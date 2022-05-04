Bangkok Condemns Frank for Believing Suneel’s Experts on FBI Cheating – Frank Replies

Bangkok, AKA Magoo, is not Dennis Burke. He is a frequent contributor to Frank Report.



Bangkok: Frank promises he’ll ‘dive deep’ into this Rule 33 motion soon. Really? LOL. Frank has become a senile old fool, but he’s also become a wanna-be COMEDIAN. You can’t ‘dive deep’ into a technical matter without consulting with outside experts who weren’t paid by Keith Raniere’s legal team.



Frank: Bangkok, I will start by talking to the paid experts. I want to hear what they say. I have to make a judgment about the lead expert, J. Richard Kiper, retired FBI agent. Would he cheat or lie for a payday? Would it be worth it for him to ruin his reputation to lie for Raniere?



Frank: I have been looking into cyber forensics. I realize it is a complex and tricky area. There are many levels of it. From the basics of encryption and passwords to hacking Bangkok’s computer.



Bangkok: Frank just recited a huge list of alleged government misdeeds, LOL, in a pathetic attempt to magnify this situation for his ‘dumber’ readers. In reality, it’s just one allegation (the FBI allegedly tampered with Cami’s photos). The rest is just Frank orchestrating a ‘PR campaign’ at the behest of his NXIVM masters, LOL.



Frank: I published the list to show Joe Tully accuses the FBI of criminal conduct. Tully said the FBI manufactured child pornography. They planted it on Raniere’s hard drive. The FBI falsified, fabricated, tampered with, and manipulated digital evidence to frame Raniere. Then they engaged in perjury to put him away. Those are strong words, and guys not in prison put their names on it. Sure, they got paid. But it is still strong. If they are wrong, they declared war on the FBI.



Bangkok: As I said previously, until we see the government’s response (to this motion), we won’t have access to the OTHER EXPLANATIONS, which can also explain this same data.

I’m relatively sure that after the government responds and refutes these allegations (and proves they’re frivolous and have no merit), Frank will soon begin saying the appellate court is working in ‘cahoots’ with this government conspiracy, LOL.



Frank: It is before the district court – Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, and not the US Court of Appeals.



Bangkok: Frank has become an embarrassment to true journalism. Frank has become just a shell of his former self. Frank used to be a real journalist from 2017 through part of 2021.

Let’s not forget that Frank wrote hundreds of articles from 2017 thru 2021 that he’s recently DISAVOWED. (i.e., Frank recently claimed hundreds of his own articles were BULLSHIT and UNTRUE, lol).



Frank: Would you care to explain?



Bangkok: Let’s ‘dive deep’ into this issue, shall we?

From 2017 to 2021, Frank wrote hundreds of negative articles (collectively) about people like Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Danielle Roberts, Kristin Kreuk, Kendra V, Brandon Porter, Karen U, James Del Negro (and many others). When Frank wrote these articles, he claimed he had REAL SOURCES and REAL FACTS to back them up (otherwise, it wouldn’t be real journalism).

But recently, Frank told us that we should NOT believe any negative stories he wrote about

Nicki, Allison, Danielle, Kreuk, Kendra, Karen, Del Negro, and many others. LOL.

In other words, Frank says ALL those negative articles are UNTRUE. He admits ALL those negative articles were MADE-UP out of whole cloth.

What kind of a ‘journalist’ writes hundreds of articles but later admits he was just BULLSHITTING us and/or using LIARS for sources?

Why would we believe a so-called ‘journalist’ who can’t even keep track of which of his own stories are true and which are BULLSHIT?



Frank: Let’s begin with Allison Mack.

I tried to convince her to get away from Raniere. I remember a call I made with Catherine Oxenberg to her agent. This was before the New York Times story came out. I was trying to warn her that this would not end well.

She is a tragic figure. Whatever you can say about any of the women who followed Raniere, you can say about her, except more so. When she bit, she took the whole hook. She was a rising star, and she detonated herself. She is in prison. That’s punishment enough.

I suppose I changed my views as I report the stories. I heard Jessica Joan ask Judge Garaufis to give Allison life in prison at her sentencing, and I shuddered. I had a hand in putting Allison where she was, but life in prison? She did not kill anyone.

Nicki Clyne. I can be friends with someone and disagree about the most important person in their life. Nicki has a hundred good qualities and one flaw – she is blind to Keith’s other side. Maybe that’s a virtue, to be so loyal to a friend that you cannot see any fault in them.

At first, I tried to convince her that Keith was selfish, and his idea for DOS would never have worked. Five thousand women branded with his initials. No one finding out. Everyone keeping DOS a secret. Of course, it was a stupid idea. She told me that when I wrote about DOS, it ended. I am glad I put an end to it. To the extent it deceived people – especially the branding and collateral – it was evil.

At least with Nicki, she didn’t go too far, as Allison did. Nicki did not give out seduction assignments. There were no harsh punishments for slaves. She was not good at recruiting slaves, and the few she did recruit, did not feel abused. That’s why she was not arrested. No one claimed to be a victim.



Danielle Roberts was another woman I got to know a bit. She was an excellent doctor. She was foolish to take part in branding, irresponsible not to tell the women it was Keith’s initials.

