCK kind of bullshit are you spewing for your friend Eduardo? Stop it, Frank. Just stop it, sir. You need to start turning against the NXIVM holdouts and stop carrying their water and becoming a de facto Knife of Aristotle 2.0. They don’t respect you, Frank. The moment you argued with Suneel a couple months ago, he insinuated that you were either double or ‘triple’ his age. LOL He was basically calling you an old fart. They only respect you when you carry their water, and don’t argue with their point of view. Whenever you question them or demand something from them, they suddenly get angry and juvenile, or ignore you and give radio silence. That should tell you that your perceived friendship with them probably isn’t real. True friendship isn’t dependent on agreeing with your friends.



Frank: I am not dependent on their friendship. I am interested in the truth about the FBI tampering. As an aside, Magoo, your cousin Bangkok was arrogant and obnoxious. You are the opposite. You’re obnoxious and arrogant.



Magoo: You’re not the man you were back in 2018 when you had balls of steel. Back then, you wrote negative stories about ANYONE and EVERYONE, regardless of who they were. You were a true journalist back then. You’re just a shell of your former self now, Frank. Now you’re a pussy, pretty much.

You’re probably just an Italian mutt, too, who probably got some Greek or Albanian blood in you. You’re one of the laziest people I’ve ever seen, a dominant trait shared by both Greeks and Albanians. This is why I think you’re a mutt. You need to grow your balls back and become a firebrand journalist again. Your CT family court ‘tug at our heartstrings’ bullshit turns you into a feminine PUSSY.



Frank: The FBI may have tampered with evidence. If I cover that story, it may earn the wrath of the FBI. It may also anger readers who believe the FBI can do no wrong. And also anger those who cannot distinguish between due process and putting bad guys in prison. They think the defense of due process for someone evil is evil. But if the FBI tampered with the evidence, they must be called to account. On the other hand, if this is more of Raniere’s bullshit, I plan to expose that. I think a man has to break new ground. I know you did. I understand you were the first in your family born without a tail.



Magoo: Frank, your wrote, “Last summer, USP Tucson placed Raniere in the SHU in time to prevent him from working on his appeal. He stayed in the SHU for 100 days, making it impossible for him to communicate with his lawyers. They wrote his supplemental appeal without him.”

One hundred days before his appeal, huh? Yeah, that’s a real wacky coincidence. LOL. This time, you say it’s a coincidence AFTER he filed his Rule 33 motion that they put him in the SHU.

In other words, you see a GOVERNMENT CONSPIRACY no matter what time frame exists whenever he gets isolated, either 100 days before or one day after a motion, LOL. What a joke. You should be a standup comedian, Frank.

You keep seeing unbelievable ‘coincidences’ everywhere, where we see random life happening. But, like a hammer looking for nails to pound, you think everything you see is a nail to be hammered. LOL.

You admitted Raniere previously sent an authorized message to Nicki through another prisoner, which you seem to acknowledge is against the rules. Yet, you pretend that infraction had nothing to do with his isolation before the appeal was filed (based on nothing more than your own BIAS against Uncle Sam).

Claiming a coincidence isn’t proof. But, if you have evidence, let’s hear it.



Frank: Whatever it is that’s eating you, it must be suffering horribly. I merely pointed out that Raniere is cut off from communication with his support team. Last summer, USP Tucson placed him in the SHU in time to prevent him from working on his appeal. He stayed in the SHU for 100 days, making it impossible for him to communicate with his lawyers. They wrote his supplemental appeal without him.

This time, after he filed his Rule 33 motion, they put him in isolation. I am told he plans to file several more motions. His deadline for filing them is June 19, 2022. It might be a coincidence that he’s suddenly isolated and may not be able to work with his attorneys or team to file more motions.

By the way, the prison monitors his phone calls, when he still had them. If they were listening, they know he planned to file additional motions.

I am not saying he is in isolation because of retaliation. Or even to prevent him from effective counsel’s assistance. However, whenever Raniere is involved in an important post-conviction motion, he lands in the SHU. It may be his fault, a coincidence or cause and effect.

But cause and effect is real, and you know it. Let me give you an example of cause and effect: The overwhelming power of the sex drive is demonstrated by the fact that someone was willing to father you. That was no coincidence.