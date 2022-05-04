Bangkok Condemns Frank for Believing Suneel’s Experts on FBI Cheating – Frank Replies

Bangkok, AKA Magoo, is not Dennis Burke. He is a frequent contributor to Frank Report.
Bangkok: Frank promises he’ll ‘dive deep’ into this Rule 33 motion soon. Really? LOL. Frank has become a senile old fool, but he’s also become a wanna-be COMEDIAN. You can’t ‘dive deep’ into a technical matter without consulting with outside experts who weren’t paid by Keith Raniere’s legal team.
Frank: Bangkok, I will start by talking to the paid experts. I want to hear what they say. I have to make a judgment about the lead expert, J. Richard Kiper, retired FBI agent. Would he cheat or lie for a payday? Would it be worth it for him to ruin his reputation to lie for Raniere?
Bangkok: Frank is too STUPID to understand how to read technical data by himself. He can barely operate his own iPhone. Frank is a relic of times past. Frank is almost equivalent to an old dinosaur, not a raptor or T-rex, more like a placid herbivore who gets eaten by bigger dinos.
Frank was conceived in an era of antiquated copulatory technology, such as the faulty Buckskin condom, which exploded on the night he was conceived back before WWII (undoubtedly against the true wishes of his parents, who were probably pissed off when the condom exploded and little Frank was set upon the world).
Anyway, Frank’s idea of ‘diving deep’ (into this motion) is to redundantly recite the credentials of Keith’s experts, while simultaneously kissing their butts without consulting anybody else who might contradict them.
Frank: I have been looking into cyber forensics. I realize it is a complex and tricky area. There are many levels of it. From the basics of encryption and passwords to hacking Bangkok’s computer.
Bangkok: Frank just recited a huge list of alleged government misdeeds, LOL, in a pathetic attempt to magnify this situation for his ‘dumber’ readers. In reality, it’s just one allegation (the FBI allegedly tampered with Cami’s photos). The rest is just Frank orchestrating a ‘PR campaign’ at the behest of his NXIVM masters, LOL.
Frank: I published the list to show Joe Tully accuses the FBI of criminal conduct. Tully said the FBI manufactured child pornography. They planted it on Raniere’s hard drive. The FBI falsified, fabricated, tampered with, and manipulated digital evidence to frame Raniere. Then they engaged in perjury to put him away. Those are strong words, and guys not in prison put their names on it. Sure, they got paid. But it is still strong. If they are wrong, they declared war on the FBI.
Bangkok: As I said previously, until we see the government’s response (to this motion), we won’t have access to the OTHER EXPLANATIONS, which can also explain this same data.
I’m relatively sure that after the government responds and refutes these allegations (and proves they’re frivolous and have no merit), Frank will soon begin saying the appellate court is working in ‘cahoots’ with this government conspiracy, LOL.
Frank: It is before the district court – Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, and not the US Court of Appeals.
Bangkok: Frank has become an embarrassment to true journalism. Frank has become just a shell of his former self. Frank used to be a real journalist from 2017 through part of 2021.
Let’s not forget that Frank wrote hundreds of articles from 2017 thru 2021 that he’s recently DISAVOWED. (i.e., Frank recently claimed hundreds of his own articles were BULLSHIT and UNTRUE, lol).
Frank: Would you care to explain?
Bangkok: Let’s ‘dive deep’ into this issue, shall we?
From 2017 to 2021, Frank wrote hundreds of negative articles (collectively) about people like Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Danielle Roberts, Kristin Kreuk, Kendra V, Brandon Porter, Karen U, James Del Negro (and many others). When Frank wrote these articles, he claimed he had REAL SOURCES and REAL FACTS to back them up (otherwise, it wouldn’t be real journalism).
But recently, Frank told us that we should NOT believe any negative stories he wrote about
- Nicki,
- Allison,
- Danielle,
- Kreuk,
- Kendra,
- Karen,
- Del Negro,
- and many others. LOL.
In other words, Frank says ALL those negative articles are UNTRUE. He admits ALL those negative articles were MADE-UP out of whole cloth.
What kind of a ‘journalist’ writes hundreds of articles but later admits he was just BULLSHITTING us and/or using LIARS for sources?
Why would we believe a so-called ‘journalist’ who can’t even keep track of which of his own stories are true and which are BULLSHIT?
Frank: Let’s begin with Allison Mack.
Danielle Roberts was another woman I got to know a bit. She was an excellent doctor. She was foolish to take part in branding, irresponsible not to tell the women it was Keith’s initials.
Sure, it was a terrible thing to do to Sarah – brand her with an asshole’s initials and tell her it was the four elements. But Danielle did not do it. Lauren Salzman did it to Sarah. Lauren was Sarah’s DOS master.
Brandon Porter is an example of a man whose punishment went too far. I know, I had a hand in him getting fired. The human fright experiments – the emotions studies. Dumb to think it wouldn’t backfire. But losing your livelihood is going too far. The man is, from all accounts, an excellent doctor. New York should reinstate him. Permit him to do his highest and best work.
There was a time when Jim Del Negro and I were friends. I took him to Los Angeles to help me crack a case and recover millions of dollars. We succeeded. When Keith went after me, Jim sided with Keith. So I was a little hard on Jim, but I don’t forget the good times in Albany and Los Angeles. I was glad I got a chance to see him toward the end.
Bangkok: Here’s some food for thought. First, suppose Kiper’s allegations are irrefutable, as Suneel claims. In that case, consulting an OUTSIDE EXPERT (who isn’t paid by Suneel) will only PROVE Kiper’s allegations and strengthen Suneel’s motion even more, in the eyes of your readers, Frank.
Yet, you seem to be AFRAID of that, Frank. Try consulting an expert NOT paid by Suneel and company. Try consulting an expert who doesn’t have a history of making negative comments about the FBI or government.
Frank: Not a bad idea. First, I want to understand what the Suneel-paid experts are saying. Then we should get independent experts. The government will have its own experts. I want to hear from them too.
Bangkok: I finally understand why Keith hired Frank in 2008 to be NXIVM’s PR guy. At first, I wondered why Keith would hire a guy like Frank, who has almost no qualifications to be a PR guy. He’s a real estate guy.
But recently, I can see Frank is acting almost like Dmitry Peskov, ignoring reality and repeating whatever nonsense his master wants him to repeat. That’s probably the ‘quality’ Keith recognized in Frank in 2008 when he hired him as NXIVM’s PR guy. Gotta give Keith credit for that. He sniffed out Frank’s personality flaw immediately.
Frank: When I was with Keith, his fortunes went up. There was no bad press. Things were getting cleaned up with all the bullshit lawsuits. In LA, I solved some difficult problems. I tried to reconcile Keith with some of his enemies, so he could focus on what he wanted.