When Sarah Edmondson sought to take her medical license away, I thought it was too much. Sarah complained to the NY Office of Professional Medical Conduct. Sure, it was a terrible thing to do to Sarah – brand her with an asshole’s initials and tell her it was the four elements. But Danielle did not do it. Lauren Salzman did it to Sarah. Lauren was Sarah’s DOS master.

Sarah wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency for Lauren. Lauren recruited Sarah into DOS, it was her responsibility to tell Sarah about the brand.

I remember asking Sarah if she would consider helping Daniele. Doing the same for Danielle, not pressing for the revocation of her medical license. Sarah told me Danielle had to renounce Raniere, then she’d consider it. Otherwise, she might be dangerous. Raniere might order her to do something drastic. Sarah said devotion to Raniere is Danielle’s priority. Her medical ethics came second.

That is exactly what the medical board concluded when they took Danielle’s license away.

But Sarah was consistent. Lauren renounced Raniere, then Sarah sought leniency for her. But to take away a person’s livelihood seems more punishment than her crime deserves.

Of course, I wasn't branded. I'd feel like Sarah if I had.

I now believe that Girls By Design was not Kristin’s and Kendra’s plan to recruit teen girls for Raniere to fuck. That may have been Raniere’s plan. NXIVM attracted Kreuk and vice versa. Sharing the teachings with teenage girls was her motivation. Mentoring teen girls was Kendra’s interest. As for recruiting virgins for Raniere, GBD was a flop. I have yet to discover a single teen girl from GBD who wound up in his sex lair.

Brandon Porter is an example of a man whose punishment went too far. I know, I had a hand in him getting fired. The human fright experiments – the emotions studies. Dumb to think it wouldn’t backfire. But losing your livelihood is going too far. The man is, from all accounts, an excellent doctor. New York should reinstate him. Permit him to do his highest and best work.

Karen is a fascinating person. Super smart. She was the first in and one of the last out. Forty years with Raniere. She now sees him as a skunk. So I got to know her a bit. Karen was not in it for evil. She believed in NXIVM. She believed in Raniere. Loved him.

She thought he had a message for the world despite his bizarre lifestyle.

Karen and Susan Dones accepted my invitation to meet Suneel, Nicki, Marc and Eduardo. We met at a diner in Brooklyn. It was a good meeting. In the end, everyone hugged each other and remembered they were all friends once before. To be friends, you do not have to agree on everything.

There was a time when Jim Del Negro and I were friends. I took him to Los Angeles to help me crack a case and recover millions of dollars. We succeeded. When Keith went after me, Jim sided with Keith. So I was a little hard on Jim, but I don’t forget the good times in Albany and Los Angeles. I was glad I got a chance to see him toward the end.

I had not seen him since 2008, then I saw him in 2020 and spoke to him on the phone in 2021. He even wrote a post on Frank Report – on freedom. So when I heard he died, I was sad. I wrote an eulogy. I understand they printed it and passed it around among his family and friends.

I related this before, but I met Jim in New York City. He was in town for Keith’s sentencing. He was with about 20 Raniere supporters who blamed me for Keith being in prison. Twenty of them and I was alone. He was the oldest of the NXIVM group. Here was his opportunity to tell me what he thought of me. I was ready for hard words both ways.

Instead, he acted like when I had seen him last. The smile in his eyes. He said hello in his friendly way, and we shook hands, and 12 years vanished. It is hard to remember anything wrong they ever did when a friend dies, but only the good. That’s how I remember Jim.



Bangkok: Here’s some food for thought. First, suppose Kiper’s allegations are irrefutable, as Suneel claims. In that case, consulting an OUTSIDE EXPERT (who isn’t paid by Suneel) will only PROVE Kiper’s allegations and strengthen Suneel’s motion even more, in the eyes of your readers, Frank.

Yet, you seem to be AFRAID of that, Frank. Try consulting an expert NOT paid by Suneel and company. Try consulting an expert who doesn’t have a history of making negative comments about the FBI or government.



Frank: Not a bad idea. First, I want to understand what the Suneel-paid experts are saying. Then we should get independent experts. The government will have its own experts. I want to hear from them too.



Bangkok: I finally understand why Keith hired Frank in 2008 to be NXIVM’s PR guy. At first, I wondered why Keith would hire a guy like Frank, who has almost no qualifications to be a PR guy. He’s a real estate guy.

But recently, I can see Frank is acting almost like Dmitry Peskov, ignoring reality and repeating whatever nonsense his master wants him to repeat. That’s probably the ‘quality’ Keith recognized in Frank in 2008 when he hired him as NXIVM’s PR guy. Gotta give Keith credit for that. He sniffed out Frank’s personality flaw immediately.



Frank: When I was with Keith, his fortunes went up. There was no bad press. Things were getting cleaned up with all the bullshit lawsuits. In LA, I solved some difficult problems. I tried to reconcile Keith with some of his enemies, so he could focus on what he wanted.

Frank: When I was with Keith, his fortunes went up. There was no bad press. Things were getting cleaned up with all the bullshit lawsuits. In LA, I solved some difficult problems. I tried to reconcile Keith with some of his enemies, so he could focus on what he wanted.

I never believed he was the world's smartest man. So, I was able to help. Keith and I had a falling out. That was because I did things my way. If I had done things his way, which was the insane way, I would have stayed on longer. The pay was great. The people, nice. I even planned to reunite the Bronfmans with their father.