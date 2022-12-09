Let’s hear from Suzanne, who is no fan of Keith Raniere and his supporters. Coupled with Suzanne’s finely reasoned words, Frank Rerpor presents some artwork of Marie White, an inspired artist who took up painting because of the Frank Report.

Marie White

By Suzanne

There’s no point watching those dead-ender slave women’s Zoom recordings.

But once in awhile, a statement they’ve made is repeated elsewhere, and it will be like “Keith was a bad boyfriend, but that’s not a crime.”

They’re too indoctrinated to realize that’s the first chink in the armor of understanding Keith as a dishonest and unworthy savior.

Vanguard presented himself as chaste, a renunciate, and the most ethical man in the world.

So being a bad boyfriend is significant. It means Keith lied and misrepresented himself to his flock. And all the students of ESP.

Keith mistreated so many women. Keith ran a massive decades-long systematic reign of abuse and terror. He’s juvenile. Driven by the most base and negative desires. Keith is a complete fraud.

Whether those horrible qualities, personality characteristics, and behavior are criminal? Should be irrelevant to the dead-enders.

The Dead Enders have been criticized and kicked around by all those who think Keith Raniere is scum, which is, according to a Frank Report poll, 99.9999999999 percent of humanity. Or put another way, the Keith liking rarity is one in 425 million.

What is painfully obvious is that Keith is not the man they were led to believe. Or that the dead-enders led others to believe. And they are still trying to lead themselves to continue to believe.

How could the dead-enders know what Keith did to Kristin Keefe and his own child, and not realize that Keith is the worst kind of man?

Keith publicly denied his paternity. And spied on, stalked, harassed and tormented both his son and his baby’s mama.

Keith terrorized so many people with vexatious litigation. Even if the dead-enders are unwilling to look at Keith’s actual crimes, they can look at his behavior, his life-long actions, and most of all, Keith’s treatment of the other people in the community.

Keith was a destructive force. Driven by vengeance, jealousy, penis-size envy, hatred, the desire to control crush and break people. Pedophilia.

Keith is a man who sexually is impotent unless he is controlling, humiliating and debasing other human beings. Does it have to be further spelled out that Keith is not a good guy?

Marie White’s “Keith in the SHU.”

Being a ‘bad boyfriend’ is a bit of an understatement.

Objectively, Keith is an awful human being. And that is significant.

Even Keith’s attorneys acknowledged Keith as a low life.

Again, that is significant. Because it means Keith was a fraud. A protracted drawn out con man who was robbing people of their resources and best qualities. Using them for free labor, like Daniella because she was so intelligent, and also abusing her body because she was young and desirable to him.

Stealing years of her life by confining her.

Exploiting people’s health by putting them on extreme caloric restriction.

Marie White’s “The Pale Squalid Vanguard’

All your Vanguard’s intentions must be re-examined upon the realization that he is a very bad person and was motivated by very bad, puerile urges.

It’s the first step to realizing that not only is Keith not the smartest, most ethical man in the world, but he’s a crass, lowly, dumbass, and a truly bad person.

Marie White’s painting “A pig hoof and happy herpes”

Once that window to reality is cracked open, the light should be sufficient to examine the rest of the evidence clearly and conclude that Keith committed the criminal acts he is convicted of doing.

Keith is the one who has altered legal evidence (whether directly or ordering other people to do so). As a result, Nancy Salzman is currently in prison.

Based on past Keith behavior, is it likely anyone else messed around with any of the pornographic images, or was it probably Keith? (if tampering even happened. It didn’t) Or some of Keith’s minions?

Marie White’s “Keith photographing Camila for his Studies folder.’

Keith lied about his involvement in the slavery ring. Keith had others publicly lie for him about his involvement. Keith’s story about the origin of the sex trafficking and blackmail and everything else DOS has changed multiple times. Not so the witnesses who took the stand and testified under oath. Those witnesses’ accounting has been consistent and truthful. And also subject to perjury and intense cross-examination.

Keith is a known and proven liar. Keith has a long and storied history of deceiving the public and those closest to him, and profiting from a false image and representation of himself.

Artist Marie White’s painting, “Keith Raniere, judo champion.”

It goes a lot further than being a bad boyfriend. That’s as silly as a statement, as reframing Daniella’s imprisonment is staying in a room. Just crack that indoctrination window open a little and let the truth shine in. Realize that not only is Keith not one of the world’s best guys, Keith is one of the worst.

Marie White’s painting of the Vanguard embraces Clare Bronfman. She is imprisoned at FCI Danbury.